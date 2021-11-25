Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai logs 258 new Covid-19 cases; Govt announces up to 41% hike for MSRTC staff as strike continues

Mumbai: A pedestrian walks past a graffiti in Mumbai (PTI)

Mumbai reported 196 new coronavirus cases and just one fresh fatality on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 7,61,518 and the death toll to 16,311, a civic official said. Maharashtra recorded 766 new Covid-19 infections and 19 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours even as the active cases in the state remained below 10,000 for the third consecutive day, the health department said on Tuesday.

Collector offices across the state are receiving several queries daily about the procedure for receiving the Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for Covid-19 deceased patients. Most of them are from families who do not have Covid test reports and death certificates that mention ‘Covid-19' as the ’cause of death’. There have also been complaints about the functioning of the district-wise grievance redressal committees that were supposed to assist such kin as per the directive of the Supreme Court.

In other news, in its detailed order granting bail to a 31-year-old man booked in the Antilia terror scare case, a special court has said that prima facie, it appears he was not aware that the SIM cards he procured were being used for an illegal purpose. Naresh Gaur is alleged to have procured 14 SIM cards of which five were found at the office of dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Waze.