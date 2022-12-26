scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022
Live now

Mumbai News Live Updates: Thackeray demands Centre to declare disputed Maharashtra-Karnataka border area as Union Territory

Mumbai News Live Updates Today: MLAs from the Eknath Shinde faction also protest outside the Assembly supporting LS MP Rahul Shewale's statement demanding an NIA probe of a woman leveling allegations against him

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: December 26, 2022 11:36:10 am
Opposition MLAs protest outside assembly demanding resolution on Maharashtra - Karnataka border dispute. (Express Photo)

Mumbai News Live Updates, December 26, 2022: While addressing the Assembly on Monday, former CM and MLC Uddhav Thackeray said,We don’t want single inch land of Karnataka but we want our land back,” as he further demanded the border area be declared as a union territory. “If we are doing this resolution then we should send a demand to Centre, to declare the Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra a union territory.” The resolution on the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra was delayed in the Assembly. Moreover, when the Opposition demanded to revoke the suspension of NCP MLA Jayant Patil, Devendra Fadnavis said that “CM [Eknath Shinde] is in Delhi and the government will decide on it after his return.” The Opposition has boycotted the question hour.

Opposition MLAs on Monday staged a protest outside the Maharashtra Assembly session, demanding a resolution on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. The decades-old dispute turned violent in the month of December after vehicles from both states were attacked and defaced in Belagavi and Pune, respectively. The Eknath Shinde group MLAs also protested outside the assembly supporting LS MP Rahul Shewale’s statement demanding an NIA probe of a woman leveling allegations against him.

Mumbai recorded nine fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the number of new infections in Maharashtra to 32. The current caseload stands at 81,36,511, said the state health department. Mumbai, at present, has 50 active Covid-19 cases, with 148 across the state. The positivity rate in Maharashtra on Sunday was recorded at 0.34 per cent, with an overall positivity rate of 9.48 per cent so far. No deaths were reported on Sunday, said the officials.

The All India Cine Workers’ Association (AICWA) Sunday demanded that the Maharashtra government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of actor Tunisha Sharma. A day after her death, her co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested by the police and sent into four-day custody, on charges of abetment of suicide on Sunday. According to the FIR based on her mother’s statement, the two actors were in a relationship earlier and she was upset for the past 15 days over their breakup.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates Today: Former Shiv Sena minister claims he sowed ‘seeds of dissension’ in Eknath Shinde’s mind. Follow this space for the latest updates from your city.

11:30 (IST)26 Dec 2022
'Marathi language rooted in [Belagavi] border': Thackeray in Maharashtra Assembly

"The opposition party has presented a proposal regarding the border dispute. Everyone in the House is in agreement on this matter, said Thackeray while attending the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday.

"This fight has been going on for almost 56 years. The Marathi language has been rooted in the border since the time when the states were formed based on regional languages. Citizens living there for many years speak the Marathi language," he continued.

"This fight is not political. I will give a pen drive. In the 1970s, a film was made about the citizens of the border area. How that proper Marathi was used in the 18th century. It is portrayed in that film. Show this film to the members of both Houses," he said.

11:19 (IST)26 Dec 2022
Former CM and MLC Uddhav Thackeray attends Maharashtra Assembly, speaks on Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Monday arrived at the Legislative council to speak on the Karnataka Border issue. Uddhav is attending the council for the first time after stepping down as CM in June this year.

The Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve presented a resolution on the Maharashtra-Karanataka border row. "This is an important issue. I am glad that ruling and opposition both have come together on this issue," Thackeray said.

11:14 (IST)26 Dec 2022
Opposition MLAs protest outside assembly demanding resolution on Maharashtra - Karnataka border dispute

The Opposition MLAs on Monday also staged a protest outside the Maharashtra Assembly demanding a resolution on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. 

11:13 (IST)26 Dec 2022
Eknath Shinde group MLAs protest outside Assembly, support Rahul Shewale's call for NIA probe

The Eknath Shinde group MLAs on Monday staged a protest outside the Maharashtra Assembly supporting LS MP Rahul Shewale's statement, where he had demanded an NIA probe of a woman leveling allegations against him. 

10:53 (IST)26 Dec 2022
Cine workers association demand SIT probe into Tunisha Sharma's death

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Sunday demanded that the Maharashtra government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of actor Tunisha Sharma.  

Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan had claimed that the death of actor Tunisha Sharma is a matter of "love jihad" and the state police are investigating the case. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav while addressing a press conference on Sunday, said that the investigation into the matter is underway, and further clarified that no angle of love jihad or blackmailing has, so far, come to the fore. Read more.

10:44 (IST)26 Dec 2022
Mumbai records 9 fresh Covid cases; no deaths in state

Mumbai recorded nine fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the number of new infections in Maharashtra to 32. The current caseload stands at 81,36,511, said the state health department. Mumbai, at present, has 50 active Covid-19 cases, with 148 across the state.

The positivity rate in Maharashtra on Sunday was recorded at 0.34 per cent, with an overall positivity rate of 9.48 per cent so far. No deaths were reported on Sunday, said the officials. Read more.

10:34 (IST)26 Dec 2022
Good morning!

Welcome to Mumbai live blog! Follow here for the latest updates from your city.

Citing damage to ancient rock carvings, experts red-flag mega oil refinery project

Nisarga Yatri Sanstha, a Ratnagiri-based non-profit organisation, has been working for the last few years to find and preserve petroglyphs in Konkan region. (Photo: Nisargyatri)

The site proposed for a mega oil refinery in Barsu village of Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district is at the centre of a row over whether it might damage ancient rock carvings found in the area. Known as Ratnagiri oil refinery and petrochemical complex, the project is being developed by Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals Limited.

The rock art, or petroglyphs, estimated to be 20,000 years old and classified as protected monuments by the state archaeology department and the Archaeological Survey of India, have been added to the tentative list of UNESCO’s world heritage sites. Read more.

Shiv Subrahmanyam: A life in theatre

Kumud Mishra, Divya Jagadale and Manav Kaul in the play Irani Cafe, written by Shiv Subrahmanyam.

To celebrate the work and life of Shiv Subrahmanyam, a four-day festival was rolled out at the Prithvi Theatre by his theatre group Playtrix Players turning the spotlight on his work as an actor, writer and director.

The festival opened last week with the release of ‘Irani Cafe & Other Plays’ (published by Dhauli Books), a collection of plays written by Subrahmanyam. While Subrahmanyam has written around nine plays, this collection has three of his full-length plays — Irani Cafe, Snapshots from an Album and Clogged Arteries. Read more.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-12-2022 at 10:32:20 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close