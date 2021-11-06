scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 06, 2021
Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra records 802 fresh Covid-19 cases, 17 related deaths; city sees 238 new infections

Mumbai Air Quality Today Latest Updates, Mumbai Covid-19 Cases Live: The Air Quality Index of Mumbai has dipped to the “poor” category as has been the case since early this week.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: November 6, 2021 9:31:37 am
People enjoy a movie at India's first rooftop drive-in open-air theatre, in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai Live News: Maharashtra, on Friday, recorded 802 fresh Covid-19 cases, a dip from the 1,141 infections it had registered a day before. With 17 more fatalities, the state’s death toll stands at 1,40,362. Of the fresh cases, 238 were recorded in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has transferred six cases, including the alleged Cordelia drug bust case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested, from its Mumbai Zonal Unit director Sameer Wankhede to a Special Investigation Team comprising officers from the operations branch at the NCB headquarters in New Delhi.

At the centre of a storm ever since Aryan Khan’s arrest on October 2, followed by questions on the credentials of witnesses in the case and serious allegations levelled against him by NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, Wankhede told The Indian Express: “In my writ petition before the Bombay High Court, I had asked for these cases to be probed by a central agency. So, it is not that I have been removed from the cases or have been transferred anywhere. I am still the Mumbai unit director.”

In other news, the Air Quality Index of Mumbai has dipped to the “poor” category. It has been so since early this week with the AQI ranging between 201 and 300.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra currently has 14,959 active cases of which 3,326 are in Mumbai; Sameer Wankhede to no longer lead probe against Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case; Follow this space for latest updates:

09:31 (IST)06 Nov 2021
Woman out for shopping dies after slab plaster from building collapses on her

A 39-year-old woman, who was out shopping with her family members, died after a slab’s plaster from a building in Dadar (West) collapsed on her and her nephew. The nephew suffered serious head injuries and is being treated at a hospital. His condition is stated to be stable as on Thursday. A case of accidental death has been registered at Dadar police station and a probe is on to find out whose negligence led to the mishap. Read More

08:44 (IST)06 Nov 2021
Its Mumbai unit under fire, NCB puts Aryan case under Delhi SIT

The Narcotics Control Bureau Friday transferred six cases, including the alleged Cordelia drug bust case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested, from its Mumbai Zonal Unit director Sameer Wankhede to a Special Investigation Team comprising officers from the operations branch at the NCB headquarters in New Delhi.

At the centre of a storm ever since Aryan Khan’s arrest on October 2, followed by questions on the credentials of witnesses in the case and serious allegations levelled against him by NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, Wankhede told The Indian Express: “In my writ petition before the Bombay High Court, I had asked for these cases to be probed by a central agency. So it is not that I have been removed from the cases or have been transferred anywhere. I am still the Mumbai unit director.” Read More

A kid bursts firecrackers at the Marine Drive in Mumbai on Friday. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Aryan Khan appears before NCB as part of bail conditions set by Bombay HC

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday as part of one of the conditions set by the Bombay High Court while granting bail to the 23-year-old who was arrested, along with several others, by the agency in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Aryan was released from Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail on October 30 after spending 26 days in jail. The Bombay High Court had listed 14 conditions for his bail of which appearing before the agency every Friday is one. The NCB can request cancellation of bail if any of these conditions are violated.

