Mumbai News Live Updates: Ananya Panday to undergo 3rd round of questioning today in cruise drug case

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned actor Ananya Panday again on Monday for a third round of questioning in the cruise ship drugs case. The NCB has claimed to have found chats between Aryan Khan and Panday related to drugs. While officers remained tight-lipped about what she was asked on Saturday, the questions were related to certain chats that NCB had found in Aryan’s cellphone, said sources. She was reportedly asked to interpret and give context to some of her chats with Aryan.

Meanwhile, an independent witness in the cruise drugs seizure case on Sunday claimed that an official of the NCB and some other persons demanded Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan Khan in the case. However, a senior NCB official denied the allegations, terming them as “completely false and malicious”.

In another development, actor Armaan Kohli approached the Bombay High Court for bail, after the special court rejected the same while stating that there is prima facie evidence of illicit trafficking and purchase of drugs against him. The special court had said that Kohli failed to explain why he had the contraband at his home.

On the virus front, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,410 new covid-19 cases, taking the overall infection tally to 66,02,961, while the death of 18 patients pushed the toll to 1,40,016. MNS chief Raj Thackeray, his mother Kunda and sister tested positive for Covid-19 and have been admitted to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.