Mumbai News Live Updates: Gautam Navlakha placed under house arrest after being released from Taloja Central Jail

Mumbai News Live Updates, November 20, 2022: Activist-journalist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, was released from Taloja Central Jail on Saturday evening and placed under “house arrest” following the Supreme Court’s order on November 10. Navlakha, who was arrested after he surrendered on April 14, 2020, had been behind bars since. He has been shifted to a community hall space in a building in Navi Mumbai, which will be “home” for the next month for him and his partner, Sahba Husain. The Supreme Court had directed that he be placed under house arrest for an interim period that will be reviewed and a decision on whether to continue it will be taken after a month.

In other news, the Supreme Court recently granted pre-arrest bail to a stepmother, booked in November 2021 for allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing her minor stepdaughter, for nearly seven years. The stepmother, who approached the SC after the Bombay High Court rejected her plea, had alleged that the case against her is an “calculated attempt of the appellant’s husband, to throw her out of her matrimonial residence, of which she is a part owner by virtue of a registered gift deed”.

Meanwhile, following a week-long protest, students staying at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule government boys’ hostel in Jogeshwari are likely to be shifted to a rented-building in the same area. Last week, the students had started a protest over the “dangerous” condition of the hostel building and a proposal to shift them to distant suburbs during its redevelopment. Earlier this week, the students were informed that a building has been identified in Jogeshwari and a proposal to rent it has been sent to the state social welfare department, which runs the hostel.