Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra records 1,094 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths; city sees 347 fresh infections

Mumbai News Live: Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 347 new Covid-19 cases, up from the 274 it did on Tuesday. Maharashtra reported a total of 1,094 fresh coronavirus cases and 17 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to 66,20,423 and the toll to 1,40,447, the health department said. The state currently has 12,410 active cases.

Meanwhile, an engineer from Telangana has been detained by the Mumbai Police for allegedly sending obscene and threatening messages targeting Virat Kohli’s infant daughter following the cricket team’s loss to Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Police said the accused, Ramnagesh Akubathini, a 23-year-old IIT Hyderabad graduate, recently quit his job with a food delivery app to pursue higher education.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday evening for treatment of a cervical problem. In a statement, Thackeray said that he had neglected neck pain in his preoccupation with the government’s battle against Covid-19, and that this had affected his health. He has been recently seen wearing a neck brace.

In other news, the Bombay High Court has directed state cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to file an additional affidavit to show that he had verified the content he tweeted or posted against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, his father Dhyandev Kachruji Wankhede and his family members. The Court also sought an affidavit from Dhyandev Wankhede, who has filed a defamation suit against Malik seeking Rs 1.25 crore in damages, to establish that Malik’s tweets contained false material.