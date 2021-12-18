Mumbai News Live: Omicron patient from New York took 3 doses of Pfizer vaccine

Security staff check the vaccination certificates of shoppers at Star Mall, in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai Live News: The number of Omicron cases in Maharashtra rose to 40 on Friday after eight more people were detected with the new Covid-19 variant. Of the new patients, six are in Pune and one each in Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivali. Of the total cases in the state, 25 have recovered and are discharged.

The case in Mumbai is of a 29-year-old, who returned to the country from New York. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said he had taken three doses of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine. He was asymptomatic and tested positive at the airport, reported news agency PTI.

Mumbai reported 295 Covid-19 cases and one death on Friday, taking its caseload to 7,66,508 and toll to 16,363. The city has 1,940 active cases.

In other news, Mumbai saw a 20 per cent slump in live births in 2020 from the previous year. The wards with the highest Covid-19 cases recorded the biggest drop in live births in the city.