Mumbai News Live Updates: 40,000 Mathadi workers to go on strike today; fruit and vegetable supply may be hit

Community health workers posted at the primary health centres in rural areas of Maharashtra will go on a one-day strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Wednesday. The health workers, who are currently working on a contract, are demanding a permanent government job, a reduction in workload, allotment of wages on time and insurance by the state government. The one-day strike will affect the basic check-up of patients for cold, cough, fever and routine maternal visits that are scheduled for Wednesday, a government doctor said.
The Mumbai Metro One Line running from Versova to Ghatkopar via Andheri will carry out 18 trips more per day from February 1, said the operator led by Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra) on Tuesday. With this, daily trips on weekdays will increase to 398, from 380. The operator stated it will also improve train frequency during peak hours to 3 minutes 40 seconds from the previous nearly 4 minutes. During non-peak hours, services will remain available at a frequency of 5-8 minutes. Meanwhile, Mumbai is likely to experience chilly weather over the next three days, as night and day temperatures are expected to drop by 2-3 degree Celsius.
Hitting out at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday said he will expose "one more scam of the BMC" later in the day.
Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, "COVID ki KAMAI" Exposing One more scam of BMC today. 2.30 pm today, I will be meeting Labour Minister Suresh Khade at Mantralaya Mumbai to submit a detailed complaint." Last month also Somaiya alleged corruption in procuring Remdisivir injections during the Covid-19 pandemic.
But, the Maharashtra Lokayukta has exculpated the BMC of any "irregularity" or "non-transparency" in a complaint filed by the BJP leader.
The Lokayukta order stated, "It has not been established and proved by the complainant that there was any corruption in the purchase of injection Remdesivir by the respondents. It is also not proved that there was irregularity and non-transparency in the purchase of this injection by them." (ANI)
MAHARASHTRA CHIEF Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday requested the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) to delay its new examination pattern to 2025, finally surrendering to the months of protests by the students preparing for the exam.
“Applying the new pattern from this year would be unfair to the students preparing for the exam for the last few years. So, the students have requested to postpone the new pattern to 2025,” said Shinde. (Read More)
The Maharashtra government has decided to extend the post-matric scholarship scheme for students from socially and economically backward classes, studying in deemed universities which were out of the purview until now.
A total of 14,232 students studying different courses in 21 deemed universities of the state will benefit from this, and an estimated Rs 118 crore will be spent for the same. Maharashtra currently gives benefits of the scheme to students from socially and economically backward classes studying in private unaided institutions, and has been in the process of modifying the same to include deemed university beneficiaries. The Cabinet meeting was held on Tuesday to finalise this decision. (Read More)
Leader of Opposition and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that he would demand a special law in the legislature against individuals making derogatory comments on idols of Maharashtra and personalities of higher stature. He was referring to the recent comment made by a self-acclaimed godman, Dhirendra Shastri, on Saint Tukaram.
“I was extremely disturbed when I heard the senseless statement made by Dhirendra Shastri. Saint Tukaram is revered by lakhs of Warkaris across the world. I condemn his statement on behalf of the people of Maharashtra. Such statements lead to protests and disturb the law and order situation. We will demand a special law against individuals who make such statements,” he said during a press conference, adding that such ‘statements are being made purposely so that people discuss such things, and important issues such as inflation or unemployment go without any notice’. (Read More)
Nearly 40,000 Mathadi or headload workers in Maharashtra will go on a strike on Wednesday in protest against the government following a call by their leader Narendra Patil. Considered to be close to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Patil has called for a strike at all Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Nashik, Satara, Kolhapur, Raigad, Pune and Thane on February 1.
With APMC markets across the state likely to shut down, the supply chain of vegetables and fruits could be disrupted on Wednesday.
“It has been said repeatedly that the (Eknath) Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state is the government of the common people. Like the people, the leaders also have expectations from the government but we have been disappointed,” Patil said. “Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis and Labour Minister Suresh Khade have not given time to meet to solve any problems despite meeting and giving statements. It looks like the Shinde-Fadnavis government is not sensitive to the issue of Mathadis and hence there will be a statewide strike of Mathadi workers on February 1,” Patil added. (Read More)