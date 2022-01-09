Mumbai News Live: Covid cases rising, Maharashtra govt imposes night curfew; schools shut till Feb 15

Mumbai Live News: Maharashtra government has announced new Covid curbs amid rising cases in the state. The government has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am and no movement will be allowed within this time except for essential purposes. The government has barred the movement of people in groups of five or more.
The maximum number of people allowed in marriages or social and other gatherings are 50, whereas the maximum number of people allowed to attend funerals are 20. Swimming pools, gyms, spas, parks, zoos, museums and forts are to remain shut. Schools are to remain closed until February 15, 2022. Shopping malls and markets complexes are to operate at a 50 per cent capacity and to remain shut between 10 pm to 8 am. Restaurants are also supposed to function at 50 per cent capacity and only allow fully vaccinated persons.
Mumbai reported 20,318 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths on Saturday. The active cases as of Saturday evening are 1,06,037. The total number of asymptomatic patients were 82 per cent and the bed occupancy stood at 21.4 per cent on Saturday. Maharashtra recorded 41,434 new Covid cases and 13 deaths. A total of 9,671 recovered on Saturday and the active cases in the state are 1,73,238.
In some respite, Mumbai on Saturday recorded a 3 per cent drop in daily Covid-19 cases, registering 20,318 cases in 24 hours. However, a meagre drop was recorded in the daily positivity rate.
As per BMC data, Mumbai on Friday had recorded 20,971 cases of the 72,442 tests that were conducted, with a case positivity rate of 28.9 per cent. On Saturday, 71,019 tests were conducted and the case positivity rate stood at 28.6 per cent. Maharashtra, meanwhile, logged 41,434 new cases and 13 deaths related to Covid-19. Also, 133 patients were found to be infected with the Omicron variant on Saturday — while 118 of the patients are from Pune, one person is from Mumbai. Read More