Mumbai News Live Updates: Actress Alia Bhatt reaches H N Reliance hospital for delivery of child, say sources

Mumbai News Live Updates, November 6 2022: According to hospital sources, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reached H N Reliance Hospital today for delivery of the baby. The actress is likely to undergo C-section. The couple tied the knot in April this year after being in a relationship for around five years.

In other news, A special court earlier this week rejected pleas filed by two accused booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), alleged to be Bangladeshi citizens living in India on forged documents, stating that their pleas admitting guilt cannot be held voluntary, clear and unambiguous. Mohammed Rippen Hussain and Mohammed Hassan Ali Mohammed Amir Ali had said in their pleas that while they have been booked under sections where the maximum punishment is five years, they have already spent nearly four years in jail.

Meanwhile, The anticipatory bail application of former BMC corporator Geeta Singhan was rejected by a sessions court earlier this week in connection with a complaint filed against her for allegedly not distributing garbage cans procured using corporators’ fund. She was a corporator of ward 12 from 2017 till March 2022. A complaint was filed against her at Kasturba Marg police station by an assistant engineer of the BMC on various charges, including cheating, criminal breach of trust and dishonest appropriation of property under the IPC.