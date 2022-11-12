Mumbai News Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Hingoli district on its 6th day in Maharashtra

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed from Shevala village in Hingoli district Saturday morning on its sixth day in Maharashtra. The foot march will pass through Arati village, Pardi Mod bus stand and Kalamnuri zilla parishad high school ground, before halting for the night at the Shankarrao Satav arts and commerce college ground in Kalamnuri, a party functionary said.

The Thane police on Friday arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad in connection with an FIR registered against him on Tuesday for forcibly shutting down the screening of the Marathi film Har Har Mahadev along with his supporters at Thane’s Viviana mall. On Monday night, Awhad led several NCP supporters inside the theatre and asked the patrons to leave, asserting that the movie allegedly “distorted Maratha history and such movies would not be allowed to be released in the state”.

The Maharashtra government on Friday said it could reopen the Gokhale bridge for pedestrians, autorickshaws and two-wheelers by next week. A technical assessment of the bridge will be carried out jointly by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Western Railway and Mumbai police’s traffic department for this purpose.