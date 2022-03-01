Mumbai News Live: Air India flight from Romania lands in city; daily Covid count falls to 73

Mumbai News and Live Updates: An Air India evacuation flight with 182 Indians who were stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai on Tuesday morning from Bucharest, the capital of Romania. This is the second evacuation aircraft which has landed in Mumbai since the war broke out last Thursday.
In other news, Covid-19 cases are dropping in Mumbai. On Monday, the city reported only 73 cases and no deaths. The test positivity rate — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 0.60 per cent. Active cases were 815 as on Saturday.
Mumbai has a new police commissioner. Sanjay Pandey, an IPS officer of the 1986 batch, was appointed as the Mumbai Police Commissioner on Monday, 10 days after he was removed as the acting DGP. As Mumbai’s top cop, Pandey will have a short tenure of four months with his retirement due on June 30.
A 24-year-old woman, who dressed in men’s clothes to commit thefts in the western suburbs of Mumbai, has been arrested by the police in Sahar, officials have said. The officials said the complainant, a driver, tried to stop her from stealing a car along with her aides but the accused put a blade in her mouth and threatened to harm herself.
The incident took place on February 23 around 5.30 am near Miraj Hotel on the Andheri-Kurla Road, they added.
The accused, Puja Londe, is a resident of Chakala. Londe along with her aides was checking parked vehicles on the footpath they could steal. The driver, who was sleeping in his car, spotted Londe and her aides and tried to raise an alarm. Read more here
A 35-year-old house help and his accomplice have been arrested by Vile Parle police for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 40.5 lakh from a 73-year-old doctor’s house in the western suburbs.
The arrested house help, Ganesh Tavde, has been stealing one item at a time for the past three months, police said. The case was registered on Friday when the doctor, R Bhat, the complainant in the case, realised that valuables were missing from his bag in his cupboard, police said. Read more here
The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has approved an outlay of Rs 18,404.63 crore in the budget estimates for the financial year 2022-23. Nearly a third of the budget, Rs 6,250 crore, has been earmarked for Metro projects in the MMR. The MMRDA has allotted Rs 3,270 crore for the under-construction Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Rs 600 for the Worli Sewri Connector project and Rs 380 crore for concretisation of Eastern and Western Express Highway. It has earmarked Rs 955 crore for the regional water development resources including Surya Water project.
The budget was presented by the MMRDA Commissioner S V R Srinivas at the 152nd meeting of the authority held under the chairmanship of Eknath Shinde, Minister,Urban Development. Vallabh Ozarkar reports