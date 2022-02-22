Mumbai News Live: City records 96 Covid-19 cases, lowest in 22 months

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has undertaken a new and unique initiative to collect and re-use various objects which are rejected, like e-waste, clothes, books, shoes, crockery and toys. Local citizens can keep these items in the bins, which can then be picked up by those in need. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

The temperature is set to gradually rise in the coming days in most parts of the state, according to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Met department said clear sky conditions will prevail this week and no major weather systems are likely to affect the state.

In Mumbai, the minimum and maximum temperature will rise. The maximum temperature will fluctuate between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius whereas night temperature will remain between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius. The mean maximum temperature for February is 31.3 degrees Celsius while the mean minimum temperature for the month is 18.2 degrees Celsius.

Due to the weekend effect, testing dropped from 28,978 to 16,476 on Monday. The test positivity rate — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 0.58 per cent.

For the first time in the past 22 months, Mumbai’s Covid count dipped to a double digit tally recording only 96 cases on Monday and one death. Active Covid-19 cases in the city stood at 1,415 on Monday. It is the lowest one-day case count recorded in the city since April 17, 2020, when 77 people were diagnosed with Covid-19.