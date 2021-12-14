Mumbai News Live: 2 new cases of Omicron takes state’s tally to 20

Mumbai Live News: Two fresh cases of Omicron were reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the state’s tally of those affected with the new Covid-19 variant to 20. Both the patients, fully vaccinated and asymptomatic, had a travel history to Dubai. Across the state, there are five cases in Mumbai, 10 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, one in Kalyan Dombivali, two in Pune Municipal Corporation and one each in Nagpur and Latur.
Overall, there were 569 cases and five deaths due to the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra on Monday. Mumbai city reported 174 new cases and two deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are among those who have tested positive for the virus.
In other news, dry weather will persist over the state for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. While no large change in the maximum and minimum temperature is expected over the region in the next two to three days, a gradual decrease in the night temperature is likely after three days, the Met department said.
Meanwhile, the sudden increase in traffic fines has shown a spike in the total fines collected by the police for road safety violations. In two days (Sunday and Monday), the traffic police across the state issued 57,977 e-challans to motorists executing fines collectively worth Rs 4.51 crore.
Mumbai Regional Congress Committee chief Bhai Jagtap has moved the Bombay High Court seeking permission to hold a rally at Shivaji Park in the city on December 28, the party’s foundation day.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Jagtap said, “We have moved the HC seeking permission to hold the rally. Our request for the same is now pending with the chief minister and they are yet to let us know about its status. We will at least need a week to prepare for the rally. Hence, we have moved the HC.”
The matter will come up before Justice A A Sayed and Justice Abhay Ahuja on Tuesday. Yogesh Naik reports
Among the new cases is a 39-year-old woman who returned to Pune from Dubai, according to a report released by the National Institute of Virology. The other is a 33-year-old man who returned from Dubai and tested positive for the variant in Latur. Read more here
