scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 11, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra records 1,094 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths; city sees 347 fresh infections

Mumbai Coronavirus Cases Latest Updates, Covid Live Updates: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for treatment of a cervical problem.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: November 11, 2021 9:23:07 am
Women perform rituals during Chhath Puja in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai News Live: Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 347 new Covid-19 cases, up from the 274 it did on Tuesday. Maharashtra reported a total of 1,094 fresh coronavirus cases and 17 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to 66,20,423 and the toll to 1,40,447, the health department said. The state currently has 12,410 active cases.

Meanwhile, an engineer from Telangana has been detained by the Mumbai Police for allegedly sending obscene and threatening messages targeting Virat Kohli’s infant daughter following the cricket team’s loss to Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Police said the accused, Ramnagesh Akubathini, a 23-year-old IIT Hyderabad graduate, recently quit his job with a food delivery app to pursue higher education.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday evening for treatment of a cervical problem. In a statement, Thackeray said that he had neglected neck pain in his preoccupation with the government’s battle against Covid-19, and that this had affected his health. He has been recently seen wearing a neck brace.

Click here for more

In other news, the Bombay High Court has directed state cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to file an additional affidavit to show that he had verified the content he tweeted or posted against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, his father Dhyandev Kachruji Wankhede and his family members. The Court also sought an affidavit from Dhyandev Wankhede, who has filed a defamation suit against Malik seeking Rs 1.25 crore in damages, to establish that Malik’s tweets contained false material.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra currently has 12,410 active Covid-19 cases; Rhea Chakraborty's bank accounts unfrozen, laptop and mobile returned; Follow this space for latest updates:

09:23 (IST)11 Nov 2021
Welcome

Good morning! Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on Mumbai. Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 347 new Covid-19 cases, up from the 274 it did on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday evening for treatment of a cervical problem.

Follow this space to track latest developments from Maharashtra, Mumbai

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. (File Photo)

Rhea Chakraborty's bank accounts unfrozen, laptop and mobile returned

A special court in a recent order allowed actor Rhea Chakraborty’s application seeking de-freezing of her bank accounts frozen during the investigation of the drugs case filed against her by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year. The court also allowed a plea for the return of her laptop and phone seized during the probe in the case filed last year following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The court said that with no strong opposition from the NCB on her plea seeking the de-freezing of her accounts and Fixed Deposits, it can be allowed subject to conditions including a written undertaking from her that she will make available the balance amount shown in the accounts as and when required during the trial. Her plea had said that she supported herself and her brother from the money from her accounts which were frozen last year.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
X