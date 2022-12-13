Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai police announces traffic restrictions in view of G20 meetings today

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Mumbai police Tuesday announced traffic restrictions in order to facilitate smooth traffic flow while making arrangements for participants of the G20 summit during their stay in the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kalina, Santacruz (east). “Due to a pre-scheduled program of delegates of G-20 Summit to Mumbai on 13th December 2022, from 8.30 am till 10 am between Vakola, Kherwadi, BKC and from 5.30 pm till 11 pm between BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, Worli Sea Link, Haji Ali, Peddar Road, Bandstand, Marine Drive, Air India, Mantralaya, Regal Junction, Electric House and Gateway of India, traffic is likely to be slow,” the notice by Mumbai Police stated.
Two days after The Indian Express reported that Bolero vehicles procured using Nirbhaya funds were being used for security of legislators linked to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction, several of these vehicles were returned to police stations from where they were requisitioned. On Monday, a few of the Bolero vehicles — some called from outside the city — were parked at the garage of the Motor Transport (MT) unit of Mumbai Police. By Monday night, these vehicles were sent to local police stations. Vehicles were returned to Shivaji Nagar, Ghatkopar and Mulund stations.
The Maharashtra Police on Monday said they will be providing an online link to their website for third gender persons to apply for police recruitment for the unarmed police posts of constables and constable drivers in the state police force from Tuesday.
A DAY ahead of the first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) during India’s G20 Presidency to be held in Mumbai, India Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday raised concerns over the city’s poor air quality index (AQI) and stressed upon the need to have long-term measures to improve it.
Over the past week, Mumbai had been recording AQI over 300. On Monday the city recorded an AQI of 225, which falls under the poor category.
Addressing a press conference before the first DWG meeting to be held in the city from December 13 -16, Kant said the poor air quality of Mumbai is on account of emissions from oil refineries and the issue has been discussed with the secretary of Union petroleum ministry. (Read More)
TWO CO-OPERATIVE sugar mills, each controlled by a Maharashtra minister and a BJP MLA, will get Rs 16.13 crore and Rs 17.93 crore respectively from the state’s cooperation department to increase their crushing capacity from 1250 MT per day to 2,500 MR per day.
Loknete Balasaheb Desai cooperative sugar mill at Patan in Satara district, controlled by Excise Minister and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde loyalist Shambhuraj Desai, and Shetkari cooperative sugar mill from Ausa in Latur district, which presently is controlled by BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, are two beneficiaries for which the state government will collectively provide share capital worth Rs 34.06 crore. The Latur mill is presently 0non-functional and according to Pawar, the government share capital will be made available for capacity increase once the mill starts running. The government order in this regard was issued on December 9. (Read More)
FOLLOWING THE subsequent poor air quality days in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a set of guidelines to mitigate dust pollution level in air ahead of the G-20 Summit to be held on December 13-16.
The guidelines issued to all the assistant municipal commissioners of 24 municipal wards has called for halting all construction and waste disposal works for the next 10 days. Instructions has been issued to all the ward officers to clean dust from the roads regularly on a war-footing.
Besides this, in several areas across Mumbai where the ir-Quality Index (AQI) readings are persistently stayed in the ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ category, the civic officials have been instructed to spray water at the traffic junctions and on the roads that record heavy traffic movement. (Read More)
