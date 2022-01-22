scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Mumbai Live News: 144 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra; 15 injured in major fire at building in Tardeo

Mumbai COVID-19 Active Cases Today, Maharashtra, Mumbai Omicron Cases Latest News, Mumbai Quarantine, Mumbai School Reopening LIVE News Updates, 22 Jan: Mumbai saw 5,008 new cases, 700 less than previous day, and 12 new deaths.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: January 22, 2022 9:49:37 am
Mumbai Today Live Update, News Mumbai Weather LiveA BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger at Dadar railway station. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai Live News: Maharashtra on Friday recorded 48,270 new Covid-19 cases, including 144 Omicron ones, and 52 related deaths. Mumbai saw 5,008 of these new cases, 700 less than previous day, and 12 deaths. However, the city’s recovery rate has increased to 97 per cent.

Meanwhile, a major fire broke out early on Saturday morning at the 20-storey Kamala building near Mumbai’s Bhatia hospital in Tardeo. At least 15 people were injured in the blaze, of which 3 were critical and admitted to the ICU of a nearby hospital. At least 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

In other news, dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze on Friday cross-examined former home minister Anil Deshmukh at a hearing of the Chandiwal Commission. Waze is currently lodged at Taloja jail in connection with the Ambani terror scare case, while Deshmukh is at Arthur Road jail in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

Live Blog

Mumbai Live News: At least 15 injured as a major fire breaks out in building in Tardeo; Mumbai records over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. Follow this space for latest updates:

09:49 (IST)22 Jan 2022
144 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 48,270 new Covid-19 cases, including 144 Omicron ones, and 52 related deaths. Daily infections increased by 2,073 compared to the day before. The COVID-19 caseload in the state rose to 74,20,027, while the death toll reached 1,42,023.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.91 per cent. Of 144 patients with Omicron infection reported during the day, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 124 cases, Solapur eight, Pune Rural six, and Parbhani, Jalgaon, Mumbai, Raigad, Satara and Beed recorded one case each. 

Housing in Salt Pan Land: Housing minister Awhad seeks scrapping of tender for consultant

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Friday demanded scrapping of the tender floated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority ( MMRDA) for a consultant for preparing a master plan and development plan of Salt Pan Lands in Mumbai for affordable housing project under the Government of India’s “mission of Housing for All by 2022”

“The MMRDA commissioner should scrap the tenders for appointment of a project management consultant (PMC) for Salt Pans which, in the coming years, will open doors for builders in the lands,” he said.

