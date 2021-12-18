scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 18, 2021
Mumbai News Live: Omicron patient from New York took 3 doses of Pfizer vaccine

Mumbai Covid-19 Active Cases Today, Maharashtra, Mumbai Omicron Cases Latest News, Mumbai Section 144 News: Mumbai reported 295 Covid-19 cases and one death on Friday, taking its caseload to 7,66,508 and toll to 16,363. The city has 1,940 active cases.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai
Updated: December 18, 2021 9:49:51 am
Security staff check the vaccination certificates of shoppers at Star Mall, in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai Live News: The number of Omicron cases in Maharashtra rose to 40 on Friday after eight more people were detected with the new Covid-19 variant. Of the new patients, six are in Pune and one each in Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivali. Of the total cases in the state, 25 have recovered and are discharged.

The case in Mumbai is of a 29-year-old, who returned to the country from New York. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said he had taken three doses of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine. He was asymptomatic and tested positive at the airport, reported news agency PTI.

Mumbai reported 295 Covid-19 cases and one death on Friday, taking its caseload to 7,66,508 and toll to 16,363. The city has 1,940 active cases.

In other news, Mumbai saw a 20 per cent slump in live births in 2020 from the previous year. The wards with the highest Covid-19 cases recorded the biggest drop in live births in the city.

Mumbai News Live Updates: 40 Omicron cases in Maharashtra; 295 Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, 1 death; Mumbai sees 20% slump in live births in 2020. Follow latest news and updates below

09:49 (IST)18 Dec 2021
Centre issues warning: Avoid essential travel, mass gatherings

India's Omicron tally crossed 100 on Friday, prompting the Centre to issue a warning to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings, and observe low-intensity festivities — especially to mark the new year. Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said Omicron was "spreading very fast" and over 27,000 cases have been reported from 91 countries. Read more here

09:47 (IST)18 Dec 2021
Mumbai's Covid-19 tally: 295 new cases, one death

India's financial capital reported 295 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Friday, taking its caseload to 7,66,508 and death to 16,363. There are 1,940 active cases in the city. The recovery rate in the city is 97 per cent.

09:46 (IST)18 Dec 2021
Omicron patient flew to Mumbai from New York, took 3 doses of Pfizer vaccine

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said a 29-year-old who flew from New York to Mumbai and tested positive for Covid-19 during airport screening has been found to be infected with the Omicron variant. The corporation said the patient had received three doses of the Pfizer vaccine. He is asymptomatic and has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure, it said.

09:44 (IST)18 Dec 2021
Maharashtra: With 8 more Omicron cases, state’s tally rises to 40

Eight new patients were on Friday detected with Omicron variant of SARS-CoV2 virus of which six are from Pune rural while one each is from Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli. Till date, a total of 40 patients with Omicron variant have been detected in Maharashtra of which the highest number is from Pune district – 10 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, six from Pune rural, and two from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said all eight patients were men in the 29-45 age group. According to preliminary information, four people from Pune have a history of travel to Dubai while two were their contacts. Anuradha Mascarenhas reports

People enjoy a horse jumping show at Mahalaxmi ARC Showjumping Arena in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Pradip Das)

Antilia bomb scare: HC verdict in NIA’s appeal against accused Naresh Gaur’s bail on Tuesday

The Bombay High Court on Friday concluded hearing and reserved its verdict in the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) appeal against bail granted to Naresh Gaur, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare case.

The central agency had approached the division bench of the HC barely a day after a single-judge bench of the High Court set aside a special NIA court order staying for 25 days the bail it had granted to Gaur. Gaur was arrested in March, this year, for his alleged involvement in the procurement of SIM cards used by the other accused in the conspiracy.

Activist Rona Wilson’s phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic report

An analysis by an external forensics firm has claimed that the phone of activist Rona Wilson was “attacked and infected” with Pegasus spyware before his arrest by the Pune Police in 2018 in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case.

The report by US-based Arsenal Consulting — a digital forensic consulting company — claimed that two back-ups of an Apple iPhone belonging to Wilson had digital traces showing infection by the Pegasus surveillance tool.

It said that a NetWire RAT (Remote Access Trojan) was used “for purposes of both surveillance and incriminating document delivery” on Wilson’s phone.

