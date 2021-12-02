scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 02, 2021
Mumbai News Live: Centre, state tussle over Covid-19 guidelines for international travellers

🔴 Mumbai rains, Covid-19 Cases Today Latest, Maharashtra, Mumbai New Covid-19 Omicron Variant News: Five international passengers from 'at risk' countries have tested positive in Mumbai.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: December 2, 2021 9:04:14 am
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation workers prepare a jumbo Covid Care Centre in Mumbai on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai Live News: There is a dispute between the Maharashtra government and the Centre over the state’s new guidelines for international travellers, which were announced due to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The Union Health Ministry has asked the state government to revise the guidelines that are “in divergence” with central norms, and urged it to “align” them for “uniform implementation”. The state, on the other hand, has said it will not “amend or revise” its guidelines — for now.

According to the new guidelines, all international travellers landing at Mumbai airport must take an RT-PCR test and undergo 14-day home quarantine. Domestic passengers travelling to Maharashtra must produce a negative RT-PCR test 48 hours prior to date of journey, irrespective of vaccination status.

On Wednesday, four international passengers from ‘at risk’ countries tested positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai. Two came from London, one from South Africa, and one had a travel history from Mauritius. At least five people from ‘at risk’ countries have tested positive so far. Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 108 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday — the lowest in the last 20 months.

As fears mount over Omicron, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is ramping up daily testing, increasing staff in ward war rooms and activating beds for isolation and treatment.

In other news, Mumbai recorded its second coldest day in a decade on Wednesday at 24.8 degrees Celsius — 8 degrees Celsius below normal. On Thursday, the city is likely to see a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

Mumbai News Live Updates: Centre, state dispute over Covid-19 guidelines for international passengers; amid Omicron fears, four from 'at risk' countries test positive; BMC ramps up testing; Mumbai records 108 new coronavirus cases. Follow latest news and updates below

09:03 (IST)02 Dec 2021
Mumbai weather forecast: Cloudy skies, rain or thundershowers likely

Mumbai is likely to witness partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Thursday. The day temperature is likely to rise to 29 degrees Celsius. Shubhangi Bhute, scientist at IMD Mumbai, said the rainfall was due to a cyclonic circulation over the south-east Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep, which now lies over south-east and adjoining east-central Arabian sea.

On Wednesday, with incessant moderate rainfall, Mumbai recorded its second coldest day in a decade. The day temperature at the Santacruz observatory was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius — 8 degrees Celsius below normal. Read Sanjana Bhalerao's report

A beneficiary gets inoculated at a aaccination centre in Navi Mumbai. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai News Live:

Now, Covid victims’ kin can apply online for ex-gratia

After a delay of nearly three months, the state government on Wednesday launched a website where the kin of Covid-19 deceased patients can apply for an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000. The applicants can login to mahacovid19relief.in with the help of their mobile numbers. Then they will have to fill up the details of the deceased patients along with their Aadhaar number. There is also an option to upload death certificates and hospital details.

BMC takes steps to ready Covid facilities, ramp up testing

Amid rising concerns about the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is gearing up for activating COVID-related facilities and ramping up daily testing. To keep a check on the new variant or any sudden increase in daily cases, the BMC will ramp up daily testing, increase the staff in ward war rooms, and activate beds for isolation and treatment.

Currently, the BMC is conducting 29,000-35,000 tests daily at its 262 centres.

