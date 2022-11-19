scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Live now

Mumbai News Live Updates: Gautam Navlakha placed under house arrest after being released from Taloja Central Jail

Mumbai News Live Updates today: In other news, the daily Covid-19 caseload in Mumbai dropped to eight on Saturday – the lowest since March 27, 2020.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 20, 2022 12:33:08 pm
Mumbai News Live Updates: Gautam Navlakha walks out of Taloja Central Jail on Saturday. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Mumbai News Live Updates, November 20, 2022: Activist-journalist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, was released from Taloja Central Jail on Saturday evening and placed under “house arrest” following the Supreme Court’s order on November 10. Navlakha, who was arrested after he surrendered on April 14, 2020, had been behind bars since. He has been shifted to a community hall space in a building in Navi Mumbai, which will be “home” for the next month for him and his partner, Sahba Husain. The Supreme Court had directed that he be placed under house arrest for an interim period that will be reviewed and a decision on whether to continue it will be taken after a month.

In other news, the Supreme Court recently granted pre-arrest bail to a stepmother, booked in November 2021 for allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing her minor stepdaughter, for nearly seven years. The stepmother, who approached the SC after the Bombay High Court rejected her plea, had alleged that the case against her is an “calculated attempt of the appellant’s husband, to throw her out of her matrimonial residence, of which she is a part owner by virtue of a registered gift deed”.

Meanwhile, following a week-long protest, students staying at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule government boys’ hostel in Jogeshwari are likely to be shifted to a rented-building in the same area. Last week, the students had started a protest over the “dangerous” condition of the hostel building and a proposal to shift them to distant suburbs during its redevelopment. Earlier this week, the students were informed that a building has been identified in Jogeshwari and a proposal to rent it has been sent to the state social welfare department, which runs the hostel.

 

 

 

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live updates today: Sachin Waze gets bail ; Delhi Police team quizzes shraddha's landlord, friend; follow this space for more live updates

12:33 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Mumbai Carnac Bridge demolition: 50% of dismantling completed by Sunday morning

Fifty per cent of the dismantling work of the British-era Carnac Bridge in Mumbai was completed by 10 am on Sunday, according to the Central Railway (Mumbai Division). The last leg of demolition of the 150-year-old bridge between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder on the suburban line in Mumbai began at 11 pm on Saturday. Know more here

12:27 (IST)20 Nov 2022
In Pics | People participate in the Western Naval Command Navy Marathon

12:03 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Snag delays Air India Mumbai-Calicut flight by three hours

A Calicut-bound Air India flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai was delayed by more than three hours on Sunday due to a "technical issue", the airline said.

There were 114 passengers on board the aircraft when it returned to the bay after the push back, an Air India spokesperson said in a statement. (PTI)

11:36 (IST)20 Nov 2022
In Pics | Demolition of Carnac Bridge underway

11:02 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Carnac bridge demolition: 50 per cent work completed

About 50% work has been completed on the demolition of the Carnac Bridge and work is going on as per the scheduled timeline, according to the authorities.

The work is expected to be completed by 4 pm on mainline, by 8 pm on Harbor line and by 2 am tomorrow on the yard lines.

10:39 (IST)20 Nov 2022
In Pics | Actor Amol Palekar and director Sandhya Gokhale joins Rahul Gandhi on Day 74 of Bharat Jodo Yatra

10:14 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Thane logs 17 new Covid-19 cases

As many as 17 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,47,235, a health official said on Sunday. (PTI)

09:54 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Repair of govt boys’ hostel: Students call off protest, likely to be shifted to rented building in Mumbai

Following a week-long protest, students staying at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule government boys’ hostel in Jogeshwari are likely to be shifted to a rented-building in the same area.

Last week, the students had started a protest over the “dangerous” condition of the hostel building and a proposal to shift them to distant suburbs during its redevelopment. Read more...

More from Cities
BJP fields street dancers in Gujarat poll campaign
BJP fields street dancers in Gujarat poll campaign
Low-Pressure Area becomes well marked, depression likely, rains expected ...
Low-Pressure Area becomes well marked, depression likely, rains expected ...
Missing father of 2-year-old girl found dead in Karnataka lake traced to ...
Missing father of 2-year-old girl found dead in Karnataka lake traced to ...
Bhagwant Mann calls for mass movement to write signboards in Punjabi
Bhagwant Mann calls for mass movement to write signboards in Punjabi
Students clash on varsity convocation day in Ludhiana; 4 hurt
Students clash on varsity convocation day in Ludhiana; 4 hurt
More from Cities >>
09:16 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Shraddha & Aaftab: A story of rebellious love, abuse and a murder most foul

A spider-bite piercing on the lip, short hair with side bangs, T-shirts with hoodies, and her “favourite” — the goofy, charming ‘Joey Tribbiani’ of the popular sitcom Friends, the best friend anyone could ask for. And dreams — lots of them — of setting off on long treks, finding love, moving abroad someday. That was Shraddha, the girl from Vasai, a Mumbai suburb, trying to find her feet as the ground beneath her rocked unsteadily at the best of times. And then, one day, Shraddha stopped trying. Messages from her friends went unanswered. Read more here

08:54 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Watch now | Carnac bridge faces demolition
08:48 (IST)20 Nov 2022
In Pics | Demolition of Carnac Bridge begins

08:39 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Mumbai reports lowest daily Covid cases after March 2020

While the BMC health department is busy dealing with the measles outbreak, it had a reason to smile, as the daily Covid-19 caseload in Mumbai dropped to eight on Saturday – the lowest since March 27, 2020. Know more here

21:38 (IST)19 Nov 2022
Cycle lanes, safe parking needed to sustain Mumbai dabbawalas’ green transport mode: Survey

While all of Mumbai’s dabbawalas who use cycles for tiffin delivery want safe parking spaces, 89 per cent of them want dedicated cycle lanes in the city, a perception survey has found.

The survey, conducted among 220 out of 500 dabbawalas across nine neighbourhoods of the Maharashtra capital by the Waatavaran Foundation and supported by the Sustainable Mobility Network, aimed to understand the state of the cycling infrastructure and the challenges faced by dabbawalas who use it. Read More

21:01 (IST)19 Nov 2022
Firecrackers lighted by unknown individual in Rahul Gandhi's meeting

The controversy broke on Saturday after firecrackers were lighted by unknown individuals in a corner meeting of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The meeting was organised to pay tributes to the farmers who died during the agitation against three farm laws. Gandhi stopped his speech midway while organisers asked police officials to take strict action against those who lit the crackers. Gandhi angrily condemned those who lit the crackers before leaving the stage.

Former Congress MLA Harshwardhan Sapkal, who was anchoring the corner meeting, said, 'This was a meeting to pay tributes to farmers who died while protesting against farm laws. There was no plan of bursting firecrackers. It was done deliberately by miscreants and police must take the strongest of actions against those who did it.'

Rahul Gandhi said, 'Those who did this have not only insulted the 733 dead farmers and their families but each and every farmer of the country.' He said this before leaving the stage with a visibly upset face.

19:22 (IST)19 Nov 2022
Maharashtra’s downfall is the agenda of Khoke Sarkar: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said Maharashtra’s downfall is the "agenda of Khoke Sarkar". He added, "Industry and Agriculture sectors damaged, they now want to downgrade quality of life in Mumbai. Economic isolation of Maharashtra is what they are trying."

19:18 (IST)19 Nov 2022
Actor Tabbassum passed away at the age of 78 in Mumbai hospital
18:46 (IST)19 Nov 2022
Buldhana | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Women's foot-march held to mark Indira Gandhi's 105th birth anniversary

The Congress on Saturday marked the 105th birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi by organising a special 'padyatra' for women along with its Bharat Jodo Yatra, which during the day proceeded from Shegaon to Jalamb in Maharashtra's Buldhana district.

The special march comprised women functionaries of the party and members of self help groups (SHGs), all of whom wore colourful outfits.

Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra that commenced from Kanyakumari Tamil Nadu on September 7, interacted with representatives of 'Bahujan thought and Maharashtra youth conclave' during the day. (PTI)

18:17 (IST)19 Nov 2022
Gautam Navlakha released from Taloja Jail, to be put under house arrest

Gautam Navlakha has been released from Taloja Jail and with police escorts taken to the community hall in Belapur, which will be his home for the next month, as per the orders of the Supreme Court. The court in an interim order on November 10, directed Navlakha, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, to be placed under house arrest for a month. ENS

18:13 (IST)19 Nov 2022
Art Street: ‘Bullet’ at Dahisar ground turns a hit among kids, drives home a green message too

“Kdhug..kdhug.. kdhug.. kdhug……” Twelve-year-old Rahul Deshmukh mimicked the explosive sound of a ‘Bullet’ while his two friends sat as pillion riders waving at the passersby.

The motorcycle, a selfie stand at Shahid Tukaram Ombale Recreational ground, Dahisar, in Mumbai has been attracting scores of children in the city ever since it was installed in October. But it has a lot more to it than a usual selfie stand.

Adding a bit of creativity, the model of the iconic Bullet motorcycle was made from fallen tree branches to instill green consciousness among the children. Read More

18:10 (IST)19 Nov 2022
Airtel kicks off 5G rollout in Pune starting with Lohegaon Airport

Pune’s Lohegaon Airport has become the first airport in the state to enjoy ultrafast 5G services, with Bharti Airtel announcing that customers can now surf the internet at blazing fast speeds at the airport terminal. Read More


LOAD MORE

Delhi Police team quizzes Shraddha’s friend, landlord

A two-member Delhi Police team probing the murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar, on Friday questioned Laxman Nadar, believed to be a close friend of the deceased, for over three hours at Manikpur police station in Vasai.

The police said Nadar could become one of the crucial witnesses in the case, as he was one of the first persons who informed Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar that she was not responding to his calls and messages. Following this, a missing person report was filed at Manikpur police station.

The team from Delhi Police also questioned one of the landlords of Shraddha and her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala, who has been arrested for murdering and chopping her into 35 pieces in Delhi in May.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 08:25:22 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments