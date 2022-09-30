Mumbai news live updates: CM Eknath Shinde announces Diwali bonus for BMC employees

While announcing the Diwali bonus, Shinde also said that problems faced by the employees will be solved on a priority basis. (PTI photo)

Mumbai Maharashtra news live updates, September 30: :Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced Diwali bonus of Rs 22,500 for each employee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), and teachers associated with the civic body, while health workers will receive one month’s salary as a bonus. The move will benefit around 93,000 employees of the BMC, and nearly 29,000 employees of the BEST, along with teachers and health workers.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Thursday announced the roll out of its e-bike services from next month for first and last mile connectivity across the city. In all, 1,000 e-bikes will be deployed at 180 bus stops as well as in commercial and residential areas. Passengers alighting from buses can use the e-bikes to travel to their destination and back. The e-bikes can be picked up and dropped off at any e-bike station.

The Eknath Shinde government on Thursday transferred 43 IAS officers. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas, who handled the public health department during the Covid-19 pandemic, was transferred to tribal welfare department. He was replaced by Sanjay Khandare, managing director of Mahagenco. Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) chief P Anbalagan was made the chief of Mahagenco, which generates electricity in the state.