Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai BJP president urges police action against TISS students planning to screen BBC documentary on PM Modi

Mumbai News Live Updates: The BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was banned using emergency powers under the IT Rules (2021). The Central government called the film a “propaganda piece that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset”.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | January 28, 2023 12:09 IST
Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar. (File)

Mumbai News Live Updates:  BJP’s Mumbai President Ashish Shelar on Saturday urged the Maharashtra government to take police action against TISS students, who are allegedly planning to show the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the campus. “The police should act or else we will have to step in. It is a bogus documentary. And those determined to show this documentary in public are escalating tensions. It will lead to a law and order problem. TISS should stop this immediately,” said Shelar. Last week, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) directed YouTube and Twitter to take down links sharing the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question.’

In other news, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation work of the basket bridge along the Panchaganga river and a bridge connecting the entrance of Kolhapur city via a flyover on January 28.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh is likely to replace Bhagat Singh Koshyari as the Maharashtra Governor days after the latter conveyed his desire to step down from the position to PM Modi. Koshyari’s tenure in the state since his appointment in September 2019 has been marred by controversies, leading to protests from the Opposition and demands for his ouster.

Mumbai News Live Updates: TISS asks students to not screen BBC documentary, could jeopardise peace on campus; 152 complaints before Maharashtra interfaith marriage committee, says Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Changing City: Revamping Byculla zoo to create a special ‘exotic zone’

Adding 10 acres to the open green space of Mumbai city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to expand the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Vanaspati Udyan and Zoo, popularly known as the Byculla zoo.

The zoo is spread across about 53 acres, and the BMC will add another 10 acres—seven acres of the newly acquired pocket of the Mafatlal Compound and the rest in the Poddar area.

Exotic zone’

The expansion plan proposes to create a special “exotic zone” to serve as a safe haven for exotic animals such as giraffes, zebras, jaguars, white lions, wallabies and chimpanzees.

The expansion is part of phase III of the zoo revamp project initiated in 2015. As part of the first phase, Humboldt penguins were added to the zoo in 2017. Phase II, launched in 2017, saw the construction of 17 animal exhibits as well as an aviary, which today houses over 100 bird species. Ninety per cent of the work on phase II is complete, according to a senior zoo official.

Uddhav Thackeray visits Anand Ashram Anand Dighe

Uddhav Thackeray slams ‘betrayal’ on Shinde turf: Sainiks know who sold out

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the latter’s home turf for the “betrayal” he inflicted on the Sena, as well as Maharashtra, and asserted that the whole country knows they “sold out”, and for how much.

In his first visit to Thane since the Shiv Sena split last year, the former Maharashtra CM also paid tribute at the memorial of Anand Dighe, the late popular Sena leader who was considered Shinde’s mentor.

Thane was a stronghold of the united Sena for years, but with most supporters leaving with Shinde, this is seen as a move by Thackeray to rebuild the party in the district.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 12:09 IST
