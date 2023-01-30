Mumbai News Live Updates: Water cut in 12 Mumbai wards on Jan 30-31; ridership on suburban local trains reduces after opening of Metro Lines 2A & 7

Mumbai News Live Updates: Water supply across 12 wards under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction will be stopped for 12 hours — between 10 am and 10 pm — on January 30 and 31 for maintenance work, an official release issued by the BMC-run Public Relations Office said. These 12 wards will also continue to face low-pressure water supply from January 29 to February 4, as two other civic wards will witness a 25 per cent water supply cut. Water supply will be cut in wards: G North, S West, N West, L West, K East, K West, P South, P North, R South, R Central, R North, H East, H West. Also, no water will be supplied in Dharavi from 4 pm to 9 pm, both on January 30 and 31.

After over 30 rallies across Maharashtra, the Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of Hindu organisations, held the Mumbai chapter of the Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha on Sunday morning, amid calls for laws against religious conversions and alleged ‘love jihad’, and a boycott of goods from shops owned by members of the minority community. BJP MLA Shelar, who was present at the rally, said, “When Hindu women are torn to pieces, the Hindu family and all of us bear this with sadness. These protesters have come out to express this sadness. Everyone must keep their politics aside and join this rally…”

Meanwhile, ridership on Mumbai’s suburban local trains on the Western Line is gradually falling after the opening of Metro Lines 2A and 7. Ridership at Andheri and Dahisar stations has dropped compared to the week before the new Metro lines were inaugurated. Wester Railway officials, however, said it is too early to comment on the impact of the new Metro lines on railway ridership as commuters will travel on the Metro, assess their travel needs and eventually choose what suits their daily commute best.