Mumbai News Live Updates: Thackeray demands Centre to declare disputed Maharashtra-Karnataka border area as Union Territory

Mumbai News Live Updates, December 26, 2022: While addressing the Assembly on Monday, former CM and MLC Uddhav Thackeray said, “We don’t want single inch land of Karnataka but we want our land back,” as he further demanded the border area be declared as a union territory. “If we are doing this resolution then we should send a demand to Centre, to declare the Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra a union territory.” The resolution on the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra was delayed in the Assembly. Moreover, when the Opposition demanded to revoke the suspension of NCP MLA Jayant Patil, Devendra Fadnavis said that “CM [Eknath Shinde] is in Delhi and the government will decide on it after his return.” The Opposition has boycotted the question hour.

Opposition MLAs on Monday staged a protest outside the Maharashtra Assembly session, demanding a resolution on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. The decades-old dispute turned violent in the month of December after vehicles from both states were attacked and defaced in Belagavi and Pune, respectively. The Eknath Shinde group MLAs also protested outside the assembly supporting LS MP Rahul Shewale’s statement demanding an NIA probe of a woman leveling allegations against him.

Mumbai recorded nine fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the number of new infections in Maharashtra to 32. The current caseload stands at 81,36,511, said the state health department. Mumbai, at present, has 50 active Covid-19 cases, with 148 across the state. The positivity rate in Maharashtra on Sunday was recorded at 0.34 per cent, with an overall positivity rate of 9.48 per cent so far. No deaths were reported on Sunday, said the officials.

The All India Cine Workers’ Association (AICWA) Sunday demanded that the Maharashtra government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of actor Tunisha Sharma. A day after her death, her co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested by the police and sent into four-day custody, on charges of abetment of suicide on Sunday. According to the FIR based on her mother’s statement, the two actors were in a relationship earlier and she was upset for the past 15 days over their breakup.