Mumbai News Live Updates: RBI to launch pilot of digital rupee in city; AQI dips to ‘moderate’ level

Mumbai News Live Updates, 1 December 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to launch the first phase of its much-awaited Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), a sort of official cryptocurrency, for retail users in Mumbai on Thursday. The pilot will initially cover the four cities of Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar, where customers and merchants will be able to use the digital rupee (e₹-R), or e-rupee. Four banks will be involved in the controlled launch of the digital currency in these four cities: State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and IDFC First Bank.

Meanwhile, days after recording Good Air Quality, Mumbai’s overall AQI again fell down to the Moderate category on Thursday morning. The city’s AQI readings in SAFAR app shows 183, which is levelled as Moderate. Experts have said that the low Air speed and humidity in Mumbai is the primary reason why AQI is poor and the Air Quality will oscillate between Moderate and Poor category till January end.

After Mumbai and surrounding areas, Aurangabad, Buldhana and Pune are also reporting cases of measles, said officials. With this, the state health department is anticipating a surge in cases till March next year. Across the state, 82 outbreaks of measles have been reported, of which 34 are from Mumbai, 12 in Malegaon, 10 in Bhiwandi, six in Thane, four in Navi Mumbai, three in Vasai-Virar, two each in Aurangabad and Buldhana and one in Pimpri-Chinchwad.