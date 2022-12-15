scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022
Live now

Mumbai News Live Updates: On border row, Amit Shah says Maharashtra, Karnataka to not make any claims till SC order

Mumbai News Live Updates: Amit Shah has asked the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka to form a six-member team comprising three ministers from each side to address all boundary issues.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: December 15, 2022 9:10:45 am
Left to right: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Mumbai News Live Updates: Days after violence at Belagavi and Pune over inter-state border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the two states will not make any claim until the Supreme Court decides the issue.

He has asked the chief ministers of the two states to form a six-member team comprising three ministers from each side to address all boundary issues.

In other news, explaining the need for Maharashtra government’s committee to study intercaste and interfaith marriages, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who will be heading the panel, said, “With the Shraddha Walkar murder episode, we have very clearly seen what happens in such cases. In her case, it was an intercommunity marriage and she left home without the wishes of her family. She was disconnected from her family and the boy she was with realised this, realised that she has no support… This should not happen. There is a need to find a mechanism to protect (women facing such experiences).”

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: Amit Shah asks CMs Shinde, Bommai to form ministerial team over border row; BMC & fisherfolk reach deal over coastal road project; Follow latest updates

09:10 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Death threats to NCP chief: His wife eloped with party worker, was agitated as Sharad Pawar didn’t take action, say police

A 46-year-old man, who was arrested from Bihar late Tuesday for allegedly giving death threats to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, was “agitated” because the latter did not intervene after his wife eloped with an NCP worker in Pune, said police on Wednesday. 

The accused — Narayan Soni — was brought to Mumbai on Wednesday, produced before a court, and sent to a two-day police custody. 

On Tuesday, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (using obscene words) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) at the Gamdevi police station after a telephone operator from Silver Oak — Krishna Velankar — alleged that “an unidentified person had called and threatened to kill Pawar using a countrymade pistol”. Read more

09:10 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Amit Shah asks CMs Shinde, Bommai to form ministerial team to address Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue

Days after violence at Belagavi and Pune over inter-state border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked the chief ministers of the two states to form a six-member team comprising three ministers from each side to address all boundary issues. 

At a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai, Shah said the two states will not make any claim until the Supreme Court decides the issue. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra were also present at the meeting. 

“Until the Supreme Court gives a decision on the matter, none of the two states will make any claim. Three ministers from each side will meet and discuss the issue in detail. The ministers will also resolve other issues pending between the two sides,” Shah said, adding that both chief ministers agreed that the issue can be settled only through constitutional means and not on the road. Read more

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar addresses party workers during his 82nd birthday celebrations, in Mumbai, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 (PTI)

Death threats to NCP chief: His wife eloped with party worker, was agitated as Sharad Pawar didn’t take action, say police

A 46-year-old man, who was arrested from Bihar late Tuesday for allegedly giving death threats to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, was “agitated” because the latter did not intervene after his wife eloped with an NCP worker in Pune, said police on Wednesday.

The accused — Narayan Soni — was brought to Mumbai on Wednesday, produced before a court, and sent to a two-day police custody.

On Tuesday, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (using obscene words) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) at the Gamdevi police station after a telephone operator from Silver Oak — Krishna Velankar — alleged that “an unidentified person had called and threatened to kill Pawar using a countrymade pistol”.

Temporary DoT Pune employee arrested for selling sensitive private data of citizens

A temporary employee with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)’s Pune office trusted with sensitive personal data of mobile users across the country has been arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch (Unit VI) for allegedly selling it for as much as Rs 50000.

The accused, identified as Sujit Nangre, 27, allegedly provided data of mobile service providers to one Sandeep Palande, a senior employee of Airtel. This data eventually made its way to loan collection agencies who used it to call up people and threaten them to return the money.

The lid on the scam was blown with the arrest of two brothers Rahul, 28, and Nikhil Eligati, 25, in the last week of November. The brother had created websites that provided private data of those living in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi. This data included a person’s Aadhaar card number, address, date of birth, and mobile numbers of relatives. It was sold mainly to loan recovery agents at a monthly subscription of Rs 2000, a half-year subscription of Rs 12000 or an annual subscription of Rs 24000.

Also Read:

With over 1.5 lakh passengers, Mumbai airport recorded highest footfall of travellers on December 10

India’s G20 Presidency brings hope to hospitality industry

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 08:54:41 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close