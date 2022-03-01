scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Mumbai News Live: Air India flight from Romania lands in city; daily Covid count falls to 73

On Monday, the city reported only 73 cases and no deaths. The test positivity rate — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 0.60 per cent. Active cases were 815 as on Saturday.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: March 1, 2022 11:24:53 am
Indian nationals arrive in Mumbai from Bucharest on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai News and Live Updates: An Air India evacuation flight with 182 Indians who were stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai on Tuesday morning from Bucharest, the capital of Romania. This is the second evacuation aircraft which has landed in Mumbai since the war broke out last Thursday.

In other news, Covid-19 cases are dropping in Mumbai. On Monday, the city reported only 73 cases and no deaths. The test positivity rate — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 0.60 per cent. Active cases were 815 as on Saturday.

More from Mumbai

Mumbai has a new police commissioner. Sanjay Pandey, an IPS officer of the 1986 batch, was appointed as the Mumbai Police Commissioner on Monday, 10 days after he was removed as the acting DGP. As Mumbai’s top cop, Pandey will have a short tenure of four months with his retirement due on June 30.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: Air India evacuation flight with Indians from Ukraine lands in city from Romania; 73 Covid-19 cases, zero deaths on Monday; Sanjay Pandey appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner. Follow latest news and updates below

11:24 (IST)01 Mar 2022
Woman who dressed as men to commit thefts arrested by Sahar police

A 24-year-old woman, who dressed in men’s clothes to commit thefts in the western suburbs of Mumbai, has been arrested by the police in Sahar, officials have said. The officials said the complainant, a driver, tried to stop her from stealing a car along with her aides but the accused put a blade in her mouth and threatened to harm herself.

The incident took place on February 23 around 5.30 am near Miraj Hotel on the Andheri-Kurla Road, they added.

The accused, Puja Londe, is a resident of Chakala. Londe along with her aides was checking parked vehicles on the footpath they could steal. The driver, who was sleeping in his car, spotted Londe and her aides and tried to raise an alarm. Read more here

11:24 (IST)01 Mar 2022
Jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh stolen, doctor's house help arrested

A 35-year-old house help and his accomplice have been arrested by Vile Parle police for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 40.5 lakh from a 73-year-old doctor’s house in the western suburbs.

The arrested house help, Ganesh Tavde, has been stealing one item at a time for the past three months, police said. The case was registered on Friday when the doctor, R Bhat, the complainant in the case, realised that valuables were missing from his bag in his cupboard, police said. Read more here

11:22 (IST)01 Mar 2022
MMRDA approves Rs 18,404 crore budget

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has approved an outlay of Rs 18,404.63 crore in the budget estimates for the financial year 2022-23. Nearly a third of the budget, Rs 6,250 crore, has been earmarked for Metro projects in the MMR. The MMRDA has allotted Rs 3,270 crore for the under-construction Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Rs 600 for the Worli Sewri Connector project and Rs 380 crore for concretisation of Eastern and Western Express Highway. It has earmarked Rs 955 crore for the regional water development resources including Surya Water project.

The budget was presented by the MMRDA Commissioner S V R Srinivas at the 152nd meeting of the authority held under the chairmanship of Eknath Shinde, Minister,Urban Development. Vallabh Ozarkar reports

Maharashtra Director General Sanjay Pandey has been appointed the Commissioner of Mumbai Police. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai News Live Updates Today:

Manukumar Srivastava is new chief Secretary of Maharashtra

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Monday appointed Manukumar Srivastava as the Chief Secretary of the state. Srivastava takes over from Debashish Chakrabarty who retired on Monday after a three-month stint.

Srivastava, an officer of the 1986 batch, is the senior-most officer in the state. He is likely to get a tenure of over a year before retiring in April 2023. He was to become the Chief Secretary after S J Kunte retired on November 30, but the state government decided to make Chakrabarty the Chief Secretary.

Maharashtra govt seeks two days to issue fresh guidelines on local train travel for unvaccinated

The Maharashtra government on Monday sought two days from the Bombay High Court to issue fresh guidelines on whether to allow those people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated against Covid-19 to board local trains, and enter malls and workplaces.

The Maharashtra government on February 22 had told the high court that it was ready to withdraw “illegal” circulars and standard operating procedures issued on July 15, August 10 and August 11 last year that permitted only fully-vaccinated people to board local trains and visit malls and workplaces.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd