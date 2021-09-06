Mumbai news Live Updates: City sees 496 new Covid cases, CM says playing politics with pandemic will endanger lives

With Ganesh Chaturthi round the corner, people crowd at the Dadar Market in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai News Today highlights, Mumbai Weather and Coronavirus Latest Live Updates: Amid concerns of a Covid third wave, the paediatric task force for Covid suggested a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed when schools in the state reopen. The SOPs include staggering of school hours, school days and lunch time, re-organizing the classrooms to allow spacing among children, re-designing school premises to prevent transmission and setting up ‘school health clinic’ that should be run by a trained nurse-aide appointed by the school or a volunteer or a trained teacher or doctor-parent.

Mumbai, on Sunday, recorded 496 Covid-19 cases, the city’s civic body informed. The city currently has 3,815 active cases.

With cases steadily rising again, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while attacking the Opposition over its demand of reopening worship places, asked them not to hold protests and warned that playing politics with the pandemic could endanger lives.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has issued a look out notice against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who has skipped at least five summons sent by the agency in connection with a money laundering investigation against him. According to a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed by the agency, Deshmukh, while acting as the home minister, “received illegal gratification of approximately Rs 4.7 crore in cash from various orchestra bar owners”.