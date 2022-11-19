Mumbai News Live Updates: Gautam Navlakha placed under house arrest after being released from Taloja Central Jail

Mumbai News Live Updates, November 20, 2022: Activist-journalist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, was released from Taloja Central Jail on Saturday evening and placed under “house arrest” following the Supreme Court’s order on November 10. Navlakha, who was arrested after he surrendered on April 14, 2020, had been behind bars since. He has been shifted to a community hall space in a building in Navi Mumbai, which will be “home” for the next month for him and his partner, Sahba Husain. The Supreme Court had directed that he be placed under house arrest for an interim period that will be reviewed and a decision on whether to continue it will be taken after a month.
In other news, the Supreme Court recently granted pre-arrest bail to a stepmother, booked in November 2021 for allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing her minor stepdaughter, for nearly seven years. The stepmother, who approached the SC after the Bombay High Court rejected her plea, had alleged that the case against her is an “calculated attempt of the appellant’s husband, to throw her out of her matrimonial residence, of which she is a part owner by virtue of a registered gift deed”.
Meanwhile, following a week-long protest, students staying at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule government boys’ hostel in Jogeshwari are likely to be shifted to a rented-building in the same area. Last week, the students had started a protest over the “dangerous” condition of the hostel building and a proposal to shift them to distant suburbs during its redevelopment. Earlier this week, the students were informed that a building has been identified in Jogeshwari and a proposal to rent it has been sent to the state social welfare department, which runs the hostel.
Fifty per cent of the dismantling work of the British-era Carnac Bridge in Mumbai was completed by 10 am on Sunday, according to the Central Railway (Mumbai Division). The last leg of demolition of the 150-year-old bridge between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder on the suburban line in Mumbai began at 11 pm on Saturday. Know more here
A Calicut-bound Air India flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai was delayed by more than three hours on Sunday due to a "technical issue", the airline said.
There were 114 passengers on board the aircraft when it returned to the bay after the push back, an Air India spokesperson said in a statement. (PTI)
About 50% work has been completed on the demolition of the Carnac Bridge and work is going on as per the scheduled timeline, according to the authorities.
The work is expected to be completed by 4 pm on mainline, by 8 pm on Harbor line and by 2 am tomorrow on the yard lines.
As many as 17 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,47,235, a health official said on Sunday. (PTI)
Following a week-long protest, students staying at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule government boys’ hostel in Jogeshwari are likely to be shifted to a rented-building in the same area.
Last week, the students had started a protest over the “dangerous” condition of the hostel building and a proposal to shift them to distant suburbs during its redevelopment. Read more...
A spider-bite piercing on the lip, short hair with side bangs, T-shirts with hoodies, and her “favourite” — the goofy, charming ‘Joey Tribbiani’ of the popular sitcom Friends, the best friend anyone could ask for. And dreams — lots of them — of setting off on long treks, finding love, moving abroad someday. That was Shraddha, the girl from Vasai, a Mumbai suburb, trying to find her feet as the ground beneath her rocked unsteadily at the best of times. And then, one day, Shraddha stopped trying. Messages from her friends went unanswered. Read more here
While the BMC health department is busy dealing with the measles outbreak, it had a reason to smile, as the daily Covid-19 caseload in Mumbai dropped to eight on Saturday – the lowest since March 27, 2020. Know more here
While all of Mumbai’s dabbawalas who use cycles for tiffin delivery want safe parking spaces, 89 per cent of them want dedicated cycle lanes in the city, a perception survey has found.
The survey, conducted among 220 out of 500 dabbawalas across nine neighbourhoods of the Maharashtra capital by the Waatavaran Foundation and supported by the Sustainable Mobility Network, aimed to understand the state of the cycling infrastructure and the challenges faced by dabbawalas who use it. Read More
The controversy broke on Saturday after firecrackers were lighted by unknown individuals in a corner meeting of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The meeting was organised to pay tributes to the farmers who died during the agitation against three farm laws. Gandhi stopped his speech midway while organisers asked police officials to take strict action against those who lit the crackers. Gandhi angrily condemned those who lit the crackers before leaving the stage.
Former Congress MLA Harshwardhan Sapkal, who was anchoring the corner meeting, said, 'This was a meeting to pay tributes to farmers who died while protesting against farm laws. There was no plan of bursting firecrackers. It was done deliberately by miscreants and police must take the strongest of actions against those who did it.'
Rahul Gandhi said, 'Those who did this have not only insulted the 733 dead farmers and their families but each and every farmer of the country.' He said this before leaving the stage with a visibly upset face.
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said Maharashtra’s downfall is the "agenda of Khoke Sarkar". He added, "Industry and Agriculture sectors damaged, they now want to downgrade quality of life in Mumbai. Economic isolation of Maharashtra is what they are trying."
The Congress on Saturday marked the 105th birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi by organising a special 'padyatra' for women along with its Bharat Jodo Yatra, which during the day proceeded from Shegaon to Jalamb in Maharashtra's Buldhana district.
The special march comprised women functionaries of the party and members of self help groups (SHGs), all of whom wore colourful outfits.
Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra that commenced from Kanyakumari Tamil Nadu on September 7, interacted with representatives of 'Bahujan thought and Maharashtra youth conclave' during the day. (PTI)
Gautam Navlakha has been released from Taloja Jail and with police escorts taken to the community hall in Belapur, which will be his home for the next month, as per the orders of the Supreme Court. The court in an interim order on November 10, directed Navlakha, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, to be placed under house arrest for a month. ENS
“Kdhug..kdhug.. kdhug.. kdhug……” Twelve-year-old Rahul Deshmukh mimicked the explosive sound of a ‘Bullet’ while his two friends sat as pillion riders waving at the passersby.
The motorcycle, a selfie stand at Shahid Tukaram Ombale Recreational ground, Dahisar, in Mumbai has been attracting scores of children in the city ever since it was installed in October. But it has a lot more to it than a usual selfie stand.
Adding a bit of creativity, the model of the iconic Bullet motorcycle was made from fallen tree branches to instill green consciousness among the children. Read More.
Pune’s Lohegaon Airport has become the first airport in the state to enjoy ultrafast 5G services, with Bharti Airtel announcing that customers can now surf the internet at blazing fast speeds at the airport terminal. Read More