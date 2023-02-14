scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Mumbai News Live Updates: Metro 2A and 7 operational hours extended by 30 minutes from today

Mumbai News Live Updates: While the last train from Gundavali for Andheri West will leave by 21:30 pm, the last train from Gundavali for Dahanukarwadi will leave at 22:30 pm

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | February 14, 2023 11:36 IST
Following the commissioning of phase II, services have increased — both in numbers and up to full length along the project lines — according to the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL). (Express Photo)

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Maha Mumbai Metro, which takes care of operation and maintenance of Mumbai Metro Lines 2A&7 that runs between Andheri and Dahisar east and west side of the suburbs of Mumbai, has decided to extend operational hours starting February 14th, 2023. The details of last trains for various destinations are as follows: The last train from Gundavali for Andheri West – 21:30 Hrs; from Gundavali for Dahanukarwadi – 22:30 Hrs; from Andheri West for Gundavali – 21:30 Hrs; from Andheri West for Dahisar East – 22:30 Hrs; from Dahisar East for Andheri West – 22:03 Hrs.

After a student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay died by suicide on its Powai campus on Sunday, a day after his first semester exams had concluded, students on Monday complained of academic pressure and lack of institutional structure on campus that would counsel students to handle stress. While the family of the deceased has not alleged any foul play in the death, a statement by Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), an informal students’ collective, termed the suicide as “institutional murder”.

The indefinite strike by the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA), which has affected water supply to major hotels and two posh South Mumbai clubs since Sunday, has also brought to a standstill all construction work on the Coastal Road project. BMC officials told The Indian Express on Monday that all ongoing works of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) requiring daily water supply have been stalled for more than 24 hours. Civic officials said the strike has also affected the daily sprinkling of water in civic gardens, flower beds along footpaths and road dividers and several wards.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: As part of Lok Sabha Pravas campaign, Union minister Anurag Thakur to focus on Mumbai South Central seat; India’s first electric AC double-decker bus inaugurated in Mumbai, services to begin soon

11:36 (IST)14 Feb 2023
Interfaith marriage: Opp to form committee to oppose govt panel, resolve to ensure it is dissolved

To protest against the Maharashtra government’s Interfaith Marriage Family Coordination Committee and resolving to ensure it is dissolved, Opposition parties on Monday decided to form a working committee over the issue and hold protests across the state.

The decision was taken in the presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and leaders from the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), SP, CPI and VBA in Mumbai. It was organised by Salokha Samiti under the banner of All India Secular Forum. Prominent Mumbaikars, including lawyers, writers, activists, film-makers and actors were present in the meeting. (Read More)

11:23 (IST)14 Feb 2023
Mumbai International Airport witnesses surge in passenger movement in January

Being the second busiest airports in the country, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has recorded nearly 4.5 million passenger movements in January 2023. Exhibiting significant growth, CSMIA witnessed successful flow of passengers in first month with nearly 1.2 million international passengers, and around 3.2 million domestic passengers. (Read More)

11:22 (IST)14 Feb 2023
Guru Dutt's sister Lalitha Lajmi passes away at 90
Photo: ANI

Eminent Indian painter and late filmmaker Guru Dutt's sister Lalitha Lajmi died on Monday at the age of 90.

Announcing the demise of Lalitha Lajmi, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) on Twitter wrote, "With Profound grief and sorrow NGMA, Mumbai, Ministry of Culture, Government of India shares the news of demise of veteran artist and printmaker Smt. Lalitha Lajmi who left for heavenly abode this morning(13.02.2023). Our Deepest Condolences. RIP." Lajmi was born to a poet father and a poly-linguist writer-mother in Kolkata on October 17 in 1932.

11:19 (IST)14 Feb 2023
Anybody in BJP can defeat Aaditya Thackeray, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that anybody from the BJP can defeat Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in state elections. The state BJP itself is capable of handling this and does not require the support of the central party unit, he added.

Thakur was on a visit to Mumbai as part of BJP’s Lok Sabha Pravas Yatra. He held meetings with the party’s core district committee members in Mumbai South Central constituency.

As part of the Lok Sabha Pravas Yatra, Thakur has been tasked to look after the two constituencies of Mumbai South Central and Kalyan. (Read More)

11:18 (IST)14 Feb 2023
South-side foot overbridge at Marine Lines station to be closed from Wednesday

The south-side foot overbridge connecting platforms 2-3 with 4 at Mumbai’s Marine Lines railway station is being dismantled, the Western Railway said Monday, adding that a new foot overbridge would be built at the same location.

According to Western Railway’s chief public relations officer, the Marine Lines south foot overbridge has completed its codal life (normal average life). In view of the dismantling and rebuilding work, it will remain closed from February 15 to November 15, the officer said. (Read More)

11:15 (IST)14 Feb 2023
India’s first electric AC double-decker bus inaugurated in Mumbai, services to begin soon

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) inaugurated the country’s first electric air-conditioned (AC) double-decker bus on Monday. Commuters, however, may have to wait a few more days before they can avail of its services.

According to BEST, the regional transport agency in Mumbai is yet to finish the registration process for the electric bus and it may take two to three days for the new vehicle to commence commercial operations.

Once all clearances are obtained, the bus will ply between Kurla bus depot and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The tickets will be priced as before — a minimum fare of Rs 6 will be charged for a distance of 5 km. (Read More)

11:13 (IST)14 Feb 2023
IIT Bombay suicide: Condolence meeting held; committee formed to investigate incident

A day after a student at IIT Bombay died by suicide, the institute held a condolence meeting near the main administrative building of the campus Monday. Several students, faculty members, and representatives of the administration attended the meeting held in memory of Darshan Solanki, who was a first-year B Tech student of the Chemical Engineering department.

“Today the Institute held a condolence meeting; and observed two minutes of silence in memory of the departed soul. While we cannot change what has already happened, we will further increase our efforts to prevent such events in future,” the institute said in a statement issued soon after the condolence meeting. It added that a committee has been constituted to investigate the incident. (Read More)

11:11 (IST)14 Feb 2023
Engineer from Hyderabad arrested for claiming ‘bomb planted at Google office’

The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a 48-year-old engineer from Hyderabad for allegedly making a call to the Bandra Kurla Complex-based Google India Private Limited office and threatening that a bomb was planted at their office in Pune.

The office received a call between 7.54 pm and 8.15 pm on Sunday, following which the employees alerted the Mumbai Police, who registered a case at the BKC police station, said police.

“An FIR was registered and an investigation was launched. We started analysing data from the call record, and identified the caller as Shivanand Venkat Ramayya Paniyam Babu. We traced him to Chandnagar in Telangana’s Hyderabad,” said an officer. (Read More)

11:11 (IST)14 Feb 2023
Maharashtra has huge potential to become $1 trillion economy by 2027: Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that a concrete roadmap to make Maharashtra a trillion-dollar economy with impetus on the holistic growth across the core sectors was deliberated at the state economic advisory council meeting.

The first meeting of the Maharashtra State Economic Advisory Council was chaired by Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran. The meeting focused on how to make Maharashtra one of the biggest contributors in turning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of having a five-trillion dollar economy into reality. (Read More)

YouTube to WhatsApp, how trans aspirants train for cop recruitment

WHEN COACHES in Beed claimed that training Yogeshwari Phad and Nandini Panchal for the Maharashtra police recruitment physical test “would negatively impact the men and women they were coaching”, Yogeshwari made social media her guru, while Nandini started training on her own.

Despite the Maharashtra government opening police recruitment applications for third-gender candidates after a December 2022 Bombay High Court order, trans aspirants continue to face such obstacles with determination, a bit of ingenuity and some kindness.

From training under the aegis of YouTube videos and running at the crack of dawn to escape prying eyes to helping each other through a WhatsApp group, over a dozen indefatigable trans persons are busy preparing for the upcoming exam. Seventy-three trans persons from across the state have applied for police jobs.

Ramesh Bais replaces Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Maharashtra Governor

Ramesh Bais was appointed the new Governor of Maharashtra after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday morning.

Who is Ramesh Bais?

Bais was earlier the Governor of Jharkhand. He started his political journey as a councillor in the Raipur Municipal Corporation in 1980 and went on to win the Raipur Lok Sabha constituency seven times for the BJP, earning a reputation as a giantkiller, apart from holding several important posts in the party, before he was picked for the gubernatorial job in Tripura in 2019.

Among the leaders he had defeated during his political journey as a legislator include Congress bigwig V C Shukla, and current Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. In Bais’s first poll loss in Raipur after 1989, Shukla had defeated him in 1991 by a meagre 900 votes. However, Bais had challenged the verdict before the High Court — and won.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 11:05 IST
