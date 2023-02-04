Mumbai News, BMC Budget Live Updates: Civic body’s annual Budget to be presented at 10:30 am today; focus on infra, air pollution

The construction of Coastal Road Project is underway, at Haji Ali, Worli, in Mumbai, February 1, 2023. (PTI)
Pollution control, better health system among others should be in BMC Budget: CM Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal (Administrator) to prioritise pollution control, strengthening of the health system, administration transparency, and city's beautification while making the municipal corporation's Budget. Shinde's direction came as BMC is to present the Budget of the richest corporation in the country Ssatruday.
Committed to providing clean air to the city, the CM said, "to control pollution and air quality in Mumbai, air purifier towers should be installed in the city like they are installed in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Lucknow." At the same time, Shinde said that measures will be taken to increase urban forestry.
The Guardian Minister for Mumbai suburban district and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha also stressed cleaner air quality in the city and assured that the air quality will improve within a month. "The air quality of Mumbai has worsened and we cannot sit idle without doing anything. Within a month you will notice an improvement in the air quality. We have conducted many meetings with the BMC regarding this issue," Lodha told reporters.
Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ajit Pawar (Facebook)
The NCP should have asserted its right for the post of the chief minister way back in 2004, as it was then the single largest party, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Ajit Pawar, said on Friday.
During an interview to Marathi Lokmat News channel, Pawar said, “I am of the view that NCP made a mistake by letting the CM post go to its alliance partner Congress in 2004. If the CM was from our party, the scenario in Maharashtra would now have been very different.”
“The NCP had most number of elected representatives. Our seniors should have considered anyone for the CM’s post, such as R R Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal, or any other aspirant. It would have helped the organisation… Things would have been very different.”
In what could be a major breakthrough for the Mumbai Police investigating the murder of MBBS student Sadichcha Sane (22), the investigators have found dried splotches of blood on the floating tube recovered during panchnama from the residence of Mittu Singh, the prime accused in the case.
Singh, as per police, had allegedly used this tube to take Sane’s body further into the sea where he disposed it after her death on the night she went missing on November 29, 2021.
The police will now be taking samples from Sane’s family to compare it with the samples that have been recovered from the tube. If there is a match, it would act as strong evidence against Singh who is currently lodged at the Arthur Road prison.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray interacts with his son and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray during a programme in Mumbai. (ANI photo, file)
A day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the BMC to install air purifier towers in Mumbai to improve the air quality, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Friday claimed the move was an “absolute waste of public money” and an “eyewash”.
Taking to social media, Thackeray also alleged that the move was a “superficial response”. He proposed that the government should identify and tackle sources of air pollution by staggering work hours, and implementing pollution control rules.
Thackeray tweeted, “I read in the newspapers that the illegal CM’s response to pollution is an order to @mybmc to put up ‘air purifier towers’. As a former environment minister who worked on pollution mitigation, I can vouch that these towers are an absolute a waste of public money, at large.”
Continuing his attack on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya said that he will lodge a formal police complaint later in the day on Saturday against its Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) public utility, and also against private firms and contractors associated with the civic body.
Kirit Somaiya in a tweet on Saturday said, "COVID ki Kamai. Today 3:30 pm I along with 100 Workers/Drivers will file Complaint at Colaba Police Station against BEST, Kish Corporate Services of Kishori Pednekar and MP Enterprises for cheating fraud Forgery and robing employees of salaries, provident fund." Somaiya earlier on Wednesday announced that he will expose "one more scam of the civic body".
"COVID ki KAMAI" Exposing One more scam of BMC today. 2.30 pm today, I will be meeting Labour Minister Suresh Khade at Mantralaya Mumbai to submit a detailed complaint," the BJP leader said in a tweet. (ANI)
A massive fire broke out at the dumping ground in Turbhe in Navi Mumbai on Friday evening. The flames were finally doused after 7.30 hours of efforts, an official of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) fire brigade said, news agency PTI reported.
"The fire broke out at 7.30 pm. Seven fire tenders are at the spot. The fire is under control now and no casualties have been reported. The reason of fire is not yet known," news agency ANI quoted Anil Chavan, an officer of Turbhe police station, as saying.
At least 10 fire engines were deployed to douse the flames, he said. Nobody was injured in the fire, the PTI report stated.
Lung cancer deaths rose by nearly 49 per cent in Mumbai between 2009 and 2021. The jump is significant and doctors cite carcinogenic risk due to long exposure to air pollution especially PM2.5, tobacco consumption and improved death certification procedures behind the sharp increase in lung cancer deaths.
In 2009, 621 people died from lung cancer in Mumbai, a figure that has gradually risen over the years. In 2021, there were 923 lung cancer deaths in the city, a 48.6 per cent jump in the 12-year period.
While 683 people died from lung cancer in 2010, there were 724 deaths in 2012, 904 (2015), 964 (2016) and 942 (2017). The year 2018 recorded the highest number of cases at 1,006 in the 12-year period. In 2020, the first year of Covid-19, however, deaths from lung cancer in Mumbai fell to 802. Read more
A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Saturday, but nobody was injured in the incident, a civic official said. The blaze erupted at the godown located in Fatima Nagar area around 4 am, he said.
"After being alerted, four fire engines were rushed to the spot and a firefighting operation was launched. It took around four hours for the fire brigade personnel to bring the blaze under control," he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.
Meanwhile, the fire that had broken out at the dumping yard at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai around 7 pm on Friday was finally doused after 7.30 hours of efforts, an official of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) fire brigade said. At least 10 fire engines were deployed to douse the flames, he said. Nobody was injured in the fire, the official said. (PTI)
Ahead of the tabling of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) annual Budget, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray Thursday shot off a letter to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.
Mentioning that he was writing the letter in the wake of the civic body inviting suggestions and objections from the people, the legislator said: "My simple suggestion as a Mumbaikar to the BMC would be, for the Budget, the administrator must go ahead with the establishment budget and funding the ongoing projects, but no new project can/must be taken up in absence of Mumbai's elected representatives- Corporators, Mayor and Heads of Committees."
