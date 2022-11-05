Mumbai News Live Updates: Court rejects pleas of two admitting guilt in NIA case

Mumbai News Live Updates, November 6 2022: A special court earlier this week rejected pleas filed by two accused booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), alleged to be Bangladeshi citizens living in India on forged documents, stating that their pleas admitting guilt cannot be held voluntary, clear and unambiguous. Mohammed Rippen Hussain and Mohammed Hassan Ali Mohammed Amir Ali had said in their pleas that while they have been booked under sections where the maximum punishment is five years, they have already spent nearly four years in jail.
The anticipatory bail application of former BMC corporator Geeta Singhan was rejected by a sessions court earlier this week in connection with a complaint filed against her for allegedly not distributing garbage cans procured using corporators’ fund. She was a corporator of ward 12 from 2017 till March 2022. A complaint was filed against her at Kasturba Marg police station by an assistant engineer of the BMC on various charges, including cheating, criminal breach of trust and dishonest appropriation of property under the IPC.
Over two months after former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road crash, the police on Saturday lodged an FIR against Dr Anahita Pandole, one of Mumbai’s top gynaecologists, who drove the ill-fated Mercedes. 55-year-old Pandole has been booked for rash and negligent driving under IPC and MV Act.
The Palghar police, who on Saturday registered an FIR against Dr Anahita Pandole (55) for rash and negligent driving causing the death of Cyrus Mistry, former head of Tata Sons and Jehangir Pandole, Director for Global Strategy at KPMG, said all the sections against her are bailable and therefore she will not face any custody or jail until she gets convicted for the crime.
A senior Palghar police official, requesting anonymity, told The Indian Express, “The sections under which she (Anahita Pandole) has been booked are bailable. We will record her statement. In a case of causing death due to negligence, we arrest an accused and produce them before a magistrate court where the accused can be granted bail on the very same day. In such cases, even police custody is not given as usually there is nothing to be recovered from the accused.” Jayprakash S Naidu reports
Dr Anahita Pandole, one of Mumbai’s top gynaecologists, is the reason that the Parsis have a reason to save their dwindling population, a result of intra-marriage in the community. She is also equally involved in the preservation of natural habitats. Infact, she has knocked at Court’s door to raised voice against illegal hoardings in South Mumbai.
She gained nationwide recognition for the promotion and preservation of Parsi heritage by providing fertility treatments to them at subsidised rates. In January 2004, Dr Pandole, in collaboration with the Bombay Parsi Panchayet, started The Bombay Parsi Panchyet Fertility Project, which allowed them to have access to state-of-the-art medical facilities.
A close friend of Dr Anahita told The Indian Express that she is also associated with Jai Vakeel Foundation where she works for the children with intellectual disabilities. “She not only works for the Parsi community but also helps couples from other communities who can’t afford fertility treatment. She is extremely humane and always comes forward to help people in need.” Read more
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday assured that the state government would soon allot a tract of land in Mumbai's Bandra for a new complex of the Bombay High Court.
Shinde and Fadnavis were speaking at a felicitation programme for Chief Justice of India U U Lalit at the Raj Bhavan here. The CJI is set to retire on November 8.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta were also present at the event.
"Our government is planning to bring transparency in the judiciary. We are taking decisions for the betterment of the judiciary. A tract of land at Bandra will soon be allotted for the new high court complex. It is a need of the state," Shinde said.
Speaking about the issue, Fadnavis said the land allotment for a new high court building was a long-pending concern of Chief Justice Datta, and assured that the same would be resolved soon.
"Our government has decided to boost the court infrastructure. A long-pending concern of our HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta of allotting a plot for the new complex of the high court is almost resolved. All legal issues pertaining to the land in Bandra, Mumbai for the new complex (have been resolved). Soon a land parcel will be allotted," the deputy chief minister said.
The present high court building in south Mumbai was very old, he said.
Calling CJI Lalit "Maharashtra's son", Shinde praised several important decisions he had taken during his tenure to bring transparency to court proceedings, such as live-streaming of constitutional courts.
Fadnavis also appreciated the CJI's efforts during his short tenure to bring transparency to the Supreme Court's roster and hear more cases.
During his tenure of less than three months, CJI Lalit began live streaming of cases heard by the Constitution bench and also said that the top court would soon develop its own platform to host live telecast of proceedings.
CJI Lalit speaking at the event said he was proud to be a son of Maharashtra. (PTI)
At least 10 shops located on the Fashion Street, a roadside apparel market in south Mumbai, were gutted in a fire on Saturday afternoon, but nobody was injured in the incident, a civic official said.
The fire broke out in one of the shops on the Fashion Street near Churchgate around 1 pm, and soon spread to some of its adjoining stores, he said.
"After the fire brigade was alerted about the incident, six fire engines were rushed to the spot," the official said, adding that the blaze was extinguished in around 15 minutes. (PTI)
A couple from Mumbai central suburbs awaits reunion with their “adopted son”, now 11 years old, who was “rescued” by the police in 2019 after he stayed with the couple for seven years. The boy is one of the six children whom the police have claimed was trafficked by members of an alleged illegal adoption racket.
The couple’s plea, moved before the city civil court, seeking to legally adopt the boy, was not heard for the last few months as the court which was assigned the case was vacant. The plea, filed under the Guardians and Wards Act, is now likely to be heard on Saturday. Read more
A fire broke out in a parcel van of the Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express at Nashik Road station in Maharashtra on Saturday morning, but nobody was injured in the incident, railway officials said. The Shalimar-LTT train departed safely from Nasik Road Railway station at 11.57am.
A fire broke out in a parcel van of the Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express at Nashik Road station in Maharashtra on Saturday morning, but nobody was injured in the incident, railway officials said.
The blaze erupted around 8.45 am in the parcel van (coach) next to the engine of the train that runs between Shalimar (West Bengal) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station in Mumbai, they said. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies in Maharashtra - on November 10 and 18 - as part of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that will arrive in the state on Monday, a senior party leader said.The yatra that began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, is scheduled to reach Madnur Naka at Deglur in Maharashtra's Nanded district from neighbouring Telangana at 7 pm on November 7."Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies during the yatra in Maharashtra. He will address the first rally on November 10 in Nanded district, while the second one will be held on November 18 at Shegaon in Buldhana district," senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, who is the state coordinator for the yatra, said. (PTI)