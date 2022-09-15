Mumbai News Live Updates: Anahita Pandole undergoes pelvic reconstruction surgery; nude photos on social media morphed, Ranveer Singh tells cops

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who drew Opposition fire for letting the Rs 1.5 lakh crore Vedanta-Foxconn project “slip out” of the state, spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was assured that the Centre would help bring “big projects” to the state. Shinde told reporters: “It has been only one-and-half months for our government. As soon as we came to power, Dy CM (Devendra) Fadnavis and I held meetings with Foxconn and Vedanta. We requested, offered them a subsidy of Rs 39,000 crore.”

Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to give permission to either of the Shiv Sena factions to hold their Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park ground in Dadar, both the camps are vying for another venue – the MMRDA ground at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). While the Eknath Shinde-led faction has already written to Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) to book its BKC ground for their Dussehra rally, the Bharatiya Kamgaar Sena, the Sena workers’ wing, wrote to the authority on Wednesday for the same.

Meanwhile, the Matheran Municipal Council has decided to buy seven e-rickshaws for its three-month pilot project, beginning October 15, to do away with hand-pulled rickshaws in the hill station. In May, the SC had permitted Maharashtra to introduce eco-friendly e-rickshaw in the Matheran eco-sensitive zone on an experimental basis to check its feasibility to replace the hand-pulled rickshaws plying in the area.