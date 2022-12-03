Mumbai News Live Updates: 800 office-bearers to attend NCP meet to finalise farmers’ march

Mumbai News Live Updates today: Opposition NCP has called over 800 district-level office bearers of the party to Mumbai on December 6, to finalise the plan to hold ‘Shetkari Dindi’ (farmers’ march) to Nagpur during the winter session, which is set to begin from December 19. “A full-day programme will be held in Bandra on December 6 where the plan for organising the dindi will be finalised,” said a senior NCP leader. In the first session, a meeting of all NCP leaders will be held to discuss the mobilisation and route of the march.

Mumbai on Friday recorded 25 new measles infections and zero fatality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. The total of measles cases recorded in the city this year rose to 371. The death toll since January 1 remained unchanged at eight while there have been four suspected measles deaths which are yet to be confirmed. On the second day of the the BMC’s special Outbreak Response Immunisation drive, 109 measles vaccine doses were administered to children in the age group of six-nine months and 3,208 doses were administered to children in the age group of nine months to five years, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking will launch 50 new double-decker electric buses in a staggered way starting from January 14, 2023. These buses are most likely to start running from Makar Sankranti onwards. “We were supposed to introduce new double-decker electric buses in September, but it took time due to certification from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI),” Lokesh Chandra, General Manager of BEST. Chandra said that the first lot of 10 such buses will be introduced on January 14.