Mumbai News Live Updates: Central Railway hikes platform ticket price to Rs 50 till Oct-end

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Central Railway (CR) of Mumbai Division has increased the price of platform tickets to Rs 50 from Rs 10 from Friday. The increased price will remain in effect till the end of October. This has been done to curb excessive rush of passengers observed at certain stations amid the festive Diwali season.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray shared the dais at a Diwali event organised at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday. The turnout of the three prominent leaders, representing three different political parties, on a single platform has set the buzz about a new alliance ahead of the BMC elections early next year.

In other news, a special court on Friday rejected bail to former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in connection with the corruption case filed against him by the CBI. Deshmukh was earlier this month granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the money-laundering case filed by the ED. However, with his bail being rejected by the CBI court, he will continue to remain in jail. He was arrested in November last year by the ED and subsequently by the CBI on allegations that it was on his instructions, when he was state Home Minister in the MVA government that bribes were collected by dismissed cop Sachin Waze from bar owners.