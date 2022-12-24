Mumbai News Live Updates: 2 per cent international travellers to be tested at Mumbai airport from today

The project

Chheda Nagar is a major junction on Eastern Express Highway (EEH) at Ghatkopar where the Mankhurd Ghatkopar link road meets the EEH. After the completion of Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Eastern Freeway, traffic on both these roads meets at Chheda Nagar junction. The integration of all these roads at the junction causes heavy traffic jams. To resolve this traffic issue, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) took up the project to decongest the Chheda Nagar junction by constructing three flyovers and one vehicular subway. Of three flyovers, one is already in service.

Significance:

Currently, bottlenecks are seen at Chheda Nagar junction severely hampering the travel time between south Mumbai and Mankhurd. Also, during peak hours, the traffic moves at a snail’s pace. Nearly 2.5 lakh vehicles pass through this junction every day. To resolve the traffic issue, the MMRDA took up this project. In March 2022, one of the flyovers, SCLR to Chheda Nagar, was opened to traffic while the work of the other two flyovers and one underpass is still under construction.

