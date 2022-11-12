Mumbai News Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Hingoli district on its 6th day in Maharashtra

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed from Shevala village in Hingoli district Saturday morning on its sixth day in Maharashtra. The foot march will pass through Arati village, Pardi Mod bus stand and Kalamnuri zilla parishad high school ground, before halting for the night at the Shankarrao Satav arts and commerce college ground in Kalamnuri, a party functionary said.
The Thane police on Friday arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad in connection with an FIR registered against him on Tuesday for forcibly shutting down the screening of the Marathi film Har Har Mahadev along with his supporters at Thane’s Viviana mall. On Monday night, Awhad led several NCP supporters inside the theatre and asked the patrons to leave, asserting that the movie allegedly “distorted Maratha history and such movies would not be allowed to be released in the state”.
The Maharashtra government on Friday said it could reopen the Gokhale bridge for pedestrians, autorickshaws and two-wheelers by next week. A technical assessment of the bridge will be carried out jointly by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Western Railway and Mumbai police’s traffic department for this purpose.
Traffic restrictions will be in place on Sunday (November 13) from 5 am to 1 pm on several routes in the city to make way for the Jio Mumbai Cyclothon.
The cyclists will pass through BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra and Worli. The traffic police have provided alternate routes for motorists.
Gajanan Kirtikar, Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai North West, joined the Eknath Shinde-led party at an event in Mumbai on Friday.
The 79-year-old Kirtikar is the 13th MP of Shiv Sena to have rebelled and joined hands with the Shinde faction, now called the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena. Now, only six of the total 19 MPs who have been elected on the Sena ticket are still with Uddhav Thackeray. (Read More)
Special Judge M G Deshpande on Wednesday granted bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, calling his arrest illegal and a witch hunt. The judge also pulled up the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for not conducting trials.
Judge Deshpande has been presiding over the designated court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at the Mumbai City Civil and Sessions Court since July 2021. The court has the maximum cases – over 60 – assigned to it under PMLA. The judge’s previous stints at the Mumbai court include his designation as a special CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) judge and one as a SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) judge. (Read More)
The yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, entered its 66th day on Saturday and has so far covered 28 districts in six states.
It will pass through 12 states before culminating in Jammu and Kashmir after spanning a distance of 3,570 km over the course of about 150 days.
The Congress' mass contact initiative will cover a distance of 382 km across five districts of Maharashtra before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20. (PTI)