Mumbai News Live Updates: Anahita Pandole undergoes pelvic reconstruction surgery; nude photos on social media morphed, Ranveer Singh tells cops

Mumbai News Live Updates: Dr Anahita Pandole, who survived the car accident in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died earlier this month, underwent a pelvic reconstruction surgery at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Thursday. “Dr Anahita Pandole has been operated today for pelvic reconstruction by an expert team of doctors at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. Given the complex pelvic fracture, multiple opinions of various experts around the world were also taken including doctors from USA, UK, Europe and more,” said Dr Tarang Gianchandani, hospital CEO, in a statement.
Meanwhile, one of the photographs shared on social media, which was claimed to be a part of actor Ranveer Singh’s “nude photoshoot” for New York-based Paper magazine, in which his private parts were allegedly visible, is morphed and does not belong to him, the actor has told the Mumbai Police in his statement.
In other news, amid an ongoing blame game in Maharashtra over the shifting of the Vedanta-Foxconn project to Gujarat, the company’s Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal’s tweet saying they are “committed to investing” in the state. Fadnavis’ post on Twitter came after Vedanta’s Anil Agrawal in a series of tweets, said they “have to start in one place & based on professional & independent advice we chose Gujarat”.