Mumbai News Live Updates: Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Nashik; Mumbai reports another suspected measles death

Mumbai News Live Updates: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred 89km West of Nashik, Maharashtra at around 04:04am, Wednesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground according to National Center for Seismology.

Mumbai city reported another suspected measles death. The official toll stands at 10 while the number of cases is 220. Mumbai city doctors are witnessing the spread of measles among kids as old as 15 years, though the infection is known as a childhood disease as it is more common among children up to 5 years of age. Taking note of the development, doctors are cautioning people who aren’t fully immunised with the two doses of measles vaccines in their childhood.

Reacting to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remark that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an “icon of olden times”, Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the dignity of the post of Governor has ended in Maharashtra because BJP has made the Raj Bhavan its party HQ. “We’re not ready to consider him as Governor. He’s a humble BJP worker. Governor is neutral & shows dignity in his words & conduct,” Raut was quoted saying by news agency ANI.