Saturday, Dec 24, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: 2 per cent international travellers to be tested at Mumbai airport from today

Mumbai News Live Updates: The RT-PCR testing facility for international arriving passengers at CSMIA is located in the international arrival concourse after the health screening counters.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: December 24, 2022 10:20:50 am
The testing facility will be available around the clock, free of cost for passengers who have been randomly selected by the airlines. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai News Live Updates: In the wake of the current COVID-19 situation and cases been identified in international countries, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) of Mumbai as a preventive measure and to curb spread of Covid-19 will carry out random post-arrival testing of international passengers starting from today (December 24th), as per the official statement issued by the CSMIA Management. Decision of testing the international travellers has come following the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Two percent of all International passengers arriving at CSMIA shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport. As per the CSMIA, these travellers will be identified by their respective airlines and guided by the airline staff to a dedicated area at the Terminal for their RT-PCR tests.

Meanwhile, the BMC on Friday said it would focus on rigorously implementing the vaccination drive amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in some countries. The civic body said its two hospitals, namely Seven Hills (1,700 beds) and Kasturba (35 beds), and four state government-run facilities, comprising Cama Hospital (100 beds), St. George Hospital (70 beds), Tata Hospital (16 beds) and Jagjivan Ram Hospital (12 beds), were treating Covid-19 patients in the metropolis.

In other news, Leader of Opposition of the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar held a meeting of MLAs outside the Vidhan Sabha Friday as the legislators continued their protest against the suspension of NCP leader Jayant Patil. He was suspended after he asked Speaker Rahul Narvekar “to not behave like a shameless person”. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil presented a resolution recommending Patil’s suspension. Narvekar put the resolution to vote and it was accepted by the majority.

 

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: Covishield and Corbevax stock over, BMC has only 6,000 Covaxin doses left; 70% work on Phase 1 of Metro Line 5 complete, says MMRDA; Follow this space to get the latest updates from your city        

10:11 (IST)24 Dec 2022
BJP MLA from Man in Satara district Jay Kumar Gore seriously injured in an accident

BJP MLA from Man in Satara district Jay Kumar Gore seriously injured after his vehicle fell off a bridge in Phaltan early morning today. He has been admitted to Pune's Ruby Hospital.

10:09 (IST)24 Dec 2022
Covishield and Corbevax stock over, BMC has only 6,000 Covaxin doses

The BMC on Friday said that while it has no stock of Covishield and Corbevax vaccines with it, it has only 6,000 doses of Covaxin available. The development was confirmed by Dr Sanjeev Kumar, additional municipal commissioner, in charge BMC’s public health department. “We have already approached the state government and the stock of Covaxin will be replenished soon. Along with this, we will also acquire additional stocks of Covaxin and Corbevax as per requirement,” he said.

“Since the Centre had allowed mixed booster doses, people have been taking mixed doses… but for the last few months, therehad only been a few takers for boosters,” he added. (Read More)

10:07 (IST)24 Dec 2022
Welcome to today's Mumbai Live Blog

Hello Readers, Welcome to today's Mumbai Live Blog! Follow this space to get all the latest updates from your city.

     

Changing City: Flyovers, underpass to ensure signal-free Chheda Nagar junction on Eastern Express Highway

The project

Chheda Nagar is a major junction on Eastern Express Highway (EEH) at Ghatkopar where the Mankhurd Ghatkopar link road meets the EEH. After the completion of Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Eastern Freeway, traffic on both these roads meets at Chheda Nagar junction. The integration of all these roads at the junction causes heavy traffic jams. To resolve this traffic issue, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) took up the project to decongest the Chheda Nagar junction by constructing three flyovers and one vehicular subway. Of three flyovers, one is already in service.

Significance:

Currently, bottlenecks are seen at Chheda Nagar junction severely hampering the travel time between south Mumbai and Mankhurd. Also, during peak hours, the traffic moves at a snail’s pace. Nearly 2.5 lakh vehicles pass through this junction every day. To resolve the traffic issue, the MMRDA took up this project. In March 2022, one of the flyovers, SCLR to Chheda Nagar, was opened to traffic while the work of the other two flyovers and one underpass is still under construction.

Mumbai: Amid Covid surge concern, city schools bring back safety protocol

With a surge in Covid-19 cases abroad, many schools in Mumbai have brought back precautionary measures such as use of face masks, hand-washing and sanitisation of premises, among others.

Amid various rumors doing rounds on social media, the schools are also facing frantic calls from worried parents.

However, the Christmas break has come as a breather to the schools, as they get some time to put in place precautionary measures in their premises.

‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed him at a Goa restaurant

“You’re Charles”

“Are you crazy? Who Charles?”

“I know it is you Charles, I had arrested you in 1971 as well.”

A conversation between retired police officer Madhukar Zende and Charles Sobhraj, the notorious serial killer and French citizen, at a Goa restaurant in 1986 has played out in his mind several times over the years. Zende, 84, was reminded of it again after the Supreme Court of Nepal Wednesday ordered Sobhraj’s release within 15 days and deportation back to France on “humanitarian grounds”.

 

 

 

 

