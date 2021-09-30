scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 30, 2021
Mumbai News Today Live Updates: Schools to reopen for classes VIII to XII from Oct 4

Mumbai News Today, Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai, Mumbai Weather Forecast Live Updates: Mumbai city Wednesday reported 527 new coronavirus cases and six deaths.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
September 30, 2021 8:05:09 am
The announcement comes amid Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar hinting last week that schools in the city would reopen after Diwali.

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced that all the 2,553 private and municipal-run schools in Mumbai will reopen from October 4 for in-person classes for 5.13 lakh students of classes VIII to XII. The Maharashtra government, on September 24, had approved the reopening of schools in the state. The final decision regarding Mumbai was, however, to be taken by BMC.

Meanwhile, in sixth such incident this month, a 55-year-old woman was attacked by a leopard at Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai on Wednesday. The forest officials suspect that the recent attacks are being carried out by a single leopardess, who is around two years old. The incident took place around 7.45 pm at Visava Workers Colony in Aarey.

In other news, the remnants of Cyclone Gulab are likely to enter the Arabian Sea on September 30 and intensify into a cyclonic storm and then move towards Pakistan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, the remnants of the Cyclone Gulab lay as a well-marked low-pressure area over the south Gujarat region and adjoining Gulf of Khambhat.

Also, Mumbai city Wednesday reported 527 new coronavirus cases and six deaths. The caseload rose to 7,42,538, and death toll reached 16,103. 405 patients were discharged from the hospital taking the total tally of recoveries in the city to 7,19,218.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Today Live Updates: Mumbai schools to reopen for classes VIII to XII from Oct 4; War memorial-museum to come up in Mumbai; Mumbai city Wednesday reported 527 new coronavirus cases and six deaths; Follow this space for more live updates.

Gates of the Middle Vaitarna dam, which supplies to Mumbai, were opened due to heavy rains. (Source: BMC)

The state government and the Army will jointly set up a war memorial-cum-museum in Mumbai, said an official release on Wednesday. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday held a meeting with Lt General S K Prashar, GOC Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, during which the two discussed the land required for the project. Thackeray has conveyed that at least a part of the memorial must be ready before the 75th anniversary of Independence, said officials.

READ | Uddhav Thackeray: Action against contractors, engineers for poor road repair works

After facing flak from commuters over pothole-riddled roads, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday warned that action will be taken against contractors and engineers for poor quality of repair work and not utilising available funds properly. Thackeray further directed officials to prepare an action plan to construct quality roads by using modern technology.

READ | Death toll in Marathwada floods rises to 15, several hectares of kharif crop damaged

The death toll in the floods that hit parts of Marathwada on Tuesday rose to 15 on Wednesday. Large parts of Nanded district were inaccessible as flood waters inundated the road network.

Nisar Tamboli, deputy inspector general of Nanded range, said, “There is no rain but gates of some dams were opened in Nanded. The main road connecting Nanded and Latur, Aurangabad is closed. The Hingoli-Aurangabad road is closed because of water discharge from Yeldar project and the Hingoli-Pusad road is closed because of discharge from Isapur project. The Latur-Nanded road was closed because of Manjra project discharge. Life will return to normal once the water recedes.”

