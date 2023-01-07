Mumbai News Live Updates: MMRDA will hold mega block on Jan 8 to test integrated signalling system on Metro lines 2A & 7

scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023
By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: January 7, 2023 10:22:09 am
Mumbai metro, Mumbai, MaharashtraMumbai News Live Updates: The integration will help the entire metro corridor to be commissioned for operation

Mumbai News Live Updates, January 7 2023: The first mega block for integrating the signalling system between Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and Metro Line 7 (Dahisar E to Andheri E) will be carried out on January 8 to avoid inconvenience to passengers. The integration will help the entire corridor to be commissioned for operation. The metro services on Phase 1 (Aarey to Dhanukarwadi) will remain suspended on Jan. 8 between 6 am and 10 pm, according to officials of the MMRDA.

In other news, the Delhi Police has issued summons to eight crew members of Air India, including the pilot, and deployed four teams across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi in its efforts to trace Shankar Mishra who allegedly had urinated on a female co-traveller inside the plane in November 2022, officers said. Delhi Police team on Friday morning visited his Mumbai residence which was found to be locked. Mishra, known as ‘Suraj’ in Kamgar Nagar, has been staying in the area – dominated by Marathi-speaking people – for over two decades, said neighbours. They added that he left for the US a couple of years ago to work in a multinational firm, but was a frequent visitor to his Mumbai house.

As the spike in Covid cases poses a concern to the country, nine international passengers have been diagnosed with Covid-19 after their arrival at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) since December 24. Among them, two passengers with a travel history from London and Switzerland have been detected with Omicron variant BQ.1.1.“So far, we haven’t detected the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which has proved to be highly infectious in China,” said a BMC official.

Live Blog

10:22 (IST)07 Jan 2023
Mumbai temperature rises above 20 degrees

Mumbai's minimum temperature on Saturday has risen above 20 degrees for the first time in two weeks, as the city has recorded 22 degree Celsius. Till yesterday, Mumbai was recording night temperature below 20 degrees.

Mumbai to get two new Metro lines after nearly 9 years

Mumbai Metro’s two new lines 2A (Dahisar to Andheri West DN Nagar) and 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) are expected to be fully operational in January 2023, according to Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

In April this year, then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off the first phase of these lines, the 20-km stretch from Dhanukarwadi (Kamran Nagar) and Aarey Colony in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

State at liberty to conduct fresh testing of J&J baby powder manufactured at Mulund plant: HC

The Bombay High Court on Friday said that the Maharashtra government was at liberty to carry out fresh testing of samples of baby powder of Johnson & Johnson Private Limited as per new guidelines of the central government and take urgent action in the event the results are adverse.

On January 3, the HC had pulled up the state government asking why there was a delay of over two years in passing an order against the company in connection with the cancellation of the baby powder manufacturing licence for its Mulund plant.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 10:20 IST
