Mumbai News Live Updates: Thackeray expresses concern over slow pace of covid vaccinations; Over 16k active cases in Maha

Monday, November 01, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: November 1, 2021 9:44:29 am
The state's covid recovery rate is 97.57 per cent and fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday expressed concern over a “slow pace” of covid-19 vaccine administration in the state, adding he will take up the issue during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week. Thackeray also said vaccine hesitancy was also an issue besides the unavailability of vaccines and asked more and more people to shed their inhibitions and get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the CBI has arrested an alleged middleman, Santosh Shankar Jagtap, in connection with its probe into the alleged bribery and corruption charges against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The CBI is probing Deshmukh for exercising “undue influence” over the transfer and posting of police officials as alleged by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

In another development in the Aryan Khan case, former General Secretary of BJP Mumbai, Mohit Bharatiya (Kamboj) filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against NCP minister Nawab Malik for dragging him and his family members in the Mumbai cruise drug case.

On the virus front, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,172 new cases, which raised the infection tally to 66,11,078, while the death of 20 patients pushed the toll to 1,40,216. There are 16,658 active cases in Maharashtra at present. The state’s covid recovery rate is 97.57 per cent and fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

Live Blog

09:44 (IST)01 Nov 2021
Will take up vaccine shortage during interaction with PM: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday expressed concern over what said was a slow pace of coronavirus vaccination in the state, adding he will take up the issue during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week. Thackeray also said vaccine hesitancy was also an issue besides the unavailability of vaccines and asked more and more people to shed their inhibitions and get vaccinated.

In an informal interaction with senior journalists at his official residence Varsha in the posh Malabar Hill area in south Mumbai, Thackeray, flanked by wife Rashmi, did not entertain any queries on politics.

09:40 (IST)01 Nov 2021
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was recorded in Sironcha taluka of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Sunday, officials said. No damage to property or loss of life was reported due to it, a district official said. "The earthquake measured 4.3 on the Richter scale. It was recorded at 6.48 pm," he said. 

09:39 (IST)01 Nov 2021
Mumbai city records 308 new Covid-19 cases

Mumbai city reported 308 new cases and three deaths, due to which its case count grew to 7,56,749 and toll to 16,247. Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite towns, recorded 515 cases and nine deaths. It took the infection count of this region to 17,00,848 and fatality figure to 35,542. 

09:38 (IST)01 Nov 2021
🦠 Maharashtra sees 1,172 covid-19 cases, 20 deaths

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,172 new coronavirus positive cases, which raised the infection tally to 66,11,078, while the death of 20 patients pushed the toll to 1,40,216. A total of 1,399 patients recuperated and were discharged from hospitals during the day. With this, the state's recovery count reached 64,50,585. There are 16,658 active cases in Maharashtra at present. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.57 per cent and fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

Phone chats not proof enough that accused supplied drugs: Court

In its detailed order granting bail to 22-year-old Aachit Kumar, arrested in the cruise ship drug raid case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), a special court has said that merely on the basis of WhatsApp chats, it cannot be gathered that he was a supplier to Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant.

“…it is pertinent to note that though respondent (NCB) claimed that applicant (Kumar) is a supplier, respondent failed to bring on record specific evidence to show that applicant is dealing in the business of supplying the contraband. Except WhatsApp chats with accused no. 1 (Khan), there is no other evidence to show that the applicant was indulging in such activity. Merely on the basis of WhatsApp chats, it cannot be gathered that applicant used to supply contraband to accused nos. 1 & 2 (Merchant), especially when the accused no. 1, with whom there are WhatsApp chats of (the) applicant, is granted bail by Hon’ble High Court,” the special court said in its order made available on Sunday.

