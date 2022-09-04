Mumbai News Live Updates: Amit Shah to reach city on Sunday night for Lalbaugcha Raja visit, check traffic restrictions

A total of 34,122 idols were immersed in Mumbai on Thursday till 9 pm, the first day of immersion in the Ganesh festival. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Shiv Sena claimed the credit for the restriction-free celebration of the ongoing Ganesh festival goes to party chief Uddhav Thackeray. "The credit for the restriction-free festival celebration goes to Uddhav Thackeray. This hasn't happened because of the Shinde-Fadnavis regime," said the 'Rokhthok' column, published under the byline of Kadaknath Mumbaikar in the Marathi daily.

Meanwhile, due to a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in August, the caseload surged by nearly two-fold compared to July when the pandemic curve had flattened in the city. According to an analysis done by The Indian Express, 11,343 cases were reported in July, which climbed to 19,846 in August registering a nearly 75 per cent jump. Officials in the civic body attributed the spike in cases to the new variant of Omicron-BA.2.75, which is more dominant than other variants of the virus.

In other news, a four-year-old boy was killed in a road accident after a speeding BEST bus ran him over in Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday evening. The accident took place around 6.45 pm near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Garden in Hiranandani. The child, Abrar Khan, was returning home with his mother and aunt after visiting the garden. Abrar was walking on the side of the road when the bus hit him from behind.