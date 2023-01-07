Mumbai News Live Updates: MMRDA will hold mega block on Jan 8 to test integrated signalling system on Metro lines 2A & 7

Mumbai News Live Updates, January 7 2023: The first mega block for integrating the signalling system between Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and Metro Line 7 (Dahisar E to Andheri E) will be carried out on January 8 to avoid inconvenience to passengers. The integration will help the entire corridor to be commissioned for operation. The metro services on Phase 1 (Aarey to Dhanukarwadi) will remain suspended on Jan. 8 between 6 am and 10 pm, according to officials of the MMRDA.

In other news, the Delhi Police has issued summons to eight crew members of Air India, including the pilot, and deployed four teams across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi in its efforts to trace Shankar Mishra who allegedly had urinated on a female co-traveller inside the plane in November 2022, officers said. Delhi Police team on Friday morning visited his Mumbai residence which was found to be locked. Mishra, known as ‘Suraj’ in Kamgar Nagar, has been staying in the area – dominated by Marathi-speaking people – for over two decades, said neighbours. They added that he left for the US a couple of years ago to work in a multinational firm, but was a frequent visitor to his Mumbai house.

As the spike in Covid cases poses a concern to the country, nine international passengers have been diagnosed with Covid-19 after their arrival at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) since December 24. Among them, two passengers with a travel history from London and Switzerland have been detected with Omicron variant BQ.1.1.“So far, we haven’t detected the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which has proved to be highly infectious in China,” said a BMC official.