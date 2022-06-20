Mumbai News Live: Uddhav Thackeray slams Centre over Agnipath, top cop forms citizen forum, 2 Bombay HC judges recommended for CJ of RJ and HP HCs

Mumbai Live News: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Sunday launched a scathing attack on the central government over the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the defence forces on a four-year contractual basis, calling it a mirage. While speaking during the 56th foundation day celebration of the Shiv Sena, Thackeray said the Centre is not being able to run the government properly and introducing schemes which are being opposed by the people.

Meanwhile, in a bid to ensure that the grievances of the general public are heard and addressed in a time-bound manner by government agencies in the city, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey joined hands with a group of citizens and formed a citizen forum through a small electoral process conducted last month. The citizens have drafted a bill ‘Citizen First Bill, 2022’, which will be submitted to the government, said Pandey. The forum also has a website where people can reach out to become a member.

Also, the Union government on Sunday issued a notification ratifying a Supreme Court Collegium recommendation of appointing Justice S S Shinde and Justice Amjad A Sayed — two Bombay High Court judges — as Chief Justices of the Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh High Courts, respectively.