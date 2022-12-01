Mumbai News Live Updates: RBI to launch pilot of digital rupee in city; AQI dips to ‘moderate’ level

Mumbai News Live Updates, 1 December 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to launch the first phase of its much-awaited Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), a sort of official cryptocurrency, for retail users in Mumbai on Thursday. The pilot will initially cover the four cities of Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar, where customers and merchants will be able to use the digital rupee (e₹-R), or e-rupee. Four banks will be involved in the controlled launch of the digital currency in these four cities: State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and IDFC First Bank.
Meanwhile, days after recording Good Air Quality, Mumbai’s overall AQI again fell down to the Moderate category on Thursday morning. The city’s AQI readings in SAFAR app shows 183, which is levelled as Moderate. Experts have said that the low Air speed and humidity in Mumbai is the primary reason why AQI is poor and the Air Quality will oscillate between Moderate and Poor category till January end.
After Mumbai and surrounding areas, Aurangabad, Buldhana and Pune are also reporting cases of measles, said officials. With this, the state health department is anticipating a surge in cases till March next year. Across the state, 82 outbreaks of measles have been reported, of which 34 are from Mumbai, 12 in Malegaon, 10 in Bhiwandi, six in Thane, four in Navi Mumbai, three in Vasai-Virar, two each in Aurangabad and Buldhana and one in Pimpri-Chinchwad.
The air quality in Mumbai dipped to 'moderate' on Thursday, days after the city recorded 'good' air quality. The readings on the Air Quality Index (AQI) showed 183, which falls in the 'moderate' category. Experts said low air speed and humidity were the primary reasons for the air quality.
The air quality is expected to oscillate between ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ till the end of January. On Tuesday, Mumbai’s overall air quality measured 41 on the index. There are six categories on the AQI, namely ‘good’ (0-50), ‘satisfactory’ (50-100), ‘moderately polluted’ (100-200), ‘poor’ (200-300), ‘very poor’ (300-400), and ‘severe’ (400-500). Read more.
POLICE ARE on the lookout for a man, who was seen in a video clip, for sexually harassing a south Korean national in Khar (west) on Tuesday night.
The video footage of the incident was posted on Twitter tagging the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place at night when the foreign national was shooting a video using a selfie stick. The clip shows the unknown man asking for her age, then catching her hand and forcibly taking her towards his scooter. On way to his scooter, he is heard making fun of her accent by saying, “Gaadi pe betchi, jalchi, come fast. One time.”
When she refuses to sit, the accused puts a hand around her neck and tries to kiss her on cheek. As the woman starts walking away fast while to shoot the video saying, “It’s time to go back home”, the accused and his aide stalk her on the two-wheeler and stop her again asking her to go on a ride with them. They then offer her to drop at the railway station or to her home. Read more.
Across the state, 82 outbreaks of measles have been reported, of which 34 are from Mumbai, 12 in Malegaon, 10 in Bhiwandi, six in Thane, four in Navi Mumbai, three in Vasai-Virar, two each in Aurangabad and Buldhana and one in Pimpri-Chinchwad. While 724 confirmed cases of measles have been reported, the number of suspected cases stands at 11,777.
Speaking to mediapersons, Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer, said, “Usually, the five months between November and March is considered a high transmission period. So, cases might go up.” Read more.
The BMC is likely to award the contract to reconstruct the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge to Mumbai-based A B Infrabuild Limited, which is currently building the new Carnac Bridge.
The civic body had floated the tender for reconstructing the Gokhale Bridge — estimated to cost Rs 84.7 crore — on November 12, after taking final approval on the design of the new bridge from IIT-Mumbai.
The BMC deadline for submitting final bids for contractors was November 25. The last day for finalising the contractors was November 30. A B Infrabuild is constructing the new Carnac Bridge that will be located between Masjid and CSMT in south Mumbai. Besides, BMC has also awarded the firm the work to build a bridge over the rail lines in Vidyavihar. Read more.
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that it will not proceed with the delimitation process for BMC elections till the court hears a plea filed by former corporators on December 20.
Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice Arif Saleh Doctor were hearing the plea filed by former corporators challenging the government’s decision to reverse the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s decision to go ahead with delimitation of BMC wards. Initiated in 2021, the delimitation exercise during the MVA government had increased the number of electoral wards from 227 to 236.
However, an ordinance issued by the Eknath Shinde government on August 8 had reinstated these wards to 227. On September 8, the ordinance was replaced by the Maharashtra Amendment Act, 2022. Read more.
