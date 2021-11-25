Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai logs 258 new Covid-19 cases; Govt announces up to 41% hike for MSRTC staff as strike continues

scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 25, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: November 25, 2021 9:21:12 am
Health worker vacinate a beneficiary at an urban primary health center in Nerul, Navi Mumbai (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai on Wednesday reported 258 new coronavirus positive cases and four fatalities, taking the tally to 7,61,776 and the toll to 16,315, a civic official said. After reporting less than 200 cases for two consecutive days, Mumbai saw a marginal rise in infections and fatalities on Wednesday.

In an attempt to get MSRTC workers to call off their month-long strike, the Maharashtra government announced a pay hike of up to 41 per cent for the transport corporation employees on Wednesday. The employees, however, said they were not satisfied with the hike and will call off their strike only when the Maharashtra government accepts their demand of merging the corporation with the state government.

In other news, ahead of elections to municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the crucial Mumbai civic body, NCP chief Sharad Pawar asked leaders and workers of his party to concentrate on urban areas and take up issues like health infrastructure and drinking water. Stating that 40 per cent population lives in urban areas, Pawar told a convention of the youth wing of NCP at Mahabaleshwar in the Satara district that political parties cannot run the country without considering the urban population and their issues.

Live Blog

Mumbai news Live: Mumbai sees 258 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths; Maharashtra announces up to 41% hike for MSRTC staff, nothing less than merger would do, say agitating workers; NGT fines BMC Rs 28 crore for discharging untreated sewage in sea and creeks. Follow this space to track latest news from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai

09:21 (IST)25 Nov 2021
Mumbai court asks cops to further probe woman's harassment complaint

A magistrate court has asked the police to further investigate a case filed by a woman alleging she was harassed and stalked by some people at the behest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and rejected an 'A-summary' report filed by cops while pointing out loopholes in the probe, according to an order made available on Wednesday. Chief metropolitan magistrate S B Bhajipale had rejected the summary report of the police on November 18 and a detailed order in the matter was made available now. An 'A-summary' report is a document where the police seek to close a probe in a case, where they find that although an offence is made out, there isn't enough evidence against the accused. 

The magistrate, in his order, said the investigating officer miserably failed to take into account that prior to the alleged incident dated June 29, 2013,  earlier also on May 16, 2013, a similar assault was made out on the complainant.

Mumbai: A pedestrian walks past a graffiti in Mumbai (PTI)

Mumbai reported 196 new coronavirus cases and just one fresh fatality on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 7,61,518 and the death toll to 16,311, a civic official said. Maharashtra recorded 766 new Covid-19 infections and 19 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours even as the active cases in the state remained below 10,000 for the third consecutive day, the health department said on Tuesday.

Collector offices across the state are receiving several queries daily about the procedure for receiving the Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for Covid-19 deceased patients. Most of them are from families who do not have Covid test reports and death certificates that mention ‘Covid-19' as the ’cause of death’. There have also been complaints about the functioning of the district-wise grievance redressal committees that were supposed to assist such kin as per the directive of the Supreme Court.

In other news, in its detailed order granting bail to a 31-year-old man booked in the Antilia terror scare case, a special court has said that prima facie, it appears he was not aware that the SIM cards he procured were being used for an illegal purpose. Naresh Gaur is alleged to have procured 14 SIM cards of which five were found at the office of dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Waze.

 

