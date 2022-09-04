scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: Amit Shah to reach city on Sunday night for Lalbaugcha Raja visit, check traffic restrictions

Mumbai News Live: Restrictions on traffic movement will be in force in areas like Sahar in Andheri (East), Bandra (East), Worli Sea Link in western suburbs and Haji Ali, Kemps Corner, Malabar Hill and Babulnath in south Mumbai Sunday, from 9 pm to 10.30 pm.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: September 4, 2022 2:25:19 pm
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File)

Mumbai News Live Updates, September 4, 2022: The state BJP is gearing up for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Mumbai beginning Sunday, mostly to hold political meetings and also to go for Ganesh darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja in Parel. A senior BJP leader said that by visiting Fadnavis, Shah wants to send a message that the deputy chief minister’s leadership in Maharashtra is uncompromised.

The traffic police in Mumbai issued a notification informing commuters and motorists that traffic regulations will be in force in south Mumbai, western suburbs and some parts in central Mumbai on September 4 (Sunday) and 5 (Monday) on account of the Shah’s visit. They said restrictions on traffic movement will be in force in areas like Sahar in Andheri (East), Bandra (East), Worli Sea Link in western suburbs and Haji Ali, Kemps Corner, Malabar Hill and Babulnath in south Mumbai Sunday, from 9 pm to 10.30 pm.

In other news, localised thundershowers on Sunday lashed western suburbs of Mumbai, as the city witnessed rains after a gap of nearly three weeks. According to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), such localised rain due to intense heat is a common phenomenon during this time. “On Sunday morning, rains lashed only the western suburbs, that too north of Bandra till Borivali. The showers were intense in some pockets. Colaba in south Mumbai and the eastern suburbs hardly received any showers compared to the western suburbs. Such type of localised showers are not part of the southwest monsoon rains,” an IMD official said.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: Amit Shah is likely to meet MNS president Raj Thackeray during his two-day visit, ahead of the BMC polls likely to be held later this year; Follow this space for Latest Updates

14:25 (IST)04 Sep 2022
Sudden spike drives up Mumbai’s Covid caseload in August

Due to a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in August, the caseload surged by nearly two-fold compared to July when the pandemic curve had flattened in the city.

According to an analysis done by The Indian Express, 11,343 cases were reported in July, which climbed to 19,846 in August registering a nearly 75 per cent jump. Read more

14:24 (IST)04 Sep 2022
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

With the Adani Group set to launch its open offer for NDTV Ltd on October 17, its bid to acquire 26 per cent more in the television company will depend on existing investors tendering their shares at Rs 294 a piece. The stock closed at Rs 515.1 on the Bombay Stock Exchange Friday.

The single-largest shareholder of NDTV, besides promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy (32.26%) and the Adani Group (29.18%), is Mauritius-registered foreign portfolio investor (FPI) LTS Investment Fund Ltd with a 9.75% stake. It bought this stake in the quarter ending September 2016. Read more

ganpati immersion A total of 34,122 idols were immersed in Mumbai on Thursday till 9 pm, the first day of immersion in the Ganesh festival. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Shiv Sena claimed the credit for the restriction-free celebration of the ongoing Ganesh festival goes to party chief Uddhav Thackeray. "The credit for the restriction-free festival celebration goes to Uddhav Thackeray. This hasn't happened because of the Shinde-Fadnavis regime," said the 'Rokhthok' column, published under the byline of Kadaknath Mumbaikar in the Marathi daily.

Meanwhile, due to a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in August, the caseload surged by nearly two-fold compared to July when the pandemic curve had flattened in the city. According to an analysis done by The Indian Express, 11,343 cases were reported in July, which climbed to 19,846 in August registering a nearly 75 per cent jump. Officials in the civic body attributed the spike in cases to the new variant of Omicron-BA.2.75, which is more dominant than other variants of the virus.

In other news, a four-year-old boy was killed in a road accident after a speeding BEST bus ran him over in Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday evening. The accident took place around 6.45 pm near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Garden in Hiranandani. The child, Abrar Khan, was returning home with his mother and aunt after visiting the garden. Abrar was walking on the side of the road when the bus hit him from behind.

