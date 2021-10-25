scorecardresearch
Monday, October 25, 2021
Mumbai News Live Updates: Ananya Panday to undergo 3rd round of questioning today in cruise drug case

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has claimed to have found chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday related to drugs.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi |
October 25, 2021 9:18:29 am
Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey arrives at the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI)

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned actor Ananya Panday again on Monday for a third round of questioning in the cruise ship drugs case. The NCB has claimed to have found chats between Aryan Khan and Panday related to drugs. While officers remained tight-lipped about what she was asked on Saturday, the questions were related to certain chats that NCB had found in Aryan’s cellphone, said sources. She was reportedly asked to interpret and give context to some of her chats with Aryan.

Meanwhile, an independent witness in the cruise drugs seizure case on Sunday claimed that an official of the NCB and some other persons demanded Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan Khan in the case. However, a senior NCB official denied the allegations, terming them as “completely false and malicious”.

In another development, actor Armaan Kohli approached the Bombay High Court for bail, after the special court rejected the same while stating that there is prima facie evidence of illicit trafficking and purchase of drugs against him. The special court had said that Kohli failed to explain why he had the contraband at his home.

On the virus front, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,410 new covid-19 cases, taking the overall infection tally to 66,02,961, while the death of 18 patients pushed the toll to 1,40,016. MNS chief Raj Thackeray, his mother Kunda and sister tested positive for Covid-19 and have been admitted to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB to question Ananya Panday today; Armaan Kohli approches Bombay HC after bail rejection; Maharashtra records 1,410 cases, 18 deaths. Follow latest news from Mumbai below

2017 BMC polls manifesto: How Shiv Sena has fared

In the run up to 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, most parties, including Shiv Sena, which went on to win the polls, had swamped the electorate with a flood of promises. The promises in the Sena manifesto were wide ranging – from 24-hour water supply, pothole-free roads to setting up of music academies.

With the term of the existing municipal corporation set to end and fresh elections expected early next year, Laxman Singh reports on whether these populist promises were fulfilled or remained forgotten.

