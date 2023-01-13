scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023
Mumbai News Live Updates: Ten, including 2 minors, dead as bus collides with truck in Maharashtra’s Nashik district

Mumbai News Today: Officials have said that the death toll may increase as the condition of some of the injured in the Nashik bus accident are critical. officials said.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: January 13, 2023 11:59:07 am
Mumbai nashik accidentA bus carrying Sai Baba devotees collided with a truck near Pathare on Nashik-Shirdi Highway, said Nashik Police. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Mumbai News Live Updates, January 13, 2023: At least ten people — seven women, two minors, and a man — were killed and several were injured after a speeding bus collided with a truck in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Friday morning.  According to the officials, the incident took place around 7 am near Pathare Shivar Nashik’s Sinnar tehsil, about 180 kilometres from Mumbai. The bus was travelling from Ambernath in Thane district to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.

Meanwhile, ahead of Makar Sankranti, the kite-flying festival, the Mumbai police have banned the use, sale, and storage of ‘manja’ or nylon kite strings which are often coated with powdered glass, according to a report by PTI. The order cited the danger to the lives of humans as well as birds caused by kite strings made of non-biodegradable synthetic threads. It will be in effect from January 12 to February 10 and violators will be charged under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobeying lawful order of public servant), an official told PTI on Thursday.

In other news, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday expressed his grief over the demise of former Union minister Sharad Yadav, by calling it “an irreparable loss to Indian politics.” Yadav died on Thursday at a hospital in Gurugram. “The demise of former JDU President, former Union Minister, senior socialist leader Mr. Sharad Yadav is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. Heartfelt condolences to his family and followers on his passing away. May his soul rest in peace,” Pawar tweeted.

Live Blog

11:59 (IST)13 Jan 2023
Maharashtra: Ten dead in bus accident on Nashik-Shirdi highway

At least ten people — seven women, two minors, and a man — travelling in a bus on Maharashtra’s Nashik-Shirdi highway died on Friday morning after the vehicle met with an accident.

The bus was travelling from Mumbai to Shirdi when the mishap took place near Vavi Pathare village on the highway. Several people have also been reportedly injured. Read more.

Declared brain dead, Spanish woman’s organs save lives of four Indians, Lebanese

Mumbai brain dead woman donates organs Teresa Maria Fernandez

The lives of four Indians and a Lebanese national were saved after the family of a 67-year-old Spanish woman, Teresa Maria Fernandez, who was declared brain dead at the Jaslok hospital in Mumbai, agreed to donate her organs.

Fernandez was visiting India as a tourist as part of a group when she suffered a haemorrhagic stroke in Mumbai on Jan 5. While she was rushed to the hospital, where she was operated upon, the neurosurgeons declared her "brain dead." Read more.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 11:04 IST
