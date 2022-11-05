scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: Counting of votes in Andheri East Bypolls underway

Mumbai News Live Updates: In other news, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reached H N Reliance Hospital today for delivery of the baby

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: November 6, 2022 12:46:10 pm
At the site of the counting centre (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai News Live Updates, Andheri East bypolls, November 6 2022: The counting of votes in the Andheri East Bypoll elections is underway with Shiv Sena candidate Rutuja Latke leading in the tenth round of counting, followed by 919 votes in favor of NOTA in the tenth round.

In other news, A special court earlier this week rejected pleas filed by two accused booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), alleged to be Bangladeshi citizens living in India on forged documents, stating that their pleas admitting guilt cannot be held voluntary, clear and unambiguous. Mohammed Rippen Hussain and Mohammed Hassan Ali Mohammed Amir Ali had said in their pleas that while they have been booked under sections where the maximum punishment is five years, they have already spent nearly four years in jail.

In other news, according to hospital sources, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reached H N Reliance Hospital today for delivery of the baby. The actress is likely to undergo C-section. The couple tied the knot in April this year after being in a relationship for around five years.

Mumbai News Live Updates: FIR filed against Dr. Anahita Pandole in Cyrus Mistry car crash; Shalimar Express catches fire at Nashik Road Station; Witness turns hostile again in 2008 Malegaon blast case. Follow this space for more live updates.

12:46 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Rutuja Latke leads with 45278 votes at the end of 12th round of counting

Shiv Sena candidate Rutuja Latke led with 45278 votes at the end of the twelfth round of counting in the Andheri East bypoll. NOTA followed with a total of 8887 votes.

12:14 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Andheri East bypoll tenth round results: Rutuja Latke leads with 4954 votes

Rutuja Latke got a total of 4954 votes in the tenth round of the bypolls, followed by NOTA with a vote count of 919. The total votes till the tenth round for Latke and NOTA were 37469 and 7556, respectively.

12:02 (IST)06 Nov 2022
In Pic | Supporters stand outside the counting centre in Andheri East

11:46 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Andheri East bypoll eighth round results: Votes in favor of NOTA higher than 2019 assembly elections

The eight round of counting in the Andheri East bypoll elections revealed Rutuja Latke to have led with 4078 votes. A total 943 votes were in favor of NOTA.

In the 2019 assembly elections, 4303 votes were in favor of NOTA. This number is comparatively lesser than this year's record of 5655 votes till the eighth round. 

11:36 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Andheri East bypoll results: NOTA gets 14.7 poll percentage

Till the eighth round, the poll percentage of NOTA in Andheri east bypoll was 14.7 per cent.

11:21 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Andheri East Bypoll seventh round results: Rutuja Latke leads with 3865 votes

Shiv Sena candidate Rutuja Latke got 3865 votes in the seventh round followed by NOTA with 374 votes. Votes in favor of NOTA surpassed the 2019 assembly elections.

11:06 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Andheri East Bypoll sixth round results: Latke leads again

Rutuja Latke garnered a total of 3812 votes in the sixth round of the Andheri East bypolls. A total of 28447 votes were counted so far. NOTA got a total of 479 votes in the sixth round of counting, the highest following Latke.

10:51 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Andheri East Bypoll fifth round results: Rutuja Latke leads

Shiv Sena's Rutuja Latke led with a total vote count of 2630 in the fifth round of the Andheri East Bypoll elections. 279 votes were in favor of NOTA in this round. The total votes counted so far were 23,771.

10:37 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Andheri East Bypoll fourth round results: Latke leads with 3287 votes

Shiv Sena candidate Rutuja Latke continued to lead the bypoll elections with 3287 votes, followed by NOTA with 613 votes. The Sena had alleged that the opposition including BJP and its allies had campaigned for NOTA.

10:34 (IST)06 Nov 2022
In Pic | Counting of votes underway in Andheri East bypolls

10:20 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Shiv Sena candidate Rutuja Latke leads in third round

Shiv Sena candidate Rutuja Latke led the third round of counting in the Andheri East bypoll elections. Latke got a total of 3544 votes followed by NOTA with 1497 votes.

10:09 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Andheri East Bypoll second round results: Rutuja Latke leads with 3540 votes

Rutuja Latke led with a total of 3540 votes in the second round of the Andheri East bypolls. 848 votes were in favor of NOTA.

10:06 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reach H N Reliance Hospital for delivery : Sources

According to hospital sources, actors Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor have reached HN Reliance Hospital for delivery of the baby. The actress is expected to undergo C-section.

09:39 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Andheri East bypoll first round results: Rutuja Latke leads with 4,277 votes

Rutuja Latke led the first round of voting with a total 4,277 votes. Bala Venkatesh Vinayak Nadar followed with a total of 222 votes. 622 votes were in favor of NOTA.

09:29 (IST)06 Nov 2022
How local police stations manage crowd of fans outside homes of superstars

“The sea of love as I see it. Thank u all for being there and making this day ever so special..,” tweeted Shah Rukh Khan on his 57th birthday with a photograph of the “sea” of fans in the background of his residence Mannat.

A few hours after this photograph, it emerged – like it does on November 2 each year – the “sea” also included some thieves, who fled with at least 12 high-end cellphones of Khan’s fans. Read more here

09:15 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Andheri East Bypoll: Voting percentage lesser than previous elections in the constituency


With a total of 2,71,502 voters in the constituency, the voting for the bypoll took place on November 3. The polling percentage was 31.74 per cent that was far less compared to the previous elections in the constituency. In 2019, the voting percentage was 53.82 per cent ; 2014 at 53.45 per cent ; 2009 had a polling percentage of 49.70 per cent.

09:10 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Counting of postal votes over, that of EVM votes begin

In the Andheri east bypoll, the counting of postal votes has ended. The Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) vote counting has begun. In total, there will be 19 rounds of counting.

09:05 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Shiv Sena's Rutuja Latke expected to win Andheri assembly bypoll

Rutuja Latke is expected to win the Andheri assembly bypoll. 

However the NOTA (none of the above) votes will be significant in the bypolls as the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had alleged that voters were being paid to choose the NOTA option and some parties had even campaigned for the NOTA.

09:00 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Inclusivity lacking: Pawar takes on state govt, Centre

Maintaining that the constricted mindset of the current rulers of Maharashtra and the Centre will not bring development, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that under the new government, there was lack of inclusivity at all levels. Read what Pawar said

08:51 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Seven candidates stand in the fray for bypoll

A total of seven candidates, including the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction’s Rutuja Latke, are competing in the bypoll. Rituja Ramesh Latke (Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Bala Venkatesh Vinayak Nadar (Aapki Apni Party - People's), Manoj Nayak (Right to Recall Party), Neena Khedekar (Independent), Farhana Siraj Syed (Independent), Milind Kamble (Independent), Rajesh Tripathi (Independent) are the candidates.

The voting for the bypoll took place on November 3 with a total 31.74 percent polling that was far less compared to the previous elections. 

2011 Mumbai triple blasts: Trial pending over a decade, accused moves court for regular hearing

An accused in the 2011 Mumbai triple blasts, also known as 13/7, on Friday approached the Bombay High Court yet again, seeking a regular hearing in the case ahead of the commencement of the trial even after more than 10 years.

The applicant — Nadeem Akhtar Shaikh — has written to the court, stating that it was a ‘condemnable violation’ of the speedy trial process as the case has been progressing slowly. Shaikh alleged that the prosecution had adopted a delay tactic to keep the accused in jail for a long time. Shaikh has sought for a full-day trial once or twice a week as the case has been pending for over a decade.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 08:55:06 am
