Mumbai News Live Updates: Metro 2A and 7 operational hours extended by 30 minutes from today

Following the commissioning of phase II, services have increased — both in numbers and up to full length along the project lines — according to the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL). (Express Photo)

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Maha Mumbai Metro, which takes care of operation and maintenance of Mumbai Metro Lines 2A&7 that runs between Andheri and Dahisar east and west side of the suburbs of Mumbai, has decided to extend operational hours starting February 14th, 2023. The details of last trains for various destinations are as follows: The last train from Gundavali for Andheri West – 21:30 Hrs; from Gundavali for Dahanukarwadi – 22:30 Hrs; from Andheri West for Gundavali – 21:30 Hrs; from Andheri West for Dahisar East – 22:30 Hrs; from Dahisar East for Andheri West – 22:03 Hrs.

After a student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay died by suicide on its Powai campus on Sunday, a day after his first semester exams had concluded, students on Monday complained of academic pressure and lack of institutional structure on campus that would counsel students to handle stress. While the family of the deceased has not alleged any foul play in the death, a statement by Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), an informal students’ collective, termed the suicide as “institutional murder”.

The indefinite strike by the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA), which has affected water supply to major hotels and two posh South Mumbai clubs since Sunday, has also brought to a standstill all construction work on the Coastal Road project. BMC officials told The Indian Express on Monday that all ongoing works of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) requiring daily water supply have been stalled for more than 24 hours. Civic officials said the strike has also affected the daily sprinkling of water in civic gardens, flower beds along footpaths and road dividers and several wards.