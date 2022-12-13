Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai police announces traffic restrictions in view of G20 meetings today

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Mumbai police Tuesday announced traffic restrictions in order to facilitate smooth traffic flow while making arrangements for participants of the G20 summit during their stay in the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kalina, Santacruz (east). “Due to a pre-scheduled program of delegates of G-20 Summit to Mumbai on 13th December 2022, from 8.30 am till 10 am between Vakola, Kherwadi, BKC and from 5.30 pm till 11 pm between BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, Worli Sea Link, Haji Ali, Peddar Road, Bandstand, Marine Drive, Air India, Mantralaya, Regal Junction, Electric House and Gateway of India, traffic is likely to be slow,” the notice by Mumbai Police stated.

Two days after The Indian Express reported that Bolero vehicles procured using Nirbhaya funds were being used for security of legislators linked to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction, several of these vehicles were returned to police stations from where they were requisitioned. On Monday, a few of the Bolero vehicles — some called from outside the city — were parked at the garage of the Motor Transport (MT) unit of Mumbai Police. By Monday night, these vehicles were sent to local police stations. Vehicles were returned to Shivaji Nagar, Ghatkopar and Mulund stations.

The Maharashtra Police on Monday said they will be providing an online link to their website for third gender persons to apply for police recruitment for the unarmed police posts of constables and constable drivers in the state police force from Tuesday.