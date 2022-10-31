Mumbai News Live Updates: Kadu-Rana tussle reaches Eknath Shinde’s door; After Tata-Airbus, Opposition slams state govt over French aviation giant Safran’s project

Mumbai news live updates, 31 October 2022: The war of words between independent MLAs Bachchu Kadu and Ravi Rana, which started after the latter accused the former of taking money to switch over to the Shiv Sena camp led by the Maharashtra Chief Minister, has now reached Eknath Shinde’s door with Kadu seeking a resolution of the issue by senior leaders of the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Kadu has sought an apology from Rana after the latter accused him of taking “50 khoke (bribe)” to switch over to the Sena camp led by Shinde. He said the allegations have not only defamed him but all Shinde faction MLAs, including the CM, who went to Guwahati. He said both Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis should clear the air.

While Opposition parties have alleged that after the formation of the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state, four projects — Vedanta Foxconn, bulk drug park, Tata-Airbus and now Safran — have gone out of the state. The ruling parties, however, claimed all these projects went out of the state during the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.