Mumbai News Live: Air India flight from Romania lands in city; daily Covid count falls to 73

Woman who dressed as men to commit thefts arrested by Sahar police

A 24-year-old woman, who dressed in men’s clothes to commit thefts in the western suburbs of Mumbai, has been arrested by the police in Sahar, officials have said. The officials said the complainant, a driver, tried to stop her from stealing a car along with her aides but the accused put a blade in her mouth and threatened to harm herself.

The incident took place on February 23 around 5.30 am near Miraj Hotel on the Andheri-Kurla Road, they added.

The accused, Puja Londe, is a resident of Chakala. Londe along with her aides was checking parked vehicles on the footpath they could steal. The driver, who was sleeping in his car, spotted Londe and her aides and tried to raise an alarm. Read more here