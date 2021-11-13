Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai district records 257 new coronavirus infections; active cases at 3,665

An elderly woman receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Mumbai News Live: Mumbai district recorded 257 new coronavirus infections, contributing the highest number of cases to Maharashtra’s daily tally. Of the 12,290 active cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai district has the highest at 3,665. As many as 16 Covid patients succumbed to the deadly disease in Mumbai on Friday.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday to mark his weekly presence before the agency. According to ANI, recording of statement of Aryan Khan is going on at Belapur RAF camp in Navi Mumbai by Delhi NCB SIT. Mandatory weekly appearance before NCB was one of the conditions set by Bombay HC while granting him bail in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Meanwhile, Pimpri Chinchwad police have filed another case of job fraud against Kiran Gosavi, the self-styled detective cited as an ‘independent witness’ by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs-on-cruise case.

In other news, a PMLA court Friday sent former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to further ED custody till November 15. Deshmukh was arrested on November 1 in a money laundering case. The ED has claimed that Deshmukh, while in office as the state home minister, “received illegal gratification of approximately Rs 4.7 crore in cash from various orchestra bar owners” between December 2020 and February 2021 through now-dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze.