Mumbai News Live Updates: Amit Shah to reach city on Sunday night for Lalbaugcha Raja visit, check traffic restrictions

Mumbai News Live Updates, September 4, 2022: The state BJP is gearing up for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Mumbai beginning Sunday, mostly to hold political meetings and also to go for Ganesh darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja in Parel. A senior BJP leader said that by visiting Fadnavis, Shah wants to send a message that the deputy chief minister’s leadership in Maharashtra is uncompromised.
The traffic police in Mumbai issued a notification informing commuters and motorists that traffic regulations will be in force in south Mumbai, western suburbs and some parts in central Mumbai on September 4 (Sunday) and 5 (Monday) on account of the Shah’s visit. They said restrictions on traffic movement will be in force in areas like Sahar in Andheri (East), Bandra (East), Worli Sea Link in western suburbs and Haji Ali, Kemps Corner, Malabar Hill and Babulnath in south Mumbai Sunday, from 9 pm to 10.30 pm.
In other news, localised thundershowers on Sunday lashed western suburbs of Mumbai, as the city witnessed rains after a gap of nearly three weeks. According to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), such localised rain due to intense heat is a common phenomenon during this time. “On Sunday morning, rains lashed only the western suburbs, that too north of Bandra till Borivali. The showers were intense in some pockets. Colaba in south Mumbai and the eastern suburbs hardly received any showers compared to the western suburbs. Such type of localised showers are not part of the southwest monsoon rains,” an IMD official said.
Due to a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in August, the caseload surged by nearly two-fold compared to July when the pandemic curve had flattened in the city.
According to an analysis done by The Indian Express, 11,343 cases were reported in July, which climbed to 19,846 in August registering a nearly 75 per cent jump. Read more
With the Adani Group set to launch its open offer for NDTV Ltd on October 17, its bid to acquire 26 per cent more in the television company will depend on existing investors tendering their shares at Rs 294 a piece. The stock closed at Rs 515.1 on the Bombay Stock Exchange Friday.
The single-largest shareholder of NDTV, besides promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy (32.26%) and the Adani Group (29.18%), is Mauritius-registered foreign portfolio investor (FPI) LTS Investment Fund Ltd with a 9.75% stake. It bought this stake in the quarter ending September 2016. Read more