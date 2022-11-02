Mumbai News Live Updates: Former mayor Kishori Pednekar questioned by police over SRA scam for second time in a week

Mumbai news live updates, November 2, 2022: Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was questioned by the police for two-and-a-half hours on Tuesday regarding a complaint accusing her of illegally occupying six flats in a Worli SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) project and forging signatures of a true beneficiary of the scheme.
This is the second time Pednekar has been questioned over the issue. She was earlier quizzed for 15 minutes by the Dadar Police on Friday.
The SRA also issued a show cause notice to Pednekar, her brother, her son, and three allottees of the SRA apartments in Gomata housing colony, asking for an explanation by November 9, according to Kirit Somaiya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and complainant in the case, who issued a public statement in the matter on Tuesday morning.
The State Intelligence Department, which reports to the Maharashtra Home Department, recently allotted a ‘traffic clearance vehicle’ along with a security upgrade from X to Y+ with escort to Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio.
The upgrade to Y+ with escort category comes with the security of an escort vehicle and five policemen round the clock. The 'traffic clearance vehicle' performs duties similar to a pilot vehicle, clearing traffic for the assignee during her travel.