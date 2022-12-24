Mumbai News Live Updates: 2 per cent international travellers to be tested at Mumbai airport from today

Mumbai News Live Updates: In the wake of the current COVID-19 situation and cases been identified in international countries, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) of Mumbai as a preventive measure and to curb spread of Covid-19 will carry out random post-arrival testing of international passengers starting from today (December 24th), as per the official statement issued by the CSMIA Management. Decision of testing the international travellers has come following the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Two percent of all International passengers arriving at CSMIA shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport. As per the CSMIA, these travellers will be identified by their respective airlines and guided by the airline staff to a dedicated area at the Terminal for their RT-PCR tests.
Meanwhile, the BMC on Friday said it would focus on rigorously implementing the vaccination drive amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in some countries. The civic body said its two hospitals, namely Seven Hills (1,700 beds) and Kasturba (35 beds), and four state government-run facilities, comprising Cama Hospital (100 beds), St. George Hospital (70 beds), Tata Hospital (16 beds) and Jagjivan Ram Hospital (12 beds), were treating Covid-19 patients in the metropolis.
In other news, Leader of Opposition of the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar held a meeting of MLAs outside the Vidhan Sabha Friday as the legislators continued their protest against the suspension of NCP leader Jayant Patil. He was suspended after he asked Speaker Rahul Narvekar “to not behave like a shameless person”. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil presented a resolution recommending Patil’s suspension. Narvekar put the resolution to vote and it was accepted by the majority.
BJP MLA from Man in Satara district Jay Kumar Gore seriously injured after his vehicle fell off a bridge in Phaltan early morning today. He has been admitted to Pune's Ruby Hospital.
The BMC on Friday said that while it has no stock of Covishield and Corbevax vaccines with it, it has only 6,000 doses of Covaxin available. The development was confirmed by Dr Sanjeev Kumar, additional municipal commissioner, in charge BMC’s public health department. “We have already approached the state government and the stock of Covaxin will be replenished soon. Along with this, we will also acquire additional stocks of Covaxin and Corbevax as per requirement,” he said.
“Since the Centre had allowed mixed booster doses, people have been taking mixed doses… but for the last few months, therehad only been a few takers for boosters,” he added. (Read More)
