Mumbai News Live Updates: Bombay HC to pass order on Hany Babu’s bail plea in Elgaar Parishad case; Parsi community remembers Queen Elizabeth II

The Mumbai Police have prohibited the transportation of cattle in the city in order to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease. The police issued an order to this effect on September 14 and it will remain in force till October 13, an official said on Sunday. Anybody found violating the order will be penalised, he said. The area under the Mumbai Police commissionerate is declared as "controlled area" for lumpy skin disease, the order said.

As many as 2,053 ex gratia claims filed by relatives of patients who died of Covid-19 in the state are under scrutiny for duplication. The state disaster management department has sent notices to the beneficiaries, warning of FIR if they do not return the additional amount.

In other news, the traffic division of the Mumbai police has reversed a decision taken by former police commissioner Sanjay Pandey and resumed towing of vehicles in the city. The decision to ban towing of vehicles was taken by Pandey who is now in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate. He used to often claim that there was ‘huge’ corruption in towing of vehicles.