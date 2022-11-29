Mumbai News Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear petitions by Uddhav and Shinde factions in relation to Maha political crisis today

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a batch of petitions filed by both dactions of the Shiv Sena – one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other by CM Eknath Shinde – in relation to the Maharashtra political crisis. Earlier, the top court had allowed the Election Commission of India to decide which faction between Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde be recognised as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena party and for allotment of the bow and arrow symbol.

Amidst growing attack against state governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari from political parties and prominent leaders, the Raj Bhawan dismissed speculations about the governor’s resignation as “baseless”. Last week the governor at a function drew a parallel describing Shivaji Maharaj as icon of the “olden times” as compared to Gadkari and Ambedkar who are icon of the “modern times”. The governor’s remark has evoked sharp reactions from the NCP and Shiv Sena and other opposition parties who threatened that if ruling BJP failed to act, it will be forced to intensify its agitation across Maharashtra.

In other news, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start inoculating children between the age group of 6 months to five years from Thursday with the additional dose of the measles and rubella (MR) vaccine in areas hit by the measles outbreak, as per the directive of the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday has reported 11 fresh measles cases and one suspected death amid the outbreak of the viral infection in the city, a civic official said.With the latest cases, the infection tally in the metropolis so far this year has gone up to 303.