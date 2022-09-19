scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: Bombay HC to pass order on Hany Babu’s bail plea in Elgaar Parishad case; Parsi community remembers Queen Elizabeth II

Mumbai News Live Updates: Hany Babu was arrested in July 2020 in the case and is currently lodged at the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai. 

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | September 19, 2022 10:59:24 am
Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai News Live Updates, September 19, 2022: The Bombay High Court would give its order on Monday on a bail plea filed by Delhi University’s associate professor Hany Babu, who is an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is conducting a probe into the case, has accused Babu of being a co-conspirator in propagating Maoist activities and ideology on the instructions of leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation. Hany Babu was arrested in July 2020 in the case and is currently lodged at the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

Meanwhile, as Britain prepares for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, the Mumbai’s Parsi community’s fascination with the British monarchy is noteworthy. Among Hutokshi Bomanbehram’s family heirlooms is a model of the Gold State Coach, the gilded carriage that British monarchs, including Queen Elizabeth II, have ridden in for coronations since 1821. Every Zoroastrian Parsi and Irani home, it is said lightheartedly, has a portrait of the queen, be it Victoria or Elizabeth. The community often referred to Elizabeth as “Aapri Rani” (our queen).

In other news, facing criticism for Vedanta-Foxconn picking Gujarat over Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that even though the semiconductor project has gone to the neighbouring state, there will be huge “new investments in Maharashtra”, adding he has had discussions with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates:

The Mumbai Police have prohibited the transportation of cattle in the city in order to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease. The police issued an order to this effect on September 14 and it will remain in force till October 13, an official said on Sunday. Anybody found violating the order will be penalised, he said. The area under the Mumbai Police commissionerate is declared as "controlled area" for lumpy skin disease, the order said.

As many as 2,053 ex gratia claims filed by relatives of patients who died of Covid-19 in the state are under scrutiny for duplication. The state disaster management department has sent notices to the beneficiaries, warning of FIR if they do not return the additional amount.

In other news, the traffic division of the Mumbai police has reversed a decision taken by former police commissioner Sanjay Pandey and resumed towing of vehicles in the city. The decision to ban towing of vehicles was taken by Pandey who is now in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate. He used to often claim that there was ‘huge’ corruption in towing of vehicles.

