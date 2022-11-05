Mumbai News Live Updates: Counting of votes in Andheri East Bypolls underway

Mumbai News Live Updates, Andheri East bypolls, November 6 2022: The counting of votes in the Andheri East Bypoll elections is underway with Shiv Sena candidate Rutuja Latke leading in the tenth round of counting, followed by 919 votes in favor of NOTA in the tenth round.

In other news, A special court earlier this week rejected pleas filed by two accused booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), alleged to be Bangladeshi citizens living in India on forged documents, stating that their pleas admitting guilt cannot be held voluntary, clear and unambiguous. Mohammed Rippen Hussain and Mohammed Hassan Ali Mohammed Amir Ali had said in their pleas that while they have been booked under sections where the maximum punishment is five years, they have already spent nearly four years in jail.

In other news, according to hospital sources, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reached H N Reliance Hospital today for delivery of the baby. The actress is likely to undergo C-section. The couple tied the knot in April this year after being in a relationship for around five years.