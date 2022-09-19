Mumbai News Live Updates: Bombay HC to pass order on Hany Babu’s bail plea in Elgaar Parishad case; Parsi community remembers Queen Elizabeth II

Mumbai News Live Updates, September 19, 2022: The Bombay High Court would give its order on Monday on a bail plea filed by Delhi University’s associate professor Hany Babu, who is an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is conducting a probe into the case, has accused Babu of being a co-conspirator in propagating Maoist activities and ideology on the instructions of leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation. Hany Babu was arrested in July 2020 in the case and is currently lodged at the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.
Meanwhile, as Britain prepares for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, the Mumbai’s Parsi community’s fascination with the British monarchy is noteworthy. Among Hutokshi Bomanbehram’s family heirlooms is a model of the Gold State Coach, the gilded carriage that British monarchs, including Queen Elizabeth II, have ridden in for coronations since 1821. Every Zoroastrian Parsi and Irani home, it is said lightheartedly, has a portrait of the queen, be it Victoria or Elizabeth. The community often referred to Elizabeth as “Aapri Rani” (our queen).
In other news, facing criticism for Vedanta-Foxconn picking Gujarat over Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that even though the semiconductor project has gone to the neighbouring state, there will be huge “new investments in Maharashtra”, adding he has had discussions with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.