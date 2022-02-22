scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Mumbai News Live: City records 96 Covid-19 cases, lowest in 22 months

The last time Mumbai's caseload was in the double digits was on April 17, 2020, when the city reported 77 cases. Along with Mumbai, the state also reported a drastic drop in daily Covid-19 cases.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: February 22, 2022 11:29:13 am
A beneficiary gets vaccinated in Navi Mumbai on February 21, 2022. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

For the first time in 22 months, Mumbai’s daily new Covid-19 cases on Monday dropped below 100 to 96. The city also recorded one death due to the infection, taking its overall tally of cases to 10,54,643 and toll to 16,688. The last time Mumbai’s caseload was in the double digits was on April 17, 2020, when the city reported 77 cases. Along with Mumbai, the state also reported a drastic drop in daily Covid-19 cases. On Monday, Maharashtra recorded only 806 new cases with four deaths. Active cases in the state stand at 14,525.

Meanwhile, with no takers for remdesivir, many of the available vials in the state are nearing expiration date. As of February 18, the state had 7.40 lakh vials of remdesivir, of which, nearly 3 per cent of the vials would expire by the end of March.

In other news, while schools reopened weeks ago for offline classes, midday meal services are yet to resume. Experts say the scheme, which was stopped due to the pandemic, has been a driving force for good attendance in schools, especially in rural areas of Maharashtra.

More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, speaking at Express Townhall, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, head of the BJPs election management committee for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, spoke about the prospects of his party, his apprehensions about the consolidation of Muslim votes behind the Shiv Sena, and how his party will provide a blanket 500 sq ft property tax waiver for all house owners in the city. Read here

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: City records 96 Covid-19 cases, one death; no takers, remdesivir vials near expiration date; offline classes reopen in schools, but not midday meal service. Follow latest news and updates below

11:27 (IST)22 Feb 2022
First time in 22 months, Covid cases drop to double digits in Mumbai

For the first time in the past 22 months, Mumbai’s Covid count dipped to a double digit tally recording only 96 cases on Monday and one death. Active Covid-19 cases in the city stood at 1,415 on Monday. It is the lowest one-day case count recorded in the city since April 17, 2020, when 77 people were diagnosed with Covid-19. Read more here

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has undertaken a new and unique initiative to collect and re-use various objects which are rejected, like e-waste, clothes, books, shoes, crockery and toys. Local citizens can keep these items in the bins, which can then be picked up by those in need. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Warmer nights ahead in Maharashtra

The temperature is set to gradually rise in the coming days in most parts of the state, according to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Met department said clear sky conditions will prevail this week and no major weather systems are likely to affect the state.

In Mumbai, the minimum and maximum temperature will rise. The maximum temperature will fluctuate between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius whereas night temperature will remain between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius. The mean maximum temperature for February is 31.3 degrees Celsius while the mean minimum temperature for the month is 18.2 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai's Covid-19 TPR at 0.58%

Due to the weekend effect, testing dropped from 28,978 to 16,476 on Monday. The test positivity rate — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 0.58 per cent.

For the first time in the past 22 months, Mumbai’s Covid count dipped to a double digit tally recording only 96 cases on Monday and one death. Active Covid-19 cases in the city stood at 1,415 on Monday. It is the lowest one-day case count recorded in the city since April 17, 2020, when 77 people were diagnosed with Covid-19.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd