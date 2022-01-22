Mumbai Live News: 144 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra; 15 injured in major fire at building in Tardeo

Mumbai Live News: Maharashtra on Friday recorded 48,270 new Covid-19 cases, including 144 Omicron ones, and 52 related deaths. Mumbai saw 5,008 of these new cases, 700 less than previous day, and 12 deaths. However, the city’s recovery rate has increased to 97 per cent.

Meanwhile, a major fire broke out early on Saturday morning at the 20-storey Kamala building near Mumbai’s Bhatia hospital in Tardeo. At least 15 people were injured in the blaze, of which 3 were critical and admitted to the ICU of a nearby hospital. At least 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

In other news, dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze on Friday cross-examined former home minister Anil Deshmukh at a hearing of the Chandiwal Commission. Waze is currently lodged at Taloja jail in connection with the Ambani terror scare case, while Deshmukh is at Arthur Road jail in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.