Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai BJP president urges police action against TISS students planning to screen BBC documentary on PM Modi

Adding 10 acres to the open green space of Mumbai city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to expand the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Vanaspati Udyan and Zoo, popularly known as the Byculla zoo.

The zoo is spread across about 53 acres, and the BMC will add another 10 acres—seven acres of the newly acquired pocket of the Mafatlal Compound and the rest in the Poddar area.

Exotic zone’

The expansion plan proposes to create a special “exotic zone” to serve as a safe haven for exotic animals such as giraffes, zebras, jaguars, white lions, wallabies and chimpanzees.

The expansion is part of phase III of the zoo revamp project initiated in 2015. As part of the first phase, Humboldt penguins were added to the zoo in 2017. Phase II, launched in 2017, saw the construction of 17 animal exhibits as well as an aviary, which today houses over 100 bird species. Ninety per cent of the work on phase II is complete, according to a senior zoo official.

