Friday, October 22, 2021
Mumbai News Live Updates: 708 new Covid cases, 8 deaths recorded in last 24 hours

Mumbai News Live Updates: On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 5.24 lakh doses taking its total inoculation to 9.3 crore vaccines. Mumbai recorded 50,850 vaccines taking the total vaccinations in the city to 1.42 crore.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: October 22, 2021 9:44:57 am
A symptomatic patient getting tested for Covid-19 at Karave Gaon Health Post in Navi Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai region recorded 708 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths on Thursday. The region contributed the highest number of cases to Maharashtra’s overall caseload. Maharashtra, as a whole, reported a total of 1,573 new coronavirus cases and 39 fatalities.

With India touching the 100-crore vaccination mark, Maharashtra has so far undertaken 9.3 crore inoculations which contribute to 9.3 per cent of the country’s total vaccine doses. On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 5.24 lakh doses taking its total inoculation to 9.3 crore vaccines. Mumbai recorded 50,850 vaccines taking the total vaccinations in the city to 1.42 crore.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Thursday summoned actor Ananya Pandey to record her statement in connection with the arrest of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan, whose bail hearing was put off by the Bombay High Court on Thursday till October 26, earlier in the day got his first visit from family as Khan came to the Arthur Road jail to meet the 23-year-old.

In other news, the Maharashtra home department has proposed a departmental inquiry against IPS officer Param Bir Singh for administrative lapses on his part while he was posted as the Mumbai Police commissioner.

09:44 (IST)22 Oct 2021
Extension work on Harbour Line may begin from January

THE EXTENSION of the Western Railway’s Harbour Line from the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) till the Borivali railway station is likely to begin from January next year as the survey work is likely to be completed before the year-end.

Presently, the Harbour Line connects CSMT with the Goregaon railway station and from there it will be extended to the Borivali station. After completion, it will provide direct connection for people living in Borivali to CSMT. The Central Railway before the pandemic used to operate one service between CSMT to Borivali.

Presently, if one has to travel to CSMT from Borivali, one has to change trains while travelling to CSMT Borivali, which is time consuming and hectic especially during the peak hours. Read the full report here. 

09:43 (IST)22 Oct 2021
Court rejects Kangana’s appeal to get case transferred to another judge

A METROPOLITAN magistrate’s court on Thursday has rejected an application filed by actor Kangana Ranaut seeking transfer of the ongoing proceedings against her filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Last month, Ranaut had filed a transfer plea before the metropolitan magistrate’s court stating that the case be reallocated before another judge at the Andheri Metropolitan magistrate’s court citing that she has ‘lost faith’ in it.

Akhtar, through his lawyer Jay Bharadwaj, had opposed Ranaut’s plea stating that while the Andheri court had issued process against her in February observing that a prima facie case of defamation was made out, her ‘wilful absence’ had delayed the case and ‘caused further harassment’ to Akhtar. Read the full report here. 

Aryan Khan and others accused in connection with the drugs case brought to a court in Mumbai. (Express file photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Ananya Pandey gets NCB call, Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan bail on October 26

THE Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Thursday summoned actor Ananya Pandey to record her statement in connection with the arrest of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan, whose bail hearing was put off by the Bombay High Court on Thursday till October 26, earlier in the day got his first visit from family as Khan came to the Arthur Road jail to meet the 23-year-old.

The NCB also visited Khan’s residence Mannat on Thursday, and said it was to collect some documents.

Khan spent around 15-20 minutes at the jail with Aryan, who has now been in custody since October 3. The Arthur Road jail, which had stopped family visits due to Covid protocols, restarted the same Thursday morning. Officials said that two persons from a family are allowed at a time.

In bail pleas before court, three accused say they are not connected, alleged recoveries of drugs also not linked

A day after bail plea of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was rejected on grounds including alleged conspiracy, three other accused arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise drug bust case said on Thursday in their bail pleas before the special court that they were neither connected to each other nor the alleged recoveries of drugs were linked.

The court was hearing arguments made on behalf of Aachit Kumar, arrested allegedly based on the retracted statement of Aryan. It also heard the bail pleas of Odisha residents Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu.

“By adding the charge of conspiracy, the NCB is alleging that whatever drug recovery is made from one accused is liable on all others. But the agency has not shown any nexus between all the accused. The element of conspiracy under the NDPS Act is very narrow. These accused were traveling in the cruise independently. For convenience, the NCB has registered only one complaint. This had also been done in the case of Rhea Chakraborty. Though 33 people were arrested, not all of them were linked to each other. In this case too, different recoveries have been made independent of each other,” lawyer Taraq Sayed said on behalf of Rajgaria, from whom NCB allegedly recovered 2.4 gm of ganja.

