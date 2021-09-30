Mumbai News Today Live Updates: Schools to reopen for classes VIII to XII from Oct 4

Gates of the Middle Vaitarna dam, which supplies to Mumbai, were opened due to heavy rains. (Source: BMC)

The state government and the Army will jointly set up a war memorial-cum-museum in Mumbai, said an official release on Wednesday. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday held a meeting with Lt General S K Prashar, GOC Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, during which the two discussed the land required for the project. Thackeray has conveyed that at least a part of the memorial must be ready before the 75th anniversary of Independence, said officials.

After facing flak from commuters over pothole-riddled roads, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday warned that action will be taken against contractors and engineers for poor quality of repair work and not utilising available funds properly. Thackeray further directed officials to prepare an action plan to construct quality roads by using modern technology.

The death toll in the floods that hit parts of Marathwada on Tuesday rose to 15 on Wednesday. Large parts of Nanded district were inaccessible as flood waters inundated the road network.

Nisar Tamboli, deputy inspector general of Nanded range, said, “There is no rain but gates of some dams were opened in Nanded. The main road connecting Nanded and Latur, Aurangabad is closed. The Hingoli-Aurangabad road is closed because of water discharge from Yeldar project and the Hingoli-Pusad road is closed because of discharge from Isapur project. The Latur-Nanded road was closed because of Manjra project discharge. Life will return to normal once the water recedes.”