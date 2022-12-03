scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: 800 office-bearers to attend NCP meet to finalise farmers’ march

Mumbai News Live Today: In other news, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday directed the concerned officials to expedite the Mhaisal Lift Irrigation scheme for the Jat tehsil of Sangli district

New Delhi | Updated: December 3, 2022 10:12:53 am
Mumbai news live: In the first session, a meeting of all NCP leaders will be held to discuss the mobilisation and route of the march. (PTI)

Mumbai News Live Updates today: Opposition NCP has called over 800 district-level office bearers of the party to Mumbai on December 6, to finalise the plan to hold ‘Shetkari Dindi’ (farmers’ march) to Nagpur during the winter session, which is set to begin from December 19. “A full-day programme will be held in Bandra on December 6 where the plan for organising the dindi will be finalised,” said a senior NCP leader. In the first session, a meeting of all NCP leaders will be held to discuss the mobilisation and route of the march.

Mumbai on Friday recorded 25 new measles infections and zero fatality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. The total of measles cases recorded in the city this year rose to 371. The death toll since January 1 remained unchanged at eight while there have been four suspected measles deaths which are yet to be confirmed. On the second day of the the BMC’s special Outbreak Response Immunisation drive, 109 measles vaccine doses were administered to children in the age group of six-nine months and 3,208 doses were administered to children in the age group of nine months to five years, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking will launch 50 new double-decker electric buses in a staggered way starting from January 14, 2023. These buses are most likely to start running from Makar Sankranti onwards. “We were supposed to introduce new double-decker electric buses in September, but it took time due to certification from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI),” Lokesh Chandra, General Manager of BEST. Chandra said that the first lot of 10 such buses will be introduced on January 14.

 

 

Live Blog

Mumbai news live updates today: Capacity building programmes launched in six districts ; Bommai asks not to send ministers to Belagavi ; CBI seeks information on Nirav Modi's brother-in-law ; follow this space for all the latest updates from Mumbai

10:12 (IST)03 Dec 2022
Vande Bharat: Western Railway to spend Rs 264 crore to build fences along Mumbai-Ahmedabad route to stop animal hits

The Western Railway (WR) has said it would install fences along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route by May next year to stop animals from straying onto the tracks and getting run over by trains, a move coming in the backdrop of the prestigious Vande Bharat Express hitting cattle four times since its launch on September 30. (PTI)

09:25 (IST)03 Dec 2022
Measles outbreak in Mumbai highlights chinks in vaccination record-keeping process

The ongoing measles outbreak in Mumbai has outlined the problem of maintenance of vaccination records under the national immunisation programme. Tracing back the children years after inoculation turns into an uphill task in the absence of digital records, according to people in the know of the matter.

While local public representatives voice the need for a health card linked with a government identity card, vaccination data upkeep on the Centre’s portal suffers due to unavailability of internet and technological glitches. Read more on this

09:14 (IST)03 Dec 2022
Western Railway’s sixth line likely to open by 2023, services to increase by 20 per cent

The Western Railway (WR) is constructing a sixth track between Borivali and Mumbai Central in two phases. The first stretch of the Khar-Goregaon track is expected to open by March 2023; whereas the entire corridor is scheduled to open by 2025, WR General Manager Ashok Kumar Misra said on Friday. Know more about this 

08:53 (IST)03 Dec 2022
08:46 (IST)03 Dec 2022
Fake stamp paper scam: Court sends Telgi’s co-accused to 5 yrs in jail after he pleads guilty

The sessions court on Tuesday sentenced Shabbir Shaikh (51), an accused in the fake and counterfeit stamp paper “scam”, known as the Telgi scam, to five years of rigorous imprisonment, after he pleaded guilty. Shaikh, the second accused in the case after prime accused Abdul Karim Telgi, had been lodged in Yerawada jail in Pune since 2002 in another case.

While the stamp paper case against Telgi was abated after he died, the FIR against Shaikh was registered in 2010. The chargesheet was filed in 2014 and he was taken into custody in the case earlier this year. Telgi and Shaikh were alleged to have hatched a conspiracy and falsely prepared non-judicial stamp papers to pass them off as genuine.

The prosecution had demanded the maximum sentence for Shaikh, stating that he was convicted earlier in similar offences. Shaikh had told Additional Sessions Judge S U Hake that he has been in jail for the last 20 years and should be be let off with minimum punishment.

Woman poisons husband to death, arrested with lover

A 46-year-old woman, along with her lover, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing her husband, a textile businessman, in Mumbai. The police suspect that for two months, Kavita Shah mixed arsenic and thallium in the food of her husband Kamalkant, who eventually died of multiple organ failure on September 20. The police are also investigating the roles of Kavita and her lover Hitesh Jain (46) in the death of Kamalkant’s mother, who passed away a month ago due to similar health issues.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadyay said Kavita and Jain have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 328, 120 (B) (conspiracy) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police said Kavita and Kamalkant got married in 2000 and have two children. In her complaint to the police, Kamalkant’s sister Kavita Lalwani has alleged that the couple did not share a cordial relationship and often fought.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 08:33:28 am
