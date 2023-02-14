Mumbai News Live Updates: Metro 2A and 7 operational hours extended by 30 minutes from today

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Maha Mumbai Metro, which takes care of operation and maintenance of Mumbai Metro Lines 2A&7 that runs between Andheri and Dahisar east and west side of the suburbs of Mumbai, has decided to extend operational hours starting February 14th, 2023. The details of last trains for various destinations are as follows: The last train from Gundavali for Andheri West – 21:30 Hrs; from Gundavali for Dahanukarwadi – 22:30 Hrs; from Andheri West for Gundavali – 21:30 Hrs; from Andheri West for Dahisar East – 22:30 Hrs; from Dahisar East for Andheri West – 22:03 Hrs.
After a student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay died by suicide on its Powai campus on Sunday, a day after his first semester exams had concluded, students on Monday complained of academic pressure and lack of institutional structure on campus that would counsel students to handle stress. While the family of the deceased has not alleged any foul play in the death, a statement by Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), an informal students’ collective, termed the suicide as “institutional murder”.
The indefinite strike by the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA), which has affected water supply to major hotels and two posh South Mumbai clubs since Sunday, has also brought to a standstill all construction work on the Coastal Road project. BMC officials told The Indian Express on Monday that all ongoing works of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) requiring daily water supply have been stalled for more than 24 hours. Civic officials said the strike has also affected the daily sprinkling of water in civic gardens, flower beds along footpaths and road dividers and several wards.
To protest against the Maharashtra government’s Interfaith Marriage Family Coordination Committee and resolving to ensure it is dissolved, Opposition parties on Monday decided to form a working committee over the issue and hold protests across the state.
The decision was taken in the presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and leaders from the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), SP, CPI and VBA in Mumbai. It was organised by Salokha Samiti under the banner of All India Secular Forum. Prominent Mumbaikars, including lawyers, writers, activists, film-makers and actors were present in the meeting. (Read More)
Being the second busiest airports in the country, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has recorded nearly 4.5 million passenger movements in January 2023. Exhibiting significant growth, CSMIA witnessed successful flow of passengers in first month with nearly 1.2 million international passengers, and around 3.2 million domestic passengers. (Read More)
Eminent Indian painter and late filmmaker Guru Dutt's sister Lalitha Lajmi died on Monday at the age of 90.
Announcing the demise of Lalitha Lajmi, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) on Twitter wrote, "With Profound grief and sorrow NGMA, Mumbai, Ministry of Culture, Government of India shares the news of demise of veteran artist and printmaker Smt. Lalitha Lajmi who left for heavenly abode this morning(13.02.2023). Our Deepest Condolences. RIP." Lajmi was born to a poet father and a poly-linguist writer-mother in Kolkata on October 17 in 1932.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that anybody from the BJP can defeat Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in state elections. The state BJP itself is capable of handling this and does not require the support of the central party unit, he added.
Thakur was on a visit to Mumbai as part of BJP’s Lok Sabha Pravas Yatra. He held meetings with the party’s core district committee members in Mumbai South Central constituency.
As part of the Lok Sabha Pravas Yatra, Thakur has been tasked to look after the two constituencies of Mumbai South Central and Kalyan. (Read More)
The south-side foot overbridge connecting platforms 2-3 with 4 at Mumbai’s Marine Lines railway station is being dismantled, the Western Railway said Monday, adding that a new foot overbridge would be built at the same location.
According to Western Railway’s chief public relations officer, the Marine Lines south foot overbridge has completed its codal life (normal average life). In view of the dismantling and rebuilding work, it will remain closed from February 15 to November 15, the officer said. (Read More)
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) inaugurated the country’s first electric air-conditioned (AC) double-decker bus on Monday. Commuters, however, may have to wait a few more days before they can avail of its services.
According to BEST, the regional transport agency in Mumbai is yet to finish the registration process for the electric bus and it may take two to three days for the new vehicle to commence commercial operations.
Once all clearances are obtained, the bus will ply between Kurla bus depot and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The tickets will be priced as before — a minimum fare of Rs 6 will be charged for a distance of 5 km. (Read More)
A day after a student at IIT Bombay died by suicide, the institute held a condolence meeting near the main administrative building of the campus Monday. Several students, faculty members, and representatives of the administration attended the meeting held in memory of Darshan Solanki, who was a first-year B Tech student of the Chemical Engineering department.
“Today the Institute held a condolence meeting; and observed two minutes of silence in memory of the departed soul. While we cannot change what has already happened, we will further increase our efforts to prevent such events in future,” the institute said in a statement issued soon after the condolence meeting. It added that a committee has been constituted to investigate the incident. (Read More)
The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a 48-year-old engineer from Hyderabad for allegedly making a call to the Bandra Kurla Complex-based Google India Private Limited office and threatening that a bomb was planted at their office in Pune.
The office received a call between 7.54 pm and 8.15 pm on Sunday, following which the employees alerted the Mumbai Police, who registered a case at the BKC police station, said police.
“An FIR was registered and an investigation was launched. We started analysing data from the call record, and identified the caller as Shivanand Venkat Ramayya Paniyam Babu. We traced him to Chandnagar in Telangana’s Hyderabad,” said an officer. (Read More)
More from Cities
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that a concrete roadmap to make Maharashtra a trillion-dollar economy with impetus on the holistic growth across the core sectors was deliberated at the state economic advisory council meeting.
The first meeting of the Maharashtra State Economic Advisory Council was chaired by Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran. The meeting focused on how to make Maharashtra one of the biggest contributors in turning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of having a five-trillion dollar economy into reality. (Read More)