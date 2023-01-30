scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Mumbai News Live Updates: Water cut in 12 Mumbai wards on Jan 30-31; ridership on suburban local trains reduces after opening of Metro Lines 2A & 7

Mumbai News Live Updates: These 12 wards will also continue to face low-pressure water supply from January 29 to February 4, as two other civic wards will witness a 25 per cent water supply cut.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | January 30, 2023 10:38 IST
No water will be supplied in Dharavi from 4 pm to 9 pm, both on January 30 and 31. (Representational/File)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Water supply across 12 wards under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction will be stopped for 12 hours — between 10 am and 10 pm — on January 30 and 31 for maintenance work, an official release issued by the BMC-run Public Relations Office said. These 12 wards will also continue to face low-pressure water supply from January 29 to February 4, as two other civic wards will witness a 25 per cent water supply cut. Water supply will be cut in wards: G North, S West, N West, L West, K East, K West, P South, P North, R South, R Central, R North, H East, H West. Also, no water will be supplied in Dharavi from 4 pm to 9 pm, both on January 30 and 31.

After over 30 rallies across Maharashtra, the Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of Hindu organisations, held the Mumbai chapter of the Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha on Sunday morning, amid calls for laws against religious conversions and alleged ‘love jihad’, and a boycott of goods from shops owned by members of the minority community. BJP MLA Shelar, who was present at the rally, said, “When Hindu women are torn to pieces, the Hindu family and all of us bear this with sadness. These protesters have come out to express this sadness. Everyone must keep their politics aside and join this rally…”

Meanwhile, ridership on Mumbai’s suburban local trains on the Western Line is gradually falling after the opening of Metro Lines 2A and 7. Ridership at Andheri and Dahisar stations has dropped compared to the week before the new Metro lines were inaugurated. Wester Railway officials, however, said it is too early to comment on the impact of the new Metro lines on railway ridership as commuters will travel on the Metro, assess their travel needs and eventually choose what suits their daily commute best.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: Over 200 students watch BBC documentary on personal devices on TISS campus; Maharashtra govt orders crackdown against schools evading RTE admissions

Mumbai Art Street: This mural honouring Savitribai Phule, Fatima Shaikh is a reminder of Hindu-Muslim unity

On January 24, on National Girl Child Day, a mural of Fatima Shaikh and Savitribai Phule was inaugurated in Govandi by Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar. Also in attendance were MLA Abu Asim Azmi and MLA Rais Shaikh.

An ode to the legacy of the foremost pioneers of education in India, the mural is dedicated to the ideals and beliefs of Phule and Shaikh who helped many break free from the shackles of patriarchy and caste barriers. Their eminence in female empowerment and education is now well known among the masses.

Born on January 3, 1831, she was married off at the age of 10. She joined the Teacher’s Training Institute in Pune and eventually went on to open a school for girls in Bhidewada, Pune in 1848.

Over 10 lakh commuters travel on Metro 2A, 7 since launch of project’s Phase 2 last week

More than 10 lakh commuters have availed the services of Mumbai Metro’s lines 2A and 7 since the inauguration of the Phase 2 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19 and the commencement of commercial operations from the next day, showed figures. The total ridership on these lines has crossed the 10 lakh-mark, said officials on Saturday.

The two lines — a total of 35 km — are now fully operational and connected with Metro Line 1 (Versova and Ghatkopar via Andheri), creating the first Metro network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Millions of Mumbai residents are also being benefited because of its connectivity with the railway line through Metro 1. According to officials, the total ridership of Metro lines 2A and 7 — both the phases — stands at 1,00,03,270. The first phase — a 20-km stretch between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi — was commissioned on April 2, 2022. The two lines have 22 trains and 245 Metro services that run on a daily basis, since January 20.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 10:38 IST
