Mumbai News Live Updates: On border row, Amit Shah says Maharashtra, Karnataka to not make any claims till SC order

Mumbai News Live Updates: Days after violence at Belagavi and Pune over inter-state border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the two states will not make any claim until the Supreme Court decides the issue.
He has asked the chief ministers of the two states to form a six-member team comprising three ministers from each side to address all boundary issues.
In other news, explaining the need for Maharashtra government’s committee to study intercaste and interfaith marriages, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who will be heading the panel, said, “With the Shraddha Walkar murder episode, we have very clearly seen what happens in such cases. In her case, it was an intercommunity marriage and she left home without the wishes of her family. She was disconnected from her family and the boy she was with realised this, realised that she has no support… This should not happen. There is a need to find a mechanism to protect (women facing such experiences).”
A 46-year-old man, who was arrested from Bihar late Tuesday for allegedly giving death threats to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, was “agitated” because the latter did not intervene after his wife eloped with an NCP worker in Pune, said police on Wednesday.
The accused — Narayan Soni — was brought to Mumbai on Wednesday, produced before a court, and sent to a two-day police custody.
On Tuesday, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (using obscene words) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) at the Gamdevi police station after a telephone operator from Silver Oak — Krishna Velankar — alleged that “an unidentified person had called and threatened to kill Pawar using a countrymade pistol”. Read more
Days after violence at Belagavi and Pune over inter-state border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked the chief ministers of the two states to form a six-member team comprising three ministers from each side to address all boundary issues.
At a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai, Shah said the two states will not make any claim until the Supreme Court decides the issue. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra were also present at the meeting.
“Until the Supreme Court gives a decision on the matter, none of the two states will make any claim. Three ministers from each side will meet and discuss the issue in detail. The ministers will also resolve other issues pending between the two sides,” Shah said, adding that both chief ministers agreed that the issue can be settled only through constitutional means and not on the road. Read more