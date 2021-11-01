Mumbai News Live Updates: Thackeray expresses concern over slow pace of covid vaccinations; Over 16k active cases in Maha

The state's covid recovery rate is 97.57 per cent and fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. (File photo)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday expressed concern over a “slow pace” of covid-19 vaccine administration in the state, adding he will take up the issue during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week. Thackeray also said vaccine hesitancy was also an issue besides the unavailability of vaccines and asked more and more people to shed their inhibitions and get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the CBI has arrested an alleged middleman, Santosh Shankar Jagtap, in connection with its probe into the alleged bribery and corruption charges against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The CBI is probing Deshmukh for exercising “undue influence” over the transfer and posting of police officials as alleged by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

In another development in the Aryan Khan case, former General Secretary of BJP Mumbai, Mohit Bharatiya (Kamboj) filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against NCP minister Nawab Malik for dragging him and his family members in the Mumbai cruise drug case.

On the virus front, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,172 new cases, which raised the infection tally to 66,11,078, while the death of 20 patients pushed the toll to 1,40,216. There are 16,658 active cases in Maharashtra at present. The state’s covid recovery rate is 97.57 per cent and fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.