Mumbai News Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear petitions by Uddhav and Shinde factions in relation to Maha political crisis today

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a batch of petitions filed by both dactions of the Shiv Sena – one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other by CM Eknath Shinde – in relation to the Maharashtra political crisis. Earlier, the top court had allowed the Election Commission of India to decide which faction between Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde be recognised as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena party and for allotment of the bow and arrow symbol.
Amidst growing attack against state governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari from political parties and prominent leaders, the Raj Bhawan dismissed speculations about the governor’s resignation as “baseless”. Last week the governor at a function drew a parallel describing Shivaji Maharaj as icon of the “olden times” as compared to Gadkari and Ambedkar who are icon of the “modern times”. The governor’s remark has evoked sharp reactions from the NCP and Shiv Sena and other opposition parties who threatened that if ruling BJP failed to act, it will be forced to intensify its agitation across Maharashtra.
In other news, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start inoculating children between the age group of 6 months to five years from Thursday with the additional dose of the measles and rubella (MR) vaccine in areas hit by the measles outbreak, as per the directive of the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday has reported 11 fresh measles cases and one suspected death amid the outbreak of the viral infection in the city, a civic official said.With the latest cases, the infection tally in the metropolis so far this year has gone up to 303.
Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar Monday called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders for dragging her name during their campaign speeches for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Senior BJP leaders, including Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have been criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for marching with Patkar on his Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Read More)
Maharashtra's Thane district has reported eight new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection tally to 7,47,312, a health official said on Tuesday.
The new infections were recorded on Monday in Thane, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said. The district currently has 67 active COVID-19 cases, he said.
The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967, he said, adding the recovery count has reached 7,36,030. (PTI)
SHIV SENA MP Sanjay Raut has been summoned by a court at Belgaum in Karnataka on December 1 for allegedly making a provocative speech in the city on March 30, 2018.
Speaking to mediapersons, Raut said, “A conspiracy is being hatched to arrest me after I reach Belgaon. I received information about this two days ago.”
He added that he doesn’t understand what was offensive about the content of the speech he had made in 2018. He further said that if the Karnataka government flouts law and he goes to jail, repercussions would be felt in Maharashtra. (Read More)
The civic body in a statement said Mumbai will inoculate 1,34,833 children in the age group of nine months to five years. They will receive the additional dose (special dose) in 33 health posts from December 1. (PTI)
NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, who was arrested for protesting against the screening of a Marathi film that he claimed was distorting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s history, claims that such films are being used by right-wing groups to rewrite history. At the Town Hall hosted by The Indian Express, he talks about why he is the target of right-wing groups.
You halted the screening of Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev in Thane. Why?
I saw this movie… and the factual errors were quite disastrous. I strongly feel that distortion of historical facts takes the whole state to the wrong path. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a hero for all of us. He was a social revolutionary who never believed in karmakand (rituals), brought together all castes and creeds and never differentiated on the basis of religion. The movie, however, tried to depict him in a different way and there are many historical errors. My point is that you cannot distort history. There is a concerted attempt to rewrite history. This is not limited to Shivaji, the same thing happened with Nehru… they are distorting Nehru’s character or silently attacking Gandhi. (Read the rest of the interview here..)
