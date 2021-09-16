scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Mumbai records 514 new Covid-19 cases, highest since mid-July

This is the second time this month when the number of new cases has crossed the 500-mark. On September 8, the city had recorded 514 new cases of Covid-19.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
September 16, 2021 7:58:24 am
since the beginning of the 10-day Ganpati festival on September 10, the daily testing numbers have fallen below 30,000. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai Weather Forecast Live, Coronavirus Mumbai Live Updates: Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 514 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since mid-July this year. This is the second time this month when the number of new cases has crossed the 500-mark. On September 8, the city had recorded 514 new cases of Covid-19.

With 29,886 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the daily positivity rate was 1.71 per cent. It has hovered over 1 per cent since September 1. Also, since the beginning of the 10-day Ganpati festival on September 10, the daily testing numbers have fallen below 30,000.

Meanwhile, data put out by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed that Mumbai recorded a marginal dip in the number of registered crime cases in 2020 as compared to 2019. The figure came down from 60,823 cases in the pre-pandemic year to 58,676 cases in 2020, when the city faced strict lockdown. Only Delhi (2.62 lakh), Chennai (1.68 lakh), Ahmedabad (82,609) and Surat (59,604) registered more cases than Mumbai among the 19 metropolitan cities in the country.

On the other hand, in its detailed order confirming anticipatory bail to two students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, who were booked for a slogan raised during the LGBTQ Solidarity Gathering at Azad Maidan last year, a sessions court has said that the police provided no evidence on their alleged role in the offences, including sedition.

Mumbai News Live, Covid-19 Vaccine Mumbai Live Update: City currently has 4,602 active Covid-19 cases; NCRB data shows marginal dip in crime across Mumbai since 2019. Follow this space for latest news and updates:

A Humbolt penguin at Byculla zoo on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Pradip Das)

Mumbai-Nashik e-way: Commuters face tough time due to potholes

For the past few weeks, commuters using the Mumbai-Nashik expressway and Bhiwandi Bypass have been facing a harrowing time due to frequent traffic jams on the roads. Even as several commuters travelling to and from Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Nashik and parts of North Maharashtra have complained of being forced to spend around 60 to 90 minutes in navigating stretches they would otherwise cover in 10 minutes, different authorities seemed to be busy in passing the buck to each other.

Officials said the ongoing road repair work in Thane along with potholes that have come up due to rains on the Mumbai-Nashik Expressway in areas such as Padgha and Igatpuri have led to the long traffic jams, adding the issue will be resolved in the next two weeks.

