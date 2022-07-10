Mumbai News Live Updates: This is a fight for Mumbai, says Aaditya Thackeray as he leads protests at Aarey site

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Today Live Updates, July 09, 2022:Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday led the protests against the controversial Metro 3 car shed site near the picnic point in Aarey forest. “This is a fight for Mumbai, fight for life. We fought for forest and to protect our tribals. When we were here no trees were uprooted. Cars go for maintenance once every 3-4 months, not every night,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

In other news, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took part in the annual puja of Lord Vitthal on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Sunday. The chief minister and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis met PM Modi on Saturday. Days after clearing the floor test to prove their government’s majority Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis travelled to New Delhi on Friday for a meeting with Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, amid allegations against the BJP of toppling governments to gain power, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lavished praise on his new-found ally on Saturday for giving the top post in the state to a “small worker” like him. “The BJP has 115 MLAs and people had expected a BJP chief minister in Maharashtra. People used to say that the BJP breaks other parties to come to power. I have 50 MLAs. Can people now say the same thing about the BJP? They cannot. A small worker like me has got a chance to be the chief minister,” Shinde told reporters on Saturday.