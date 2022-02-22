Mumbai News Live: City records 96 Covid-19 cases, lowest in 22 months

For the first time in 22 months, Mumbai’s daily new Covid-19 cases on Monday dropped below 100 to 96. The city also recorded one death due to the infection, taking its overall tally of cases to 10,54,643 and toll to 16,688. The last time Mumbai’s caseload was in the double digits was on April 17, 2020, when the city reported 77 cases. Along with Mumbai, the state also reported a drastic drop in daily Covid-19 cases. On Monday, Maharashtra recorded only 806 new cases with four deaths. Active cases in the state stand at 14,525.
Meanwhile, with no takers for remdesivir, many of the available vials in the state are nearing expiration date. As of February 18, the state had 7.40 lakh vials of remdesivir, of which, nearly 3 per cent of the vials would expire by the end of March.
In other news, while schools reopened weeks ago for offline classes, midday meal services are yet to resume. Experts say the scheme, which was stopped due to the pandemic, has been a driving force for good attendance in schools, especially in rural areas of Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, speaking at Express Townhall, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, head of the BJPs election management committee for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, spoke about the prospects of his party, his apprehensions about the consolidation of Muslim votes behind the Shiv Sena, and how his party will provide a blanket 500 sq ft property tax waiver for all house owners in the city. Read here
