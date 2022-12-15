Mumbai News Live Updates: On border row, Amit Shah says Maharashtra, Karnataka to not make any claims till SC order

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar addresses party workers during his 82nd birthday celebrations, in Mumbai, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 (PTI)

A 46-year-old man, who was arrested from Bihar late Tuesday for allegedly giving death threats to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, was “agitated” because the latter did not intervene after his wife eloped with an NCP worker in Pune, said police on Wednesday.

The accused — Narayan Soni — was brought to Mumbai on Wednesday, produced before a court, and sent to a two-day police custody.

On Tuesday, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (using obscene words) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) at the Gamdevi police station after a telephone operator from Silver Oak — Krishna Velankar — alleged that “an unidentified person had called and threatened to kill Pawar using a countrymade pistol”.

A temporary employee with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)’s Pune office trusted with sensitive personal data of mobile users across the country has been arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch (Unit VI) for allegedly selling it for as much as Rs 50000.

The accused, identified as Sujit Nangre, 27, allegedly provided data of mobile service providers to one Sandeep Palande, a senior employee of Airtel. This data eventually made its way to loan collection agencies who used it to call up people and threaten them to return the money.

The lid on the scam was blown with the arrest of two brothers Rahul, 28, and Nikhil Eligati, 25, in the last week of November. The brother had created websites that provided private data of those living in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi. This data included a person’s Aadhaar card number, address, date of birth, and mobile numbers of relatives. It was sold mainly to loan recovery agents at a monthly subscription of Rs 2000, a half-year subscription of Rs 12000 or an annual subscription of Rs 24000.

