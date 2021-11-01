Mumbai News Live Updates: Thackeray expresses concern over slow pace of covid vaccinations; Over 16k active cases in Maha

Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday expressed concern over a “slow pace” of covid-19 vaccine administration in the state, adding he will take up the issue during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week. Thackeray also said vaccine hesitancy was also an issue besides the unavailability of vaccines and asked more and more people to shed their inhibitions and get vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the CBI has arrested an alleged middleman, Santosh Shankar Jagtap, in connection with its probe into the alleged bribery and corruption charges against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The CBI is probing Deshmukh for exercising “undue influence” over the transfer and posting of police officials as alleged by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.
In another development in the Aryan Khan case, former General Secretary of BJP Mumbai, Mohit Bharatiya (Kamboj) filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against NCP minister Nawab Malik for dragging him and his family members in the Mumbai cruise drug case.
On the virus front, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,172 new cases, which raised the infection tally to 66,11,078, while the death of 20 patients pushed the toll to 1,40,216. There are 16,658 active cases in Maharashtra at present. The state’s covid recovery rate is 97.57 per cent and fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.
In an informal interaction with senior journalists at his official residence Varsha in the posh Malabar Hill area in south Mumbai, Thackeray, flanked by wife Rashmi, did not entertain any queries on politics.
An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was recorded in Sironcha taluka of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Sunday, officials said. No damage to property or loss of life was reported due to it, a district official said. "The earthquake measured 4.3 on the Richter scale. It was recorded at 6.48 pm," he said.
Mumbai city reported 308 new cases and three deaths, due to which its case count grew to 7,56,749 and toll to 16,247. Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite towns, recorded 515 cases and nine deaths. It took the infection count of this region to 17,00,848 and fatality figure to 35,542.
