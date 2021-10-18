Mumbai News Live Updates: For first time since March 2020, Mumbai records zero Covid-19 deaths

Mumbai on Sunday reported no deaths from Covid-19 for the first time since March 26, 2020. The city recorded 367 positive cases on Sunday, taking its total caseload to 7.5 lakh, with 5,920 active Covid patients. The death toll in the city stands at 16,180.

While daily Covid cases have seen a slight increase in the last two months after relaxation in lockdown guidelines and festivals like Ganeshotsav and Navratri, the city has been reporting single digit deaths since August 2.

Meanwhile, Mumbai University has issued SOPs to be followed by colleges that are reopening from October 20 for fully vaccinated students. These include staggered timings for entry and exit of students and creating different batches for imparting lectures among other measures.

On the other hand, there are clear similarities in the two alleged drug busts by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai over the past year, involving actor Rhea Chakraborty and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan. In neither case was the central agency able to show any drug seizures on Aryan or Rhea, nor did it carry out blood tests on either of them to determine whether they had consumed drugs. In both cases, the NCB detained the two suspects, got access to their mobile phones, and used material stored in the devices, including deleted WhatsApp chats, to arrest them.