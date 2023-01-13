Mumbai News Live Updates: Ten, including 2 minors, dead as bus collides with truck in Maharashtra’s Nashik district

Mumbai News Live Updates, January 13, 2023: At least ten people — seven women, two minors, and a man — were killed and several were injured after a speeding bus collided with a truck in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Friday morning. According to the officials, the incident took place around 7 am near Pathare Shivar Nashik’s Sinnar tehsil, about 180 kilometres from Mumbai. The bus was travelling from Ambernath in Thane district to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.

Meanwhile, ahead of Makar Sankranti, the kite-flying festival, the Mumbai police have banned the use, sale, and storage of ‘manja’ or nylon kite strings which are often coated with powdered glass, according to a report by PTI. The order cited the danger to the lives of humans as well as birds caused by kite strings made of non-biodegradable synthetic threads. It will be in effect from January 12 to February 10 and violators will be charged under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobeying lawful order of public servant), an official told PTI on Thursday.

In other news, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday expressed his grief over the demise of former Union minister Sharad Yadav, by calling it “an irreparable loss to Indian politics.” Yadav died on Thursday at a hospital in Gurugram. “The demise of former JDU President, former Union Minister, senior socialist leader Mr. Sharad Yadav is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. Heartfelt condolences to his family and followers on his passing away. May his soul rest in peace,” Pawar tweeted.