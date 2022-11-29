scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear petitions by Uddhav and Shinde factions in relation to Maha political crisis today

Mumbai News Live Updates, November 29, 2022: Koshyari's remark - calling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an icon of "olden days" - had drawn sharp criticism from the NCP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: November 29, 2022 11:19:25 am
Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Chief Minister Ekanath Shinde. (R). (File)

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a batch of petitions filed by both dactions of the Shiv Sena  – one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other by CM Eknath Shinde – in relation to the Maharashtra political crisis. Earlier, the top court had allowed the Election Commission of India to decide which faction between Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde be recognised as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena party and for allotment of the bow and arrow symbol.

Amidst growing attack against state governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari from political parties and prominent leaders, the Raj Bhawan dismissed speculations about the governor’s resignation as “baseless”. Last week the governor at a function drew a parallel describing Shivaji Maharaj as icon of the “olden times” as compared to Gadkari and Ambedkar who are icon of the “modern times”. The governor’s remark has evoked sharp reactions from the NCP and Shiv Sena and other opposition parties who threatened that if ruling BJP failed to act, it will be forced to intensify its agitation across Maharashtra.

In other news, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start inoculating children between the age group of 6 months to five years from Thursday with the additional dose of the measles and rubella (MR) vaccine in areas hit by the measles outbreak, as per the directive of the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday has reported 11 fresh measles cases and one suspected death amid the outbreak of the viral infection in the city, a civic official said.With the latest cases, the infection tally in the metropolis so far this year has gone up to 303.

Mumbai News Live Updates: ‘Why are they using our name?’: Medha Patkar counters PM Modi, BJP leaders over Bharat Jodo Yatra participation

11:19 (IST)29 Nov 2022
Due to technical failure at Andheri station all UP fast local trains running 10-15minutes late today
11:03 (IST)29 Nov 2022
‘Why are they using our name?’: Medha Patkar counters PM Modi, BJP leaders over Bharat Jodo Yatra participation

Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar Monday called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders for dragging her name during their campaign speeches for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Senior BJP leaders, including Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have been criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for marching with Patkar on his Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Read More)

11:01 (IST)29 Nov 2022
8 new Covid-19 cases in Thane

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported eight new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection tally to 7,47,312, a health official said on Tuesday.

The new infections were recorded on Monday in Thane, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said. The district currently has 67 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967, he said, adding the recovery count has reached 7,36,030. (PTI)

10:59 (IST)29 Nov 2022
Sanjay Raut summoned by Belgaum court on December 1 for 2018 ‘provocative speech’

SHIV SENA MP Sanjay Raut has been summoned by a court at Belgaum in Karnataka on December 1 for allegedly making a provocative speech in the city on March 30, 2018.

Speaking to mediapersons, Raut said, “A conspiracy is being hatched to arrest me after I reach Belgaon. I received information about this two days ago.”

He added that he doesn’t understand what was offensive about the content of the speech he had made in 2018. He further said that if the Karnataka government flouts law and he goes to jail, repercussions would be felt in Maharashtra. (Read More)

10:54 (IST)29 Nov 2022
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: 11 new cases, one suspected death

Mumbai has reported 11 fresh measles cases and one suspected death amid the outbreak of the viral infection in the city, a civic official said.

With the latest cases, the infection tally in the metropolis so far this year has gone up to 303. The number of confirmed deaths from measles stands at eight and the suspected fatalities are three, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said on Monday.

The civic body in a statement said Mumbai will inoculate 1,34,833 children in the age group of nine months to five years. They will receive the additional dose (special dose) in 33 health posts from December 1. (PTI)

10:52 (IST)29 Nov 2022
Falsification of history attempt to challenge progressive ideas that Maharashtra is known for: NCP’s Jitendra Awhad

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, who was arrested for protesting against the screening of a Marathi film that he claimed was distorting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s history, claims that such films are being used by right-wing groups to rewrite history. At the Town Hall hosted by The Indian Express, he talks about why he is the target of right-wing groups.

You halted the screening of Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev in Thane. Why?

I saw this movie… and the factual errors were quite disastrous. I strongly feel that distortion of historical facts takes the whole state to the wrong path. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a hero for all of us. He was a social revolutionary who never believed in karmakand (rituals), brought together all castes and creeds and never differentiated on the basis of religion. The movie, however, tried to depict him in a different way and there are many historical errors. My point is that you cannot distort history. There is a concerted attempt to rewrite history. This is not limited to Shivaji, the same thing happened with Nehru… they are distorting Nehru’s character or silently attacking Gandhi. (Read the rest of the interview here..)

10:48 (IST)29 Nov 2022
Welcome to the Mumbai Blog

Hello Readers! Follow the Indian Express Mumbai blog for all the latest updates regarding the city. 

Changing City: Road-over-bridge proposed near Mumbai’s Bhandup railway station

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a two-lane road bridge that will go over the Central Railway tracks near Bhandup station to decongest Lal Bahadur Shastri Road and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road in the eastern suburbs.

The bridge will connect Ganesh Mandir on Veer Savarkar Road in Bhandup East with GKW Colony on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Bhandup West.

The area sees heavy congestion during peak hours as it has high-footfall landmarks such as the V K Krishna Menon College, Ramanand Arya DAV College, IES Secondary School and many residential colonies on the eastern side, and St Xavier’s High School and Junior College, and Naval Hospital on the western side.

In 2020, Shraddha Walkar told cops Aaftab Poonawala will ‘kill… cut’ her; they sat on it

The emergence of a written complaint in which Shraddha Walkar, who was killed allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi in May this year, told the police in Mumbai two years ago that “he tried to kill me” and threatened to “cut me up in pieces and throw me away”, has added a fresh twist to the case.

The complaint, submitted on November 23, 2020, has also raised questions over police inaction — and led to a political firestorm with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying his government will investigate why “no action was taken” by police under the previous MVA regime.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 10:10:25 am
