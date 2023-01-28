Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai BJP president urges police action against TISS students planning to screen BBC documentary on PM Modi

Mumbai News Live Updates: BJP’s Mumbai President Ashish Shelar on Saturday urged the Maharashtra government to take police action against TISS students, who are allegedly planning to show the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the campus. “The police should act or else we will have to step in. It is a bogus documentary. And those determined to show this documentary in public are escalating tensions. It will lead to a law and order problem. TISS should stop this immediately,” said Shelar. Last week, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) directed YouTube and Twitter to take down links sharing the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question.’
In other news, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation work of the basket bridge along the Panchaganga river and a bridge connecting the entrance of Kolhapur city via a flyover on January 28.
Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh is likely to replace Bhagat Singh Koshyari as the Maharashtra Governor days after the latter conveyed his desire to step down from the position to PM Modi. Koshyari’s tenure in the state since his appointment in September 2019 has been marred by controversies, leading to protests from the Opposition and demands for his ouster.