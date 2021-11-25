Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai logs 258 new Covid-19 cases; Govt announces up to 41% hike for MSRTC staff as strike continues

Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai on Wednesday reported 258 new coronavirus positive cases and four fatalities, taking the tally to 7,61,776 and the toll to 16,315, a civic official said. After reporting less than 200 cases for two consecutive days, Mumbai saw a marginal rise in infections and fatalities on Wednesday.
In an attempt to get MSRTC workers to call off their month-long strike, the Maharashtra government announced a pay hike of up to 41 per cent for the transport corporation employees on Wednesday. The employees, however, said they were not satisfied with the hike and will call off their strike only when the Maharashtra government accepts their demand of merging the corporation with the state government.
In other news, ahead of elections to municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the crucial Mumbai civic body, NCP chief Sharad Pawar asked leaders and workers of his party to concentrate on urban areas and take up issues like health infrastructure and drinking water. Stating that 40 per cent population lives in urban areas, Pawar told a convention of the youth wing of NCP at Mahabaleshwar in the Satara district that political parties cannot run the country without considering the urban population and their issues.
A magistrate court has asked the police to further investigate a case filed by a woman alleging she was harassed and stalked by some people at the behest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and rejected an 'A-summary' report filed by cops while pointing out loopholes in the probe, according to an order made available on Wednesday. Chief metropolitan magistrate S B Bhajipale had rejected the summary report of the police on November 18 and a detailed order in the matter was made available now. An 'A-summary' report is a document where the police seek to close a probe in a case, where they find that although an offence is made out, there isn't enough evidence against the accused.
The magistrate, in his order, said the investigating officer miserably failed to take into account that prior to the alleged incident dated June 29, 2013, earlier also on May 16, 2013, a similar assault was made out on the complainant.