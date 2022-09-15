scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Live now

Mumbai News Live Updates: Anahita Pandole undergoes pelvic reconstruction surgery; nude photos on social media morphed, Ranveer Singh tells cops

Mumbai News Live Updates: Dr Anahita and her husband Darius Pandole are undergoing treatment at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in the city following the September 4 accident in neighbouring Palghar district.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | September 15, 2022 1:20:44 pm
Dr Anahita Pandole, one of Mumbai’s top gynaecologists. (Image: Facebook @jamejamshed)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Dr Anahita Pandole, who survived the car accident in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died earlier this month, underwent a pelvic reconstruction surgery at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Thursday. “Dr Anahita Pandole has been operated today for pelvic reconstruction by an expert team of doctors at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. Given the complex pelvic fracture, multiple opinions of various experts around the world were also taken including doctors from USA, UK, Europe and more,” said Dr Tarang Gianchandani, hospital CEO, in a statement.

Meanwhile, one of the photographs shared on social media, which was claimed to be a part of actor Ranveer Singh’s “nude photoshoot” for New York-based Paper magazine, in which his private parts were allegedly visible, is morphed and does not belong to him, the actor has told the Mumbai Police in his statement.

In other news, amid an ongoing blame game in Maharashtra over the shifting of the Vedanta-Foxconn project to Gujarat, the company’s Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal’s tweet saying they are “committed to investing” in the state. Fadnavis’ post on Twitter came after Vedanta’s Anil Agrawal in a series of tweets, said they “have to start in one place & based on professional & independent advice we chose Gujarat”.

As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: Anahita Pandole undergoes pelvic reconstruction surgery; kulk drug park that MVA worked for has gone to Gujarat, Andhra and Himachal, says Aaditya Thackeray; Follow this space for Latest Updates

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who drew Opposition fire for letting the Rs 1.5 lakh crore Vedanta-Foxconn project “slip out” of the state, spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was assured that the Centre would help bring “big projects” to the state. Shinde told reporters: “It has been only one-and-half months for our government. As soon as we came to power, Dy CM (Devendra) Fadnavis and I held meetings with Foxconn and Vedanta. We requested, offered them a subsidy of Rs 39,000 crore.”

Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to give permission to either of the Shiv Sena factions to hold their Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park ground in Dadar, both the camps are vying for another venue – the MMRDA ground at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). While the Eknath Shinde-led faction has already written to Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) to book its BKC ground for their Dussehra rally, the Bharatiya Kamgaar Sena, the Sena workers’ wing, wrote to the authority on Wednesday for the same.

Meanwhile, the Matheran Municipal Council has decided to buy seven e-rickshaws for its three-month pilot project, beginning October 15, to do away with hand-pulled rickshaws in the hill station. In May, the SC had permitted Maharashtra to introduce eco-friendly e-rickshaw in the Matheran eco-sensitive zone on an experimental basis to check its feasibility to replace the hand-pulled rickshaws plying in the area.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 01:20:44 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments