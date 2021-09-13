Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Mumbai records 354 new Covid-19 cases, active cases rise to 4,823

Mumbai Coronavirus Third Wave Live Updates, Mumbai Weather Forecast Live News: Mumbai reported 354 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, while 188 patients recovered during the same time. The city currently has 4,823 active cases an its recovery rate stands at 97 per cent.

Meanwhile, with the formation of another low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the weather bureau has forecast more rainfall in the state till Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department has forecast ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall in the next three-four days in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and several other parts of Maharashtra.

On the other hand, in wake of the rape and murder of a homeless woman in Sakinaka, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray instructed senior police officers to file a chargesheet in the case within a month and also asked them to be alert to ensure that Mumbai’s image of being a safe city is not tarnished.

“Mumbai is known as one of the safest cities in the country. People have faith in the police and the law-and-order situation. But we have to be more vigilant in the wake of such incidents,” he said at a meeting with senior police officers