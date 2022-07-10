Mumbai News Live Updates: This is a fight for Mumbai, says Aaditya Thackeray as he leads protests at Aarey site

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Today Live Updates, July 09, 2022:Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday led the protests against the controversial Metro 3 car shed site near the picnic point in Aarey forest. “This is a fight for Mumbai, fight for life. We fought for forest and to protect our tribals. When we were here no trees were uprooted. Cars go for maintenance once every 3-4 months, not every night,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
In other news, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took part in the annual puja of Lord Vitthal on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Sunday. The chief minister and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis met PM Modi on Saturday. Days after clearing the floor test to prove their government’s majority Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis travelled to New Delhi on Friday for a meeting with Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah.
Meanwhile, amid allegations against the BJP of toppling governments to gain power, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lavished praise on his new-found ally on Saturday for giving the top post in the state to a “small worker” like him. “The BJP has 115 MLAs and people had expected a BJP chief minister in Maharashtra. People used to say that the BJP breaks other parties to come to power. I have 50 MLAs. Can people now say the same thing about the BJP? They cannot. A small worker like me has got a chance to be the chief minister,” Shinde told reporters on Saturday.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on July 11 its verdict on gangster Abu Salem's plea challenging his life imprisonment in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case on the ground that his sentence could not exceed 25 years as per a solemn assurance given by India to Portugal for his extradition in 2002.
As per the cause list of July 11 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh would pronounce the verdict on that day.
The top court had on May 5 reserved its judgement in the matter in which the Centre had argued that the judiciary is independent of the solemn sovereign assurance given to the Portugal government during the extradition of Salem in 2002 and it is up to the executive to take a call on it at an appropriate stage.(PTI)
Mumbai on Saturday reported 499 new coronavirus infections but no pandemic-related death, the civic body said.
A day before, the metropolis had recorded 530 cases and two deaths.
The caseload of India's financial capital rose to 11,18,396 on Saturday, while death toll remained unchanged at 19,624, said a release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).(PTI)
Three persons died and 47 fell ill after drinking polluted water from open wells in two villages of Maharashtra's Amravati district, an official said on Saturday.
As per a statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO), the affected persons belonged to Paach Dongri and Koylari villages of Melaghat in Amravati.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, it was stated.
Earlier in the day, Shinde, who is currently in Delhi, phoned the collector of Amravati and directed that medical treatment be provided to the affected persons at the earliest and if needed, they be admitted to a private hospital, the statement said.(PTI)
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 7 Lokkalyan Marg. At this time, he promised to help Maharashtra for its overall progress.
Residents of three villages in Hingoli and Nanded districts of Maharashtra are being shifted to safety after heavy rainfall in the region caused flooding in Asana river, officials said on Saturday.
Vasmat taluka in the Hingoli district recorded 150 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on Saturday.
Some people from Hadgaon village located downstream of the Asana river in Nanded district neighbouring Hingoli were also evacuated.
So far, at least 200 people have been moved to safety, a top district official said. Parts of the Hingoli district, located in the Marathwada region around 200 km from Mumbai, have been receiving heavy showers over the past couple of days.
"Due to the downpour, the Asana river in the Hingoli district flooded on Friday night. The low-lying areas in Kurunda and Kinhola villages in Vasmat tehsil were badly affected," he told PTI.(PTI)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday exuded confidence about completing his tenure in office and even winning the next elections in alliance with the BJP.
Addressing a press conference here with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by his side, he said a decision about the expansion of the Maharashtra council of ministers will be taken in Mumbai next week.
Shinde and Fadnavis, who arrived in the national capital on Friday night, met President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief J P Nadda on Saturday.(PTI)
The Congress on Saturday said it does not believe in playing politics over serious national issues like terrorism, but revelations of close links between the BJP and the individuals caught in terror activities forces it to ask questions to the ruling party, which "loses no opportunity to preach to Indians about nationalism".
Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar gave examples to support the claim that the persons caught in several terror-related and other crimes, including the Udaipur and Amravati killings, were linked to the saffron party.
He alleged that Mohammad Riyaz Attari, one of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal's murder in Udaipur, was a BJP worker.
"He had joined the BJP in the presence of a senior local leader. He was seen attending numerous party programmes in the presence of senior BJP leaders," Kumar claimed.(PTI)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday phoned the collector of Hingoli, which has received heavy rains in the last 48 hours, and issued instructions on evacuation of people and providing other forms of relief.
Heavy rains had caused the Asna river in Hingoli, some 570 kilometres from here, to swell, with water entering villages and damaging crops.
"You should ensure safe evacuation of the villagers and shift them to temporary shelters. Make provision for food and drinking water for them," Shinde, who is currently in Delhi to meet BJP leaders, told the collector.(PTI)
A 17-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a well in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Saturday.
The body of Sumit Manoj Mali was fished out from a well in Kargil Hill area of Waghoba Nagar in Kalwa this morning, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).
The boy, who is a resident of Navi Mumbai had gone to the hillock with six to seven friends around 7 pm on Friday and went for a swim in the well. Unable to gauge the depth of the well, he drowned, he said.
Fire services could not conduct the search for the body due to narrow approach road and poor light at night, the official said. (PTI)
wo men were washed away in the rain-swollen water bodies in separate incidents that occurred in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Saturday.
The first incident took place on Thursday night, when 35-year-old Pintya Pandarinath Jadhav, a resident of Padgha in the taluka, had gone for fishing near a flooded steam. During the activity, he fell into the water and got washed away, a fire brigade official said.
A search was carried for him, but he could not be traced, he said.
In another incident, 19-year-old Asif Ansari, who had gone to swim in Kamvari river on Friday, got washed away. Despite efforts, he could not be found so far, another official said. (PTI)
Two farm labourers died after being struck by lightning while they were working at a farm in Amravati district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when they were spraying insecticide on the crop near Jaamdol under Mahuli police station limits, they said.
The deceased were identified as Kishor Bhagwan Patil (42) and Avinash Shyamrav Nimbhorkar (35), both residents on Karajgaon village, the police said. (PTI)
CM, DyCM called upon union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh during their Delhi visit on Saturday.
CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis met BJP president J P Nadda in Delhi on Saturday.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met President Ramnath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi on Saturday.
NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has demanded that elections to the local municipal bodies in Maharashtra, scheduled next month, should not be held without providing reservation to the OBCs, and claimed that the state Backward Classes Commission's report on quota for the community is ready.
Elections to 92 Nagar Parishads and four Nagar Panchayats in Maharashtra will be held on August 18, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Friday. Elections will be held for local urban bodies in Pune, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Amravati and Buldhana districts.
In a tweet posted on Friday night, Munde, former minister for social justice, said, "The Backward Classes Commission set up by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on OBC quota has prepared its report. It is our firm stand that without announcing the OBC reservation, elections to the civic bodies should not be held in the state." Next month's elections to the municipal bodies are likely to be held without Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation while a related case is pending before the Supreme Court, sources in the SEC have said. (PTI)
hane district in Maharashtra has reported 267 new coronavirus positive cases, which raised its overall infection tally to 7,30,961, a health official said on Saturday.
With these cases recorded on Friday, there are now 2,791 active cases in the district, he said.
As one patient succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll went up to 11,913, while the recovery count stood at 7,15,990, the official added. (PTI)
Mumbai will see moderate rain in the city and suburbs, India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
