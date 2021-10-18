scorecardresearch
Monday, October 18, 2021
Mumbai News Live Updates: For first time since March 2020, Mumbai records zero Covid-19 deaths

Mumbai Latest News Live, Mumbai Weather Updates Live: While daily Covid cases have seen a slight increase in the last two months after relaxation in lockdown guidelines and festivals like Ganeshotsav and Navratri, the city has been reporting single digit deaths since August 2.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: October 18, 2021 9:55:46 am
A health worker checks the temperature of a traveller at a railway station in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai on Sunday reported no deaths from Covid-19 for the first time since March 26, 2020. The city recorded 367 positive cases on Sunday, taking its total caseload to 7.5 lakh, with 5,920 active Covid patients. The death toll in the city stands at 16,180.

While daily Covid cases have seen a slight increase in the last two months after relaxation in lockdown guidelines and festivals like Ganeshotsav and Navratri, the city has been reporting single digit deaths since August 2.

Meanwhile, Mumbai University has issued SOPs to be followed by colleges that are reopening from October 20 for fully vaccinated students. These include staggered timings for entry and exit of students and creating different batches for imparting lectures among other measures.

On the other hand, there are clear similarities in the two alleged drug busts by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai over the past year, involving actor Rhea Chakraborty and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan. In neither case was the central agency able to show any drug seizures on Aryan or Rhea, nor did it carry out blood tests on either of them to determine whether they had consumed drugs. In both cases, the NCB detained the two suspects, got access to their mobile phones, and used material stored in the devices, including deleted WhatsApp chats, to arrest them.

Mumbai News Today Live Updates: City currently has around 7.5 lakh active Covid-19 cases; Mumbai University issues SOPs for colleges reopening on October 20; Follow this space for latest updates

09:55 (IST)18 Oct 2021
In Rhea Chakraborty, Aryan Khan arrests, NCB relies only on WhatsApp chats

There are clear similarities in the two alleged drug busts by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai over the past year, involving actor Rhea Chakraborty and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan.

In neither case was the central agency able to show any drug seizures on Aryan or Rhea, nor did it carry out blood tests on either of them to determine whether they had consumed drugs. In both cases, the NCB detained the two suspects, got access to their mobile phones, and used material stored in the devices, including deleted WhatsApp chats, to arrest them. Read More

09:27 (IST)18 Oct 2021
Air Force’s Suryakiran team to hold flypast over Mumbai, Pune & Goa today

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF), as part of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations, will do a flypast in Mumbai on October 18 and the planes can be spotted at Worli and later at Gateway of India.

There will be a flypast at Goa and Pune as well and the team will be returning to their base at Bidar in Karnataka later in the evening. The aircraft will start from Pune at 3.35 pm and do a flypast at Gateway of India, Worli Promenade and Andheri between 3.40 pm and 3.50 pm. They will be doing a flypast at Goa between 4.25 pm and 4.35 pm and will finally reach Bidar at 5.40 pm. Read More

The lake near Powai Garden. (Express Photo)

Mumbai Greens: Powai Garden, gateway to a simpler time

Located adjacent to Powai Lake, the sprawling Powai Garden epitomises the diversity of Indian life. In the hour or so we spent there, we came across a myriad of people, some there for pleasure, others for basic needs like water and shade. Unlike the other gardens we visited, Powai Garden truly felt like a gateway to a simpler time when Mumbai could boast of more trees than people, when the air smelt crisp and damp and when we were able to hit pause on our chaotic lives to appreciate the world around us.

Resembling a jungle more than a garden, visitors here are first greeted by a large water display, a teaser for the massive lake that lies five minutes away. Despite the copious number of water bottles and empty chips packets in the fountain, some resilient fish still found a way to survive, treating the offending articles more like a reef than trash.

