Mumbai News, BMC Budget Live Updates: Civic body’s annual Budget to be presented at 10:30 am today; focus on infra, air pollution

The construction of Coastal Road Project is underway, at Haji Ali, Worli, in Mumbai, February 1, 2023. (PTI)

Pollution control, better health system among others should be in BMC Budget: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal (Administrator) to prioritise pollution control, strengthening of the health system, administration transparency, and city's beautification while making the municipal corporation's Budget. Shinde's direction came as BMC is to present the Budget of the richest corporation in the country Ssatruday.

Committed to providing clean air to the city, the CM said, "to control pollution and air quality in Mumbai, air purifier towers should be installed in the city like they are installed in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Lucknow." At the same time, Shinde said that measures will be taken to increase urban forestry.

The Guardian Minister for Mumbai suburban district and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha also stressed cleaner air quality in the city and assured that the air quality will improve within a month. "The air quality of Mumbai has worsened and we cannot sit idle without doing anything. Within a month you will notice an improvement in the air quality. We have conducted many meetings with the BMC regarding this issue," Lodha told reporters.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ajit Pawar (Facebook)

The NCP should have asserted its right for the post of the chief minister way back in 2004, as it was then the single largest party, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Ajit Pawar, said on Friday.

During an interview to Marathi Lokmat News channel, Pawar said, “I am of the view that NCP made a mistake by letting the CM post go to its alliance partner Congress in 2004. If the CM was from our party, the scenario in Maharashtra would now have been very different.” “The NCP had most number of elected representatives. Our seniors should have considered anyone for the CM’s post, such as R R Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal, or any other aspirant. It would have helped the organisation… Things would have been very different.”

In what could be a major breakthrough for the Mumbai Police investigating the murder of MBBS student Sadichcha Sane (22), the investigators have found dried splotches of blood on the floating tube recovered during panchnama from the residence of Mittu Singh, the prime accused in the case.