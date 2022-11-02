scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: Former mayor Kishori Pednekar questioned by police over SRA scam for second time in a week

Mumbai news live updates: This is the second time Pednekar has been questioned over the issue. She was earlier quizzed for 15 minutes by the Dadar Police on Friday.

By: Express News Service
Mumbai | Updated: November 2, 2022 8:14:48 am
Mumbai news live updates, November 2, 2022: Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was questioned by the police for two-and-a-half hours on Tuesday regarding a complaint accusing her of illegally occupying six flats in a Worli SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) project and forging signatures of a true beneficiary of the scheme.

This is the second time Pednekar has been questioned over the issue. She was earlier quizzed for 15 minutes by the Dadar Police on Friday.

The SRA also issued a show cause notice to Pednekar, her brother, her son, and three allottees of the SRA apartments in Gomata housing colony, asking for an explanation by November 9, according to Kirit Somaiya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and complainant in the case, who issued a public statement in the matter on Tuesday morning.

08:14 (IST)02 Nov 2022
Traffic clearance vehicle, Y+ escort security upgrade for Mrs Fadnavis

The State Intelligence Department, which reports to the Maharashtra Home Department, recently allotted a ‘traffic clearance vehicle’ along with a security upgrade from X to Y+ with escort to Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio.

The upgrade to Y+ with escort category comes with the security of an escort vehicle and five policemen round the clock. The ‘traffic clearance vehicle’ performs duties similar to a pilot vehicle, clearing traffic for the assignee during her travel. Read More

French defence firm did not apply for land in state, MIDC clarifies

French company Safran has not submitted any application for investment or land allotment to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) for its proposed project, the corporation has said.

The MIDC issued the clarification following reports that the project, with an investment of around 36 million Euros, has moved from Maharashtra to Hyderabad.

Review pending cases in which lawyers for needy not appointed for years: HC

The Bombay High Court recently directed its Legal Services Authority (HCLSA) to review pending cases where lawyers have not been appointed for years despite prisoners requesting for the same.

Justice Sarang V Kotwal, on October 18, was hearing an interim application filed in connection to an appeal moved by a man convicted for raping a minor in August 2019.

