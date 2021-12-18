Mumbai News Live: Omicron patient from New York took 3 doses of Pfizer vaccine

Mumbai Live News: The number of Omicron cases in Maharashtra rose to 40 on Friday after eight more people were detected with the new Covid-19 variant. Of the new patients, six are in Pune and one each in Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivali. Of the total cases in the state, 25 have recovered and are discharged.
The case in Mumbai is of a 29-year-old, who returned to the country from New York. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said he had taken three doses of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine. He was asymptomatic and tested positive at the airport, reported news agency PTI.
Mumbai reported 295 Covid-19 cases and one death on Friday, taking its caseload to 7,66,508 and toll to 16,363. The city has 1,940 active cases.
In other news, Mumbai saw a 20 per cent slump in live births in 2020 from the previous year. The wards with the highest Covid-19 cases recorded the biggest drop in live births in the city.
India's Omicron tally crossed 100 on Friday, prompting the Centre to issue a warning to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings, and observe low-intensity festivities — especially to mark the new year. Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said Omicron was "spreading very fast" and over 27,000 cases have been reported from 91 countries. Read more here
Eight new patients were on Friday detected with Omicron variant of SARS-CoV2 virus of which six are from Pune rural while one each is from Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli. Till date, a total of 40 patients with Omicron variant have been detected in Maharashtra of which the highest number is from Pune district – 10 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, six from Pune rural, and two from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said all eight patients were men in the 29-45 age group. According to preliminary information, four people from Pune have a history of travel to Dubai while two were their contacts. Anuradha Mascarenhas reports