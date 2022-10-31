Mumbai News Live Updates: Kadu-Rana tussle reaches Eknath Shinde’s door; After Tata-Airbus, Opposition slams state govt over French aviation giant Safran’s project

Mumbai news live updates, 31 October 2022: The war of words between independent MLAs Bachchu Kadu and Ravi Rana, which started after the latter accused the former of taking money to switch over to the Shiv Sena camp led by the Maharashtra Chief Minister, has now reached Eknath Shinde’s door with Kadu seeking a resolution of the issue by senior leaders of the Shinde-Fadnavis government.
Kadu has sought an apology from Rana after the latter accused him of taking “50 khoke (bribe)” to switch over to the Sena camp led by Shinde. He said the allegations have not only defamed him but all Shinde faction MLAs, including the CM, who went to Guwahati. He said both Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis should clear the air.
While Opposition parties have alleged that after the formation of the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state, four projects — Vedanta Foxconn, bulk drug park, Tata-Airbus and now Safran — have gone out of the state. The ruling parties, however, claimed all these projects went out of the state during the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.
One more leopard walked into a cage trap on Sunday morning that was laid by forest officials inside the Aarey forest after a 16-month-old died in a leopard attack on Diwali.
This is the second leopard trapped by forest officials within a week. On October 26, forest officials had trapped a three-year-old male leopard, identified as C-55, which is suspected behind the attack on the toddler. Know More
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has floated tenders for constructing a rainwater holding tank at the Milan subway in the western suburbs.
The Milan Subway, located between Santacruz and Vile Parle, is a chronic waterlogging spot in the city. Every year, this low-lying area records a high volume of rainfall during monsoon leading to waterlogged roads and traffic woes. Read More