Mumbai News Live Updates: BMC to have a woman Mayor, Opposition questions exclusion of OBCs from reservation list

The reservation lottery was conducted for 29 municipal corporations that went to polls last week. (File Photo)
Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra government announced reservations for the posts of mayors in 29 municipal corporations on Thursday. According to the results, the mayor of India’s richest civic body will be a woman from general category. This has sparked objections from the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), which questioned the exclusion of Mumbai from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation list. The Congress also raised concerns over the reservation draw for Parbhani.
In other news, the Anti- Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested gangster Ravi Pujari on Thursday in connection with a case of extortion, where he allegedly made multiple threatening calls to Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza and his wife. Pujari was produced in court and remanded to police custody till January 27. Pujari was extradited in 2020 from Senegal in West Africa, nearly 25 years after he left the country, and has been in jail since for multiple cases.
Meanwhile, a 37 year old school van driver for arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a four year old girl. Senior inspector Kishor Shinde confirmed the arrest and said, “the accused has been arrested under the relevant section of the act including POCSO. He will be produced in the court on Friday for further investigation”.
