Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra records 802 fresh Covid-19 cases, 17 related deaths; city sees 238 new infections

Mumbai Live News: Maharashtra, on Friday, recorded 802 fresh Covid-19 cases, a dip from the 1,141 infections it had registered a day before. With 17 more fatalities, the state’s death toll stands at 1,40,362. Of the fresh cases, 238 were recorded in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has transferred six cases, including the alleged Cordelia drug bust case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested, from its Mumbai Zonal Unit director Sameer Wankhede to a Special Investigation Team comprising officers from the operations branch at the NCB headquarters in New Delhi.

At the centre of a storm ever since Aryan Khan’s arrest on October 2, followed by questions on the credentials of witnesses in the case and serious allegations levelled against him by NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, Wankhede told The Indian Express: “In my writ petition before the Bombay High Court, I had asked for these cases to be probed by a central agency. So, it is not that I have been removed from the cases or have been transferred anywhere. I am still the Mumbai unit director.”

In other news, the Air Quality Index of Mumbai has dipped to the “poor” category. It has been so since early this week with the AQI ranging between 201 and 300.