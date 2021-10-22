Mumbai News Live Updates: 708 new Covid cases, 8 deaths recorded in last 24 hours

Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai region recorded 708 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths on Thursday. The region contributed the highest number of cases to Maharashtra’s overall caseload. Maharashtra, as a whole, reported a total of 1,573 new coronavirus cases and 39 fatalities.
With India touching the 100-crore vaccination mark, Maharashtra has so far undertaken 9.3 crore inoculations which contribute to 9.3 per cent of the country’s total vaccine doses. On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 5.24 lakh doses taking its total inoculation to 9.3 crore vaccines. Mumbai recorded 50,850 vaccines taking the total vaccinations in the city to 1.42 crore.
Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Thursday summoned actor Ananya Pandey to record her statement in connection with the arrest of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan, whose bail hearing was put off by the Bombay High Court on Thursday till October 26, earlier in the day got his first visit from family as Khan came to the Arthur Road jail to meet the 23-year-old.
In other news, the Maharashtra home department has proposed a departmental inquiry against IPS officer Param Bir Singh for administrative lapses on his part while he was posted as the Mumbai Police commissioner.
THE EXTENSION of the Western Railway’s Harbour Line from the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) till the Borivali railway station is likely to begin from January next year as the survey work is likely to be completed before the year-end.
Presently, the Harbour Line connects CSMT with the Goregaon railway station and from there it will be extended to the Borivali station. After completion, it will provide direct connection for people living in Borivali to CSMT. The Central Railway before the pandemic used to operate one service between CSMT to Borivali.
Presently, if one has to travel to CSMT from Borivali, one has to change trains while travelling to CSMT Borivali, which is time consuming and hectic especially during the peak hours. Read the full report here.
A METROPOLITAN magistrate’s court on Thursday has rejected an application filed by actor Kangana Ranaut seeking transfer of the ongoing proceedings against her filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar.
Last month, Ranaut had filed a transfer plea before the metropolitan magistrate’s court stating that the case be reallocated before another judge at the Andheri Metropolitan magistrate’s court citing that she has ‘lost faith’ in it.
Akhtar, through his lawyer Jay Bharadwaj, had opposed Ranaut’s plea stating that while the Andheri court had issued process against her in February observing that a prima facie case of defamation was made out, her ‘wilful absence’ had delayed the case and ‘caused further harassment’ to Akhtar. Read the full report here.