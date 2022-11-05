Mumbai News Live Updates: 2008 Malegaon blast case: Witness turns hostile again

scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | November 5, 2022 8:55:06 am
Malegaon blastsMumbai Live: The witness told the court that he does not remember any content of the previous statement. (Express Archive)

Mumbai News Live Updates, 5 November 2022: The latest witness, a 75-year-old person, was an administrator at a dharamshala in Ujjain in 2008. The anti-terrorist squad (ATS) had included his statement in its chargesheet, stating that the accused — BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur had stayed at the dharamshala for a day in 2008, and Dayanand Dhardwivedi for two months. The witness told the court that he does not remember any content of the previous statement.

In other news, the accident in Palghar that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry, the former head of Tata Sons, on September 4 took place after the car he was travelling in overtook a heavy vehicle from the left side, which is a traffic rule violation, the Palghar police has said. The statement, released two months after the accident, comes after the police recorded the statement of Darius Pandole, one of the two survivors of the tragedy in which Jehangir Pandole, Director for Global Strategy at KPMG, was also killed. The car was being driven by Dr Anahita Pandole, a gynaecologist and wife of Darius, who is undergoing physiotherapy at a hospital.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), in a report, has pointed out irregularities in the planning stage of the demolition and reconstruction works carried out on the Carnac and Hancock bridges, both century-old structures that were declared unfit following structural audits. The report, published in June, highlighted the money spent on the maintenance and construction of various bridges in Mumbai by the civic body.

Mumbai News Live Updates: Witness turns hostile again in 2008 Malegaon blast case

2011 Mumbai triple blasts: Trial pending over a decade, accused moves court for regular hearing

An accused in the 2011 Mumbai triple blasts, also known as 13/7, on Friday approached the Bombay High Court yet again, seeking a regular hearing in the case ahead of the commencement of the trial even after more than 10 years.

The applicant — Nadeem Akhtar Shaikh — has written to the court, stating that it was a ‘condemnable violation’ of the speedy trial process as the case has been progressing slowly. Shaikh alleged that the prosecution had adopted a delay tactic to keep the accused in jail for a long time. Shaikh has sought for a full-day trial once or twice a week as the case has been pending for over a decade.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 08:55:06 am
