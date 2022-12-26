Mumbai News Live Updates: Thackeray demands Centre to declare disputed Maharashtra-Karnataka border area as Union Territory

Mumbai News Live Updates, December 26, 2022: While addressing the Assembly on Monday, former CM and MLC Uddhav Thackeray said, “We don’t want single inch land of Karnataka but we want our land back,” as he further demanded the border area be declared as a union territory. “If we are doing this resolution then we should send a demand to Centre, to declare the Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra a union territory.” The resolution on the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra was delayed in the Assembly. Moreover, when the Opposition demanded to revoke the suspension of NCP MLA Jayant Patil, Devendra Fadnavis said that “CM [Eknath Shinde] is in Delhi and the government will decide on it after his return.” The Opposition has boycotted the question hour.
Mumbai recorded nine fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the number of new infections in Maharashtra to 32. The current caseload stands at 81,36,511, said the state health department. Mumbai, at present, has 50 active Covid-19 cases, with 148 across the state. The positivity rate in Maharashtra on Sunday was recorded at 0.34 per cent, with an overall positivity rate of 9.48 per cent so far. No deaths were reported on Sunday, said the officials.
The All India Cine Workers’ Association (AICWA) Sunday demanded that the Maharashtra government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of actor Tunisha Sharma. A day after her death, her co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested by the police and sent into four-day custody, on charges of abetment of suicide on Sunday. According to the FIR based on her mother’s statement, the two actors were in a relationship earlier and she was upset for the past 15 days over their breakup.
"The opposition party has presented a proposal regarding the border dispute. Everyone in the House is in agreement on this matter, said Thackeray while attending the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday.
"This fight has been going on for almost 56 years. The Marathi language has been rooted in the border since the time when the states were formed based on regional languages. Citizens living there for many years speak the Marathi language," he continued.
"This fight is not political. I will give a pen drive. In the 1970s, a film was made about the citizens of the border area. How that proper Marathi was used in the 18th century. It is portrayed in that film. Show this film to the members of both Houses," he said.
Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan had claimed that the death of actor Tunisha Sharma is a matter of "love jihad" and the state police are investigating the case. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav while addressing a press conference on Sunday, said that the investigation into the matter is underway, and further clarified that no angle of love jihad or blackmailing has, so far, come to the fore. Read more.
The positivity rate in Maharashtra on Sunday was recorded at 0.34 per cent, with an overall positivity rate of 9.48 per cent so far. No deaths were reported on Sunday, said the officials. Read more.
