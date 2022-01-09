Mumbai News Live: Covid cases rising, Maharashtra govt imposes night curfew; schools shut till Feb 15

A beneficiary gets a shot of a Covid-19 vaccine in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, on Saturday evening. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

The peak of the ongoing third wave in the country could go as high as 8 lakh cases in a day — almost twice the peak of the second wave — but the sharp rise in major cities like Mumbai or Delhi could be arrested very soon, perhaps by the middle of this month, said IIT-Kanpur professor and mathematician Manindra Agrawal.

He said his projection is based on current calculation, which is preliminary as data for the entire country is still not in. “The third wave (for the country) is expected to peak somewhere in the beginning of next month or even slightly earlier. As of now, for an estimate, we predict a wide range between four to eight lakh cases a day. The all-India curve has just started to rise. It will take another month’s time to come down. By middle of March, the third wave of the pandemic should be more or less over in India,” Agrawal said.