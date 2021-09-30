Mumbai News Today Live Updates: Schools to reopen for classes VIII to XII from Oct 4

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced that all the 2,553 private and municipal-run schools in Mumbai will reopen from October 4 for in-person classes for 5.13 lakh students of classes VIII to XII. The Maharashtra government, on September 24, had approved the reopening of schools in the state. The final decision regarding Mumbai was, however, to be taken by BMC.
Meanwhile, in sixth such incident this month, a 55-year-old woman was attacked by a leopard at Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai on Wednesday. The forest officials suspect that the recent attacks are being carried out by a single leopardess, who is around two years old. The incident took place around 7.45 pm at Visava Workers Colony in Aarey.
In other news, the remnants of Cyclone Gulab are likely to enter the Arabian Sea on September 30 and intensify into a cyclonic storm and then move towards Pakistan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, the remnants of the Cyclone Gulab lay as a well-marked low-pressure area over the south Gujarat region and adjoining Gulf of Khambhat.
Also, Mumbai city Wednesday reported 527 new coronavirus cases and six deaths. The caseload rose to 7,42,538, and death toll reached 16,103. 405 patients were discharged from the hospital taking the total tally of recoveries in the city to 7,19,218.