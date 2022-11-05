Mumbai News Live Updates: Actress Alia Bhatt reaches H N Reliance hospital for delivery of child, say sources

Mumbai News Live Updates, November 6 2022: According to hospital sources, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reached H N Reliance Hospital today for delivery of the baby. The actress is likely to undergo C-section. The couple tied the knot in April this year after being in a relationship for around five years.
In other news, A special court earlier this week rejected pleas filed by two accused booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), alleged to be Bangladeshi citizens living in India on forged documents, stating that their pleas admitting guilt cannot be held voluntary, clear and unambiguous. Mohammed Rippen Hussain and Mohammed Hassan Ali Mohammed Amir Ali had said in their pleas that while they have been booked under sections where the maximum punishment is five years, they have already spent nearly four years in jail.
Meanwhile, The anticipatory bail application of former BMC corporator Geeta Singhan was rejected by a sessions court earlier this week in connection with a complaint filed against her for allegedly not distributing garbage cans procured using corporators’ fund. She was a corporator of ward 12 from 2017 till March 2022. A complaint was filed against her at Kasturba Marg police station by an assistant engineer of the BMC on various charges, including cheating, criminal breach of trust and dishonest appropriation of property under the IPC.
Rutuja Latke garnered a total of 3812 votes in the sixth round of the Andheri East bypolls. A total of 28447 votes were counted so far. NOTA got a total of 479 votes in the sixth round of counting, the highest following Latke.
Shiv Sena's Rutuja Latke led with a total vote count of 2630 in the fifth round of the Andheri East Bypoll elections. 279 votes were in favor of NOTA in this round. The total votes counted so far were 23,771.
Shiv Sena candidate Rutuja Latke continued to lead the bypoll elections with 3287 votes, followed by NOTA with 613 votes. The Sena had alleged that the opposition including BJP and its allies had campaigned for NOTA.
Shiv Sena candidate Rutuja Latke led the third round of counting in the Andheri East bypoll elections. Latke got a total of 3544 votes followed by NOTA with 1497 votes.
Rutuja Latke led with a total of 3540 votes in the second round of the Andheri East bypolls. 848 votes were in favor of NOTA.
According to hospital sources, actors Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor have reached HN Reliance Hospital for delivery of the baby. The actress is expected to undergo C-section.
Rutuja Latke led the first round of voting with a total 4,277 votes. Bala Venkatesh Vinayak Nadar followed with a total of 222 votes. 622 votes were in favor of NOTA.
More from Cities
“The sea of love as I see it. Thank u all for being there and making this day ever so special..,” tweeted Shah Rukh Khan on his 57th birthday with a photograph of the “sea” of fans in the background of his residence Mannat.
A few hours after this photograph, it emerged – like it does on November 2 each year – the “sea” also included some thieves, who fled with at least 12 high-end cellphones of Khan’s fans. Read more here
With a total of 2,71,502 voters in the constituency, the voting for the bypoll took place on November 3. The polling percentage was 31.74 per cent that was far less compared to the previous elections in the constituency. In 2019, the voting percentage was 53.82 per cent ; 2014 at 53.45 per cent ; 2009 had a polling percentage of 49.70 per cent.
In the Andheri east bypoll, the counting of postal votes has ended. The Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) vote counting has begun. In total, there will be 19 rounds of counting.
Rutuja Latke is expected to win the Andheri assembly bypoll.
However the NOTA (none of the above) votes will be significant in the bypolls as the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had alleged that voters were being paid to choose the NOTA option and some parties had even campaigned for the NOTA.
Maintaining that the constricted mindset of the current rulers of Maharashtra and the Centre will not bring development, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that under the new government, there was lack of inclusivity at all levels. Read what Pawar said
A total of seven candidates, including the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction’s Rutuja Latke, are competing in the bypoll. Rituja Ramesh Latke (Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Bala Venkatesh Vinayak Nadar (Aapki Apni Party - People's), Manoj Nayak (Right to Recall Party), Neena Khedekar (Independent), Farhana Siraj Syed (Independent), Milind Kamble (Independent), Rajesh Tripathi (Independent) are the candidates.
The voting for the bypoll took place on November 3 with a total 31.74 percent polling that was far less compared to the previous elections.
Taking on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that while the under construction memorial of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray will have photos of all chief ministers belonging to the party, there will be no place for those “impersonating in the name of Sena”.
“Photos of all CMs from Shiv Sena will be there in the memorial but not of those who are impersonating… using the name of Shiv Sena,” Uddhav said at a press conference that was also attended by his son and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray and former minister Subhash Desai. Read more...
The counting of votes began for the the Andheri East bypoll today. A total of seven candidates, including the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction’s Rutuja Latke, are in the fray.
The bypoll, which was necessitated after the sudden demise of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May this year, is significant for the Thackeray-led Sena as it is the first election after the split in the party following a rebellion spearheaded by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs.
The Palghar police, who on Saturday registered an FIR against Dr Anahita Pandole (55) for rash and negligent driving causing the death of Cyrus Mistry, former head of Tata Sons and Jehangir Pandole, Director for Global Strategy at KPMG, said all the sections against her are bailable and therefore she will not face any custody or jail until she gets convicted for the crime.
A senior Palghar police official, requesting anonymity, told The Indian Express, “The sections under which she (Anahita Pandole) has been booked are bailable. We will record her statement. In a case of causing death due to negligence, we arrest an accused and produce them before a magistrate court where the accused can be granted bail on the very same day. In such cases, even police custody is not given as usually there is nothing to be recovered from the accused.” Jayprakash S Naidu reports
Dr Anahita Pandole, one of Mumbai’s top gynaecologists, is the reason that the Parsis have a reason to save their dwindling population, a result of intra-marriage in the community. She is also equally involved in the preservation of natural habitats. Infact, she has knocked at Court’s door to raised voice against illegal hoardings in South Mumbai.
She gained nationwide recognition for the promotion and preservation of Parsi heritage by providing fertility treatments to them at subsidised rates. In January 2004, Dr Pandole, in collaboration with the Bombay Parsi Panchayet, started The Bombay Parsi Panchyet Fertility Project, which allowed them to have access to state-of-the-art medical facilities.
A close friend of Dr Anahita told The Indian Express that she is also associated with Jai Vakeel Foundation where she works for the children with intellectual disabilities. “She not only works for the Parsi community but also helps couples from other communities who can’t afford fertility treatment. She is extremely humane and always comes forward to help people in need.” Read more
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday assured that the state government would soon allot a tract of land in Mumbai's Bandra for a new complex of the Bombay High Court.
Shinde and Fadnavis were speaking at a felicitation programme for Chief Justice of India U U Lalit at the Raj Bhavan here. The CJI is set to retire on November 8.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta were also present at the event.
"Our government is planning to bring transparency in the judiciary. We are taking decisions for the betterment of the judiciary. A tract of land at Bandra will soon be allotted for the new high court complex. It is a need of the state," Shinde said.
Speaking about the issue, Fadnavis said the land allotment for a new high court building was a long-pending concern of Chief Justice Datta, and assured that the same would be resolved soon.
"Our government has decided to boost the court infrastructure. A long-pending concern of our HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta of allotting a plot for the new complex of the high court is almost resolved. All legal issues pertaining to the land in Bandra, Mumbai for the new complex (have been resolved). Soon a land parcel will be allotted," the deputy chief minister said.
The present high court building in south Mumbai was very old, he said.
Calling CJI Lalit "Maharashtra's son", Shinde praised several important decisions he had taken during his tenure to bring transparency to court proceedings, such as live-streaming of constitutional courts.
Fadnavis also appreciated the CJI's efforts during his short tenure to bring transparency to the Supreme Court's roster and hear more cases.
During his tenure of less than three months, CJI Lalit began live streaming of cases heard by the Constitution bench and also said that the top court would soon develop its own platform to host live telecast of proceedings.
CJI Lalit speaking at the event said he was proud to be a son of Maharashtra. (PTI)
At least 10 shops located on the Fashion Street, a roadside apparel market in south Mumbai, were gutted in a fire on Saturday afternoon, but nobody was injured in the incident, a civic official said.
The fire broke out in one of the shops on the Fashion Street near Churchgate around 1 pm, and soon spread to some of its adjoining stores, he said.
"After the fire brigade was alerted about the incident, six fire engines were rushed to the spot," the official said, adding that the blaze was extinguished in around 15 minutes. (PTI)