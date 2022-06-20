Mumbai News Live: Uddhav Thackeray slams Centre over Agnipath, top cop forms citizen forum, 2 Bombay HC judges recommended for CJ of RJ and HP HCs

Mumbai Live News: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Sunday launched a scathing attack on the central government over the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the defence forces on a four-year contractual basis, calling it a mirage. While speaking during the 56th foundation day celebration of the Shiv Sena, Thackeray said the Centre is not being able to run the government properly and introducing schemes which are being opposed by the people.
Meanwhile, in a bid to ensure that the grievances of the general public are heard and addressed in a time-bound manner by government agencies in the city, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey joined hands with a group of citizens and formed a citizen forum through a small electoral process conducted last month. The citizens have drafted a bill ‘Citizen First Bill, 2022’, which will be submitted to the government, said Pandey. The forum also has a website where people can reach out to become a member.
Also, the Union government on Sunday issued a notification ratifying a Supreme Court Collegium recommendation of appointing Justice S S Shinde and Justice Amjad A Sayed — two Bombay High Court judges — as Chief Justices of the Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh High Courts, respectively.
As the final countdown began for elections to 10 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, to be held on Monday, prominent political parties in the state and their leaders continued furiously ‘guarding’ their members to prevent any chances of cross-voting. In the final round of the battle between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the opposition BJP, political managers were busy reviewing their respective strategies to ensure everything goes well on polling day.
There are 11 candidates in the fray for the 10 seats, and there will be a direct fight between the MVA and BJP for the 10th seat. Read more.
With a spike in Covid-19 cases in the city, many of the recently infected patients have complained of diarrhea and hybrid fever symptoms. To understand the pathological characteristics of this new pattern of infection, the Seven Hills Hospital – the only dedicated civic Covid hospital in Mumbai – has decided to conduct a study on patients with these symptoms.
Genome sequencing reports have shown that most of the recent Covid-19 patients are infected with Omicron and its sub-variants. Read more.
Rahul Pandit, Director of critical care, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai, and a member of the National Covid-19 Taskforce and Maharashtra’s Covid-19 Taskforce, speaks to Rupsa Chakraborty about the reasons behind the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the reason for reduced testing and why the uptake of booster doses is so low.
It is well-known that the viruses always try to mutate and produce new lineages or sublineages to avoid the previously acquired immunity.
There is no precise data available about the sub-lineages of Omicron, but the immunity conferred by Omicron is lower than what it was as compared to the other variants, like Delta. Therefore, reinfection has become common, which is why people who got infected earlier are getting infected again. Read more.