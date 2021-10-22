Mumbai News Live Updates: 708 new Covid cases, 8 deaths recorded in last 24 hours

A symptomatic patient getting tested for Covid-19 at Karave Gaon Health Post in Navi Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai region recorded 708 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths on Thursday. The region contributed the highest number of cases to Maharashtra’s overall caseload. Maharashtra, as a whole, reported a total of 1,573 new coronavirus cases and 39 fatalities.

With India touching the 100-crore vaccination mark, Maharashtra has so far undertaken 9.3 crore inoculations which contribute to 9.3 per cent of the country’s total vaccine doses. On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 5.24 lakh doses taking its total inoculation to 9.3 crore vaccines. Mumbai recorded 50,850 vaccines taking the total vaccinations in the city to 1.42 crore.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Thursday summoned actor Ananya Pandey to record her statement in connection with the arrest of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan, whose bail hearing was put off by the Bombay High Court on Thursday till October 26, earlier in the day got his first visit from family as Khan came to the Arthur Road jail to meet the 23-year-old.

In other news, the Maharashtra home department has proposed a departmental inquiry against IPS officer Param Bir Singh for administrative lapses on his part while he was posted as the Mumbai Police commissioner.