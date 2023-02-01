Mumbai News Live Updates: 40,000 Mathadi workers to go on strike today; fruit and vegetable supply may be hit

Mumbai News Live Updates: Nearly 40,000 Mathadi or headload workers in Maharashtra will go on a strike on Wednesday in protest against the government following a call by their leader Narendra Patil. Considered to be close to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Patil has called for a strike at all Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Nashik, Satara, Kolhapur, Raigad, Pune and Thane on February 1. With APMC markets across the state likely to shut down, the supply chain of vegetables and fruits could be disrupted on Wednesday.

Community health workers posted at the primary health centres in rural areas of Maharashtra will go on a one-day strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Wednesday. The health workers, who are currently working on a contract, are demanding a permanent government job, a reduction in workload, allotment of wages on time and insurance by the state government. The one-day strike will affect the basic check-up of patients for cold, cough, fever and routine maternal visits that are scheduled for Wednesday, a government doctor said.

The Mumbai Metro One Line running from Versova to Ghatkopar via Andheri will carry out 18 trips more per day from February 1, said the operator led by Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra) on Tuesday. With this, daily trips on weekdays will increase to 398, from 380. The operator stated it will also improve train frequency during peak hours to 3 minutes 40 seconds from the previous nearly 4 minutes. During non-peak hours, services will remain available at a frequency of 5-8 minutes. Meanwhile, Mumbai is likely to experience chilly weather over the next three days, as night and day temperatures are expected to drop by 2-3 degree Celsius.