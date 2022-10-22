scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: Central Railway hikes platform ticket price to Rs 50 till Oct-end

Mumbai News Live Updates, October 22: The increased fare will be enforced only at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus -CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- LTT and Panvel Railway stations.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | October 22, 2022 8:32:35 am
The increased price will remain in effect till the end of October. (File/Representational)

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Central Railway (CR) of Mumbai Division has increased the price of platform tickets to Rs 50 from Rs 10 from Friday. The increased price will remain in effect till the end of October. This has been done to curb excessive rush of passengers observed at certain stations amid the festive Diwali season.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray shared the dais at a Diwali event organised at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday. The turnout of the three prominent leaders, representing three different political parties, on a single platform has set the buzz about a new alliance ahead of the BMC elections early next year.

In other news, a special court on Friday rejected bail to former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in connection with the corruption case filed against him by the CBI. Deshmukh was earlier this month granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the money-laundering case filed by the ED. However, with his bail being rejected by the CBI court, he will continue to remain in jail. He was arrested in November last year by the ED and subsequently by the CBI on allegations that it was on his instructions, when he was state Home Minister in the MVA government that bribes were collected by dismissed cop Sachin Waze from bar owners.

Mumbai News Live Updates: Metro Line 5: Depot construction work in Thane likely to cost MMRDA over Rs 472 cr; Revival programme for 103 rivers kicks off in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Exclusive open space for specially abled persons to be inaugurated at Jogger’s Park today

Come Saturday and people in Mumbai will get a dedicated open space for the specially abled as a 9,000-square feet plot inside the iconic Jogger’s Park Garden in Bandra (west), which has been transformed into a disabled-friendly park, will be thrown open to public.

Civic officials said that a portion of the Jogger’s Park, an oval-shaped sea-front park located on Carter’s Road, has been converted into an open space for the specially abled. Separate entry and exit points have been set up to make the space exclusive to people with special needs. The park will have wheelchair swings, soft mat flooring and hanging board games to facilitate the specially abled.

Changing City: Sewri-Worli connector to disperse traffic from upcoming Mumbai Trans Harbour Sealink

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is currently carrying out the construction of the Sewri-Worli connector flyover, which is an extension of the under-construction MTHL (Mumbai Trans Harbour Sealink) set to be ready by 2023. The connector will help disperse the traffic and prevent a bottleneck once the MTHL is opened to the public.

A look at the project: The 4.5-km flyover will connect the under-construction Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL), cutting down an hour’s travel time between the two points to just 10 minutes. It is a 2+2 lane flyover that is coming up at a height of 27 metres, roughly the height of a 10-storeyed building. The flyover passes above the Eastern Freeway, the flyover on Dr Ambedkar Rd and over Parel and Prabhadevi railway stations.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 08:32:35 am
